Best cordless hair clippers

If you want to buy clippers with a lot of attachments and accessories, it is best to choose one that also comes with a case so you can keep everything organized.

Which cordless hair clipper is best?

Electric clippers might just be the most useful and convenient machine in a barber’s toolbox. They are considerably faster than old manual clippers. If you want to take that convenience a step further, cordless clippers are the way to go.

Cordless clippers are available in consumer and professional-grade models. The latter is notably more expensive, but offers far superior performance. The Andis Professional Master Cordless is a high-quality model that cuts smoothly through all kinds of hair. one such option. Plus, it can be used corded or cordless, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice midway through a cut.

What to know before you buy cordless hair clippers

Why buy cordless clippers

Thanks to better battery technology, cordless clippers are now just as powerful as corded clippers. Unlike with a corded model, you don’t have to worry about a cord getting in the way as you cut hair. Since the cord and clipper are separate, if the cord gets damaged, you won’t have to be a whole new clipper, just a new power cord.

The downside to cordless models is that they are more expensive than comparable corded models. Also, you run the risk of the battery dying midway through a cut. However, to mitigate this potential issue, many cordless models can also be used while plugged in.

Motor type

Cordless clippers use one of three motor types: rotary, pivot or magnetic. Professional stylists prefer rotary motors because they are reliable, powerful and reasonably quiet. They also work well on all types of hair and can run all day without overheating.

Clippers with pivot motors are also often used by professionals. They feature blades that move in both directions, which allows them to offer a fast cutting speed with a slow blade speed. This makes them less likely to overheat during use. Pivot motors also perform well on most hair types.

Magnetic motors are often found in clippers designed for home use because they are low maintenance and more affordable. However, while they perform well on fine hair, they can sometimes struggle on very thick or coarse hair.

Zero gapping

A zero-gapping feature is often found in professional-quality clippers, but is less common in consumer models. This tool gives the operator the ability to move the blades closer together for creating cleaner lines.

What to look for in quality cordless hair clippers

Adjustable blade

Some cordless clippers have a lever or dial that allows you to adjust the cutting length of the blade. This gives you more precision when creating fades and other cuts that require a very gradual change in length.

Runtime

Anytime you are choosing a battery-powered machine, its runtime is of the utmost importance. It determines how long you can use your item before needing to stop and recharge it. The most budget-friendly, consumer-level cordless clippers may have a runtime as short as 45 minutes, while professional-grade models may offer as much as 90 minutes of use before needing to be recharged.

Attachment combs

Attachment combs or guides make it easy to cut hair to a set length. These are often numbered, with smaller numbers equating to a shorter length. Some models may come with as many as nine guides.

Accessories

Along with attachment combs, cordless clippers may come with several other accessories, including a storage stand or case, blade oil and cleaning brush.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless hair clipper

Consumer-level cordless clippers can be found for as little as $25. Professional-quality options start at $75. You’ll generally find that the more you spend, the smoother the pair of clippers will cut and the less likely they are to tug on hairs.

Cordless hair clipper FAQ

How do I clean my cordless clippers?

A. To clean your cordless clippers, start by unplugging them from their charging cable and removing any attachment combs. Take the cleaning brush included with your clippers and dislodge as much hair as possible. Next, spray the blades with an anti-bacterial clipper spray, leave it on for the amount of time specified on the product label and then wipe it off. The plastic comb attachments can be placed in a jar of disinfectant for a short period of time. When you want to do a deeper cleaning, follow this same process and then remove the blades from the clippers to brush out hair trapped behind them.

What kind of maintenance do hair clippers require?

A. Other than cleaning, the only other maintenance clippers require is regular oiling. Home users should do this after each use before putting their clippers away. Make sure to use dedicated clipper blade oil.

What is the best cordless hair clipper to buy?

Top cordless hair clipper

Andis Professional Master Cordless

What you need to know: A lightweight model with a durable, commercial-quality aluminum build, the Andis Master is a top choice for professional stylists looking to reduce hand fatigue.

What you’ll love: It can be used corded or cordless, so you never have to worry if you run out of battery power during the day, and it offers a zero gapping feature.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any attachment combs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cordless hair clipper for the money

Wahl Professional Cordless Designer Clipper

What you need to know: The Wahl Designer is well-made and has a powerful motor that allows it to handle thick, coarse hair with ease, making it a great value for the price.

What you’ll love: Its tapered shape is comfortable to hold and allows for a secure grip.

What you should consider: It may not last as long in commercial settings as more premium models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic ER-GP80 Professional Cordless Hair Clipper

What you need to know: With sharp blades and a motor that spins at up to 10,000 RPM, the ER-GP80 should never yank out hairs when cutting.

What you’ll love: You can easily adjust the blade length via a well-placed rotary dial, and this model comes with a base for the clipper and attachment combs for organized storage.

What you should consider: It’s better for home users than professional stylists.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

