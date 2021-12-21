Best electric razor for sensitive skin

It can help to have a razor for sensitive skin in your medicine cabinet, especially if you haven’t shaved in a while.

Which electric razor for sensitive skin is best?

While electric razors can provide a smooth shave, sometimes the blade motion can irritate people who have particularly sensitive skin or who haven’t shaved in a while. It’s crucial to select a comfortable electric razor with flexing or floating heads and an ergonomic handle. The Braun Electric Razor is a stellar electric razor for sensitive skin.

What to know before you buy an electric razor for sensitive skin

How electric razors work

Most electric razors come with an electrical cord, but some are powered with rechargeable batteries. When you turn on the electric razor, the blades spin at a set rate and you can’t manually control the speed. The rapid movement of the blades trim the hairs close to your skin and leave it smooth.

You don’t need to be concerned about cutting yourself with an electric razor since they are safe to use, as long as the cutting mechanism on the razor is not broken or damaged. Read the manual that comes with the razor to understand whether various skin issues can impact the way you use the razor. When the battery starts to lose its charge on a cordless razor, a flashing indicator or light alerts you that the tool has to be recharged.

Lifespan of electric razors

An excellent electric razor lasts multiple years. If you use the razor regularly, the blades probably need to be sharpened or replaced, but you can sharpen or replace the blades without needing to buy a new razor. Most razors come with grease or oil to lubricate the blades for the best movement.

Keep your razor charged

Cordless razors typically offer a more thorough and close shave when they’re fully charged. If your hair is a little scruffy after you use your razor, try either recharging the razor or plugging it into the wall and shaving while it’s plugged in.

What to look for in a quality electric razor for sensitive skin

Blades

There are a couple of different kinds of blades, including rotary and foil blades. Foil razors have straight blades under a strong, thin metal sheet, while rotary shavers use rotating cutting heads that are topped by mesh disks.

Handle

Every razor comes with a handle, usually a combination of plastic and metal, for controlling how you move the razor across your skin. You can select a razor with an ergonomic handle or handles that are uniformly thick from the top of the razor to the bottom.

Charger

Some razors include a charger station, while other razors come with a simple cord that plugs right into the outlet.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric razor for sensitive skin

Electric razors range in price from less than $30 to more than $250. The most inexpensive electric razors go for less than $30, while midrange razors cost about $30-$99. High-end razors vary in price from about $100-$250. Premium razors cost $250 or more.

Electric razor for sensitive skin FAQ

How long can electric razors for sensitive skin run without needing to be charged?

A. The amount of time razors run without having to be recharged varies depending on the model of electric razor. Some razors only last about an hour or two, while others can smoothly operate for over seven hours. Usually, the more an electric razor costs, the longer it will stay charged.

What is the most crucial factor to think about when buying an electric razor?

A. Your electric razor decision ties back to how you plan on using the razor. If you frequently travel and just want a reliable razor for your medicine cabinet or shower back, an inexpensive razor model with minimalist features will work fine.

On the other hand, if you have very thick facial hair, like having many modern shaving amenities or just enjoy the experience of shaving, you probably want to buy a more expensive and durable razor model.

What’s the best electric razor for sensitive skin to buy?

Top electric razor for sensitive skin

Braun Electric Razor

What you need to know: This electric razor offers a smooth shave and comes with a cleaning cartridge to make sure the blades move freely.

What you’ll love: This product is a quiet and fast shaver that works well for curly or thick hair, and comes with a cleaning brush, a clean and charge station and a travel pouch. The razor also comes with titanium blades for a consistently close shave.

What you should consider: This electric razor is expensive and has some questionable durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric razor for sensitive skin for money

Remington Electric Razor

What you need to know: This razor is the perfect option for people with particular shaving problems, since it’s simple to maintain and is portable.

What you’ll love: This product is simple to clean, follows contours for a close shave and can be used in both cordless and corded modes. The razor has a 60-minute cordless runtime and an LED power display.

What you should consider: This electric razor does not handle thick hair very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Razor

What you need to know: This inexpensive and versatile electric razor comes from a top brand in grooming.

What you’ll love: This product is lightweight and small, and works well on both the body and face. The razor has a long-lasting battery as well as a charger, skin guard, three stubble combs and two blades and can be used for edging, shaving and trimming.

What you should consider: This electric razor doesn’t come with the power that some people might require.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

