Always wash, dry and comb your beard before trimming in order to achieve the best results.

Which trimmer is best for your beard?

Not only will a beard trimmer let you keep your facial hair neatly managed and styled to your liking, but it will make your beard maintenance quicker and easier than using scissors or shears. Every beard is different and requires slightly different care, which is why choosing the best beard trimmer can be challenging.

Corded and cordless models are available as well as those designed for dry and wet hair. If you’re looking for a high-end trimmer with a multitude of settings, the Remington Smart Beard Trimmer is a perfect choice.

What to know before you buy a beard trimmer

Before deciding on the best beard trimmer for your specific style, take these important considerations into account. To learn about more beard trimming tips and tricks, check out the BestReviews beard trimmer buying guide.

Beard type

Whether you’re sporting a long, thick beard, a full but tighter style or maintained stubble, there is a beard trimmer designed to suit your needs. If you’re someone who often changes the length of their beard, consider a beard trimmer with blade guards of varying lengths, giving you more precise control.

Corded vs. Cordless

Corded beard trimmers have the most power. This can be useful when dealing with thick beards. However, they are not always ideal for traveling, are restricted to dry use only and feature a cord that can get in the way.

Cordless models utilize a rechargeable battery or disposable batteries. These are great options for those who travel or may want to use their trimmer away from a power source. However, because they run on batteries, their overall runtime is limited and their maximum power may not be adequate for all beard types.

Dry vs. wet

Beard trimmers that work with dry hair are the most common and are best suited for styling and perfecting fades. Most people opt for a dry trimmer.

Wet trimmers may not be the best for mastering the small details of your beard’s style, but they are convenient when you want to save time by shaving while showering or directly after. If you’re going for a simple trim, a wet trimmer can do the trick.

What to look for in a quality beard trimmer

Power

The power of a beard trimmer usually is measured in amps, and the higher the amperage, the better the trimmer is at getting through thicker hair. Those attempting different styles may want to consider a model with multiple power and speed settings.

High-quality blades

The blades are the essential component of any beard trimmer. Stainless steel blades are strong and offer a smooth and even trimming experience. However, they can dull over time. Carbon steel is another common blade material. It is extremely sharp and precise but more prone to rust.

Blade guards

Blade guards are attachments that cover the trimmer blades, allowing for various lengths. There are trimmers that include minimal blade guard attachments, which are good for those going the minimalist route who don’t want fancy blending or fading.

Other beard trimmers feature extensive accessory kits with multiple blade guards for precise styling.

Certain beard trimmers may not include a set of blade guards but instead utilize built-in adjustable guide settings, giving you the option to set your length directly on the trimmer itself.

Accessories

The best beard trimmers should come with a set of cleaning brushes and accessories so you can keep your blades in top shape. A small bottle of blade oil or lubricant is an essential accessory to keep your blades running smoothly.

Some beard trimmers may feature accessories designed to trim nose and ear hair as well as other areas of your body. Depending on your needs, choose a kit with adequate accessories.

How much you can expect to spend on a beard trimmer

Basic models designed for light beard trimming are just under $15, while high-end models occasionally cost more than $100. For a durable and reliable option, look for a trimmer that falls somewhere in the middle.

Beard trimmer FAQ

Is it OK to get my beard trimmer wet?

A. This depends on the trimmer’s specifications. Corded trimmers are not designed to be used in wet conditions or with wet hair because it poses a safety risk. If you have a battery-powered model, double-check that it is safe to use while wet.

Will a beard trimmer provide as close of a shave as a straight razor?

A. Trimmers are different from razors. They do not create as close a shave as standard straight razors. They can produce a short stubble look, but for a clean-shaven appearance, opt for a razor.

What’s the best beard trimmer to buy?

Top beard trimmer

Remington Smart Beard Trimmer

What you need to know: A premium-quality beard trimmer, this Remington model can automatically adjust and adapt to your trimming needs.

What you’ll love: With 175 individual settings and a bright LED display screen, your beard will look its best after every shave. The battery has a lifespan of up to 50 minutes.

What you should consider: It is not the most powerful option for extra-thick beards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beard trimmer for the money

Philips Norelco Trimmer

What you need to know: This is perfect for first-time users and those who don’t want a lot of unnecessary features.

What you’ll love: The battery can last up to 90 minutes. Rounded edges prevent cuts or nicks. With 10 adjustable lengths, this trimmer has adequate blending options.

What you should consider: For some people, the overall power was lacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Norelco Grooming Kit with Trimmer

What you need to know: This grooming kit includes a versatile trimmer with a professional-quality feel.

What you’ll love: The 23-piece grooming set gives you maximum control and the powerful motor can cut through thick hair. The high-quality attachments are sturdy and long-lasting.

What you should consider: This model is heavier than some others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

