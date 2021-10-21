Best hair clippers

When you’re using hair clippers to cut your own hair, it helps to have a swing-arm mirror and a wall mirror, so you can easily see the back and sides of your head.

Which hair clippers are best?

If you prefer to cut your own hair, a set of hair clippers is a must-have tool for your bathroom. But choosing the right clippers is essential if you want to make sure that your haircut is flattering from every angle.

With so many options on the market, though, it’s no wonder that shopping for hair clippers can get a little overwhelming. You have to figure out the type of clippers, the necessary guides, and the other features you need to meet your hair-cutting needs. Making sense of all the choices can become a serious headache.

Our top product pick is this Oster Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper, a professional-grade set of hair clippers from a trusted brand. If you want a barber-quality haircut at home, we highly recommend this model.

What to know before you buy hair clippers

When you’re shopping for hair clippers, the most important thing to consider is the type of hair clippers best suited to your hair type and cutting preferences.

Rotary motor

Hair clippers with a rotary motor are usually the professional’s choice because they are effective on both fine and thick hair. A rotary motor also allows you to use the clippers at different speeds and tends to offer more powerful, durable, and quiet operation.

Magnetic motor

Hair clippers with a magnetic motor are the most common type. A magnetic motor works well on fine or thin hair, but it isn’t as effective on thick, coarse hair. These clippers are very low maintenance, but they do get hot easily during operation.

Pivot motor

Hair clippers with a pivot motor are an ideal option if you have thicker hair or prefer to cut your hair while it’s wet. The blades can move in both directions, so they cut more quickly than hair clippers with a magnetic motor.

What to look for in quality hair clippers

Guides

Most hair clippers come with numbered guides that indicate how short they’re able to cut your hair. Some clippers come with eight or nine different guides, while others may only include a few. Here are the guide sizes you may want for your clipper:

Number 0 or no guide at all: buzz cut

Number 1: 1/8 inch

Number 2: 1/4 inch

Number 3: 3/8 inch

Number 4: 1/2 inch

Number 5: 5/8 inch

Number 6: 3/4 inch

Number 7: 7/8 inch

Number 8: 1 inch

Make sure that the hair clippers you choose come with the appropriate guides based on how short or long you like your hair.

Some hair clippers are self-adjustable and do not come with guides. You simply adjust the blade setting to change the length of your cut. Both types of clippers can work well, but you’ll usually have more length options with guide combs.

Blades

Most hair clippers feature blades made of stainless steel, which is rust-resistant, highly durable, low maintenance, and affordable. Some more expensive clippers may feature titanium blades, which are very sharp and even more durable than stainless steel. Titanium clippers are also more expensive, though. Other high-end hair clippers use ceramic blades, which don’t get hot and are warp-resistant. Ceramic clippers are also highly durable and break-resistant but are pricier as well.

Cord

Some hair clippers have a cord and must be plugged in, which can limit your maneuverability when cutting hair. Cordless models feature a rechargeable battery that allows you to move freely when you use the clippers. However, you can run out of power with a cordless model in the middle of a cut.

Storage

Hair clippers that include accessories like guide combs usually provide some type of storage container so you can keep all the pieces together. Some models offer a storage case, while others come with a storage bag.

Hair clippers FAQ

Q. What should I look for to find hair clippers that are easy to use?

A. To make it easier to maneuver, choose lightweight hair clippers that allow you to reach spots you can’t see. A swiveling cutting head can also be helpful because you’ll have an easier time reaching the sides and back of your head.

Q. Can I use hair clippers to trim my pet’s hair?

A. You can use hair clippers to trim pet hair. However, it’s best to purchase clippers specifically for that purpose. Choose a model that offers a quiet and vibration-free operation, so your pet doesn’t get scared.

What are the best hair clippers to buy?

Top hair clipper

Oster Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper

What you should know: These professional-quality hair clippers stand out among the competition as the best option on the market.

What you’ll love: With a powerful design that’s built for durability, these clippers are a favorite among hair stylists. They work extremely well for buzz cuts.

What you should consider: The clippers have a slightly bulky feel and can be difficult to maneuver if you have small hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hair clipper for money

Wahl Color Pro Hair Clipper Set

What you should know: A hair clipper set that includes all the tools you need for at-home haircuts at a very affordable price.

What you’ll love: The ergonomic design makes these hair clippers very easy to use. They have a lightweight feel, too.

What you should consider: These corded clippers must be plugged in, which can make them more difficult to maneuver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BaByliss Pro Volare X2

What you should know: The ideal hair clippers for new stylists, as they work especially well for fades and other advanced styles.

What you’ll love: These clippers have a comfortable, lightweight design that’s ideal for trimming and edging. The battery holds a charge for up to three hours.

What you should consider: These high-end clippers are pricier than much of the competition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

