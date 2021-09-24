Best beard trimmer for long beards

If you want to keep your beard trimmer operating smoothly for a long time, it is vital that you regularly oil and clean the blades.

Which beard trimmers for long beards are best?

Just because you have a long beard doesn’t mean you have to look sloppy and unkempt. Beard trimmers for long beards allow you to keep that scruff in check while still growing it out to your desired length.

There are several things to keep in mind when choosing a trimmer if you have a long beard, including the number of attachment combs it comes with and whether or not it is cordless. The most important is its maximum length, and this is where Remington MB4045B The Beardsman excels. It has a maximum cutting length of 35 millimeters, which is nearly double that of many other models.

What to know before you buy a beard trimmer for long beards

Intended usage

Before buying a beard trimmer it is important to understand what they are and aren’t designed for. Some models are designed solely for trimming beards to various lengths and perform poorly for manscaping or giving yourself a haircut. Others do better at close shaving or cutting through the thick hair on your head. You can find these details in the product listings of the various models you are considering.

It is also important to note that beard trimmers aren’t ideal for getting smooth, stubble-free skin. If this is what you are hoping for, you are better off with an electric razor. For more information about beard trimmers and their various features, check out the BestReviews buying guide.

Blade type

Beard trimmers come with one of four-blade types: stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium or ceramic. Stainless steel is the most common, especially for those designed for wet and dry shaving, since it isn’t prone to rusting. However, carbon steel blades, which can rust over time, tend to be and stay shaper. Titanium also doesn’t rust and holds its edge very well, though it is one of the most expensive options, which may be a deal-breaker for some. Ceramic is similar to titanium in that it doesn’t rust and holds its edge well. However, it is expensive too and isn’t nearly as durable as titanium or stainless steel either.

Corded vs. cordless

Beard trimmers for long hair are available in corded and cordless models. Each has its own advantages. With a corded model, you never have to worry about charging it. This means you’ll never wind up in a situation where you head into the bathroom to trim your beard before work only to find your trimmer’s battery is dead.

Unlike corded models, cordless models are often waterproof for wet and dry use. They are also more convenient to use since you’ll never have to deal with a cord getting in the way or a tangled-up one. The downside is that you have to remember to charge them regularly; otherwise, they may have a dead battery when you need them most. That said, some cordless models can be used while charging.

What to look for in a quality beard trimmer for long beards

Attachment combs

Attachment combs make it easy to trim your beard to a specific length. Depending on the model you choose, it may come with just a few attachment combs or up to 10. Some trimmers only include a single attachment comb. Nevertheless, these generally allow you to adjust their length via a dial or some other controls.

Length adjustments

In addition to attachment combs, some models also allow you to make minor length adjustments for precision trimming. These are great for people who want the ability to make seamless fades in different areas of their beards.

Precision trimmer

Many beard trimmers feature a small precision trimmer that can be used to create clean edges and contour the areas around your mouth or sideburns.

Battery life indicator

Battery life indicators on cordless models can help ensure you don’t wind up with a dead battery when you need to trim your beard. Depending on the model, the battery indicator may be just a simple color-changing light or a digital display showing the exact battery percentage remaining.

Accessories

Beard trimmers may come with various accessories. These include a nose hair trimmer attachment, blade oil, cleaning brush, beard brush and storage base.

How much you can expect to spend on a beard trimmer for long beards

Beard trimmers for long beards cost between $20-$150.

Beard trimmer for long beards FAQ

Can I use my electric beard trimmer in the shower?

A. It depends on the model. Some cordless electric beard trimmers are waterproof and suitable for wet or dry shaving. Others are not. Make sure to check the manufacturer’s warnings and usage guidelines of any shaver you buy before getting it wet.

Do the blades on beard trimmers need to be sharpened?

A. Nearly every electric beard trimmer has auto sharpening blades, so there is no need to do it manually. However, their performance can degrade if not cleaned and oiled regularly.

What are the best beard trimmers for long beards to buy?

Top beard trimmer for long beards

Remington MB4045B The Beardsman

What you need to know: Offering one of the widest ranges of cutting lengths of any beard trimmer, The Beardsman is ideal for those who want a lot of versatility in their styling options.

What you’ll love: It maxes out at a 35-millimeter length, which is nearly twice that of most others, and it features a zoom wheel for quick and precise length adjustments.

What you should consider: It cannot be used while charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beard trimmer for long beards for the money

Braun Hair Clippers for Men MGK3220

What you need to know: Affordable, well-made and including a nose hair trimmer, it’s hard to go wrong with the MGK3320.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for long and short hair alike and cuts smoothly through thick, coarse beards without snagging.

What you should consider: It cannot be used for wet shaving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic Multigroom Beard Trimmer ER-GB80-S

What you need to know: With three comb attachments and a powerful motor, the ER-GB80-S can easily be used on any part of your body without yanking out hairs.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with a small, slide-up trimmer for precision work, and it has a well-placed adjustment dial that, when combined with the various combs, allows for 39 length settings.

What you should consider: Its battery life could be longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.