The best hair mask for hair growth

Hair is the second-fastest-growing tissue in the body after bone marrow. On average, you shed around 50 to 150 strands of hair a day.

Which hair masks are best for hair growth?

If it is long healthy locks that you want, consider looking into using hair masks to help grow your hair. Pairing the right ingredients with your hair type will be vital in pursuing strong, healthy hair. Hair masks provide deep conditioning to make hair look and feel smoother with necessary hydration. When you have correctly bonded hair and a nourished scalp, the hair can grow quicker. When purchasing a hair mask to grow your hair, it is essential to consider the formula, sustainability of the brand and your hair type.

If you are looking for a sustainably sourced, color-safe hair mask that helps your hair grow while restoring shine and thickness, the Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque is the top choice.

How to use a hair mask

When using a hair mask, users should first dampen their hair and spread the hair mask formula evenly throughout the hair slowly, starting with the scalp. Once applied, the product should be massaged from root to tip carefully without pulling out any strands. The process is completed by gently combing the hair and wrapping it in a towel or a t-shirt. Leave the mask on for 10 minutes or whatever the manufacturer recommends for best results.

What to know before you buy a hair mask for hair growth

Hair mask brands

When purchasing a hair mask for hair growth, it is crucial to consider the brand. Before purchasing, make sure the brand sustainably sourced its ingredients and pledges not to use harmful products on animals to achieve a final product. These products will contain more natural ingredients than products that do not sustainably source their ingredients and test harmful chemicals on animals. Just because a brand name is popular does not mean it is the best for your hair type. When looking for a hair mask, consider all brands. Sometimes the cheaper brands use better ingredients for your hair than the most expensive brands and vice versa.

Hair mask formula

When purchasing a hair mask, avoid products that have parabens, sulfates and alcohol, as these will not only dry out the hair but create other health complications over time. Hair grows from a healthy scalp. Since these ingredients do not benefit the scalp, they will make it harder for the hair to grow.

Parabens: Parabens can disrupt hormones in the body, harm reproductive organs and increase cancer risk. When used abundantly, products that contain parabens can cause skin irritation.

Cruelty-free and sustainable

Most brands have moved toward a more natural, eco-friendly manufacturing process, which includes less animal testing. Products that adhere to these animal-friendly standards will include a “cruelty-free” symbol on the packaging. However, different labels apply to different levels of animal use in manufacturing and testing. Hair masks that are vegan and cruelty-free will contain necessary natural ingredients to repair hair and take added measures to avoid the use of parabens, sulfates and alcohol.

What to look for in a quality hair mask for hair growth

Hydration

The key to growing healthy hair is to give it the hydration that it desires. Consider purchasing a product that promises hydrating effects. These products will make the hair shinier and softer and will reduce hair breakage over time. Breakage and split ends prevent the hair growing from the root to continue growing. By hydrating and bonding the roots, healthy hair will be able to grow. Hydrating products are also good for the scalp.

Hair type

Buyers should consider checking to make sure the ingredients in the alcohol-free shampoo match their hair type needs.

Oily Hair: Persons with oily hair should look for hair masks that include coconut and apple cider vinegar to remove the oil from hair while helping it grow. These elements occur naturally in nature and are lightweight. Products for this hair type will have hydrating elements that are not heavy.

Scent

All-natural hair masks for hair growth will not use toxic chemicals to add fragrance to a product. If you have a sensitive scalp, consider purchasing a scent-free product. Even if a product’s scent uses all-natural essential oils, this could irritate if you have a sensitive scalp and prevent your hair from growing. Some essential oils help grow the hair. Before purchasing a hair mask, consider which oils will benefit the hair and which oils you do not need.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair mask for hair growth

Shoppers on a budget will find hair masks between $3-$10, while hair masks in the $15-$30 range provide customers with natural, cruelty-free elements. Premium hair masks that include the best features and naturally sourced ingredients are $40-$70.

Hair mask for hair growth FAQ

What ingredients help my hair grow?

A. When purchasing a mask to aid in hair growth, consider looking for ingredients such as peppermint, rosemary, Jamaican black castor oil and aloe vera. These are just a few of many ingredients that stimulate hair growth.

Will hair masks improve the health of my scalp?

A. The regular use of hair masks is especially beneficial for people with dry, damaged or frizzy hair and sensitive scalps. The ingredients of some hair masks will improve the scalp’s health, which improves the hair’s health. If the scalp is well nourished, the hair grows quicker and is easier to manage.

What’s the best hair mask for hair growth to buy?

Top hair mask for hair growth

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque

What you need to know: This mask is perfect for transitioning chemically treated hair and damaged hair into its restored natural form. The ingredients restore the lipids of the damaged hair to aid in growth.

What you’ll love: This product does not contain silicone, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or petrolatum. It restores natural shine, makes hair softer and is sustainably produced and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It makes the hair knotted and tangled after use and doesn’t smooth dry hair in some cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top hair mask for the money

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Treatment Masque

What you need to know: This deep conditioning and hydrating hair masque helps to restore damaged and chemically processed hair. It is a great masque for curly hair.

What you’ll love: This hair mask softens the hair and reduces the look of breakage. It is aluminium-free and sustainably produced with no silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates or petrolatum.

What you should consider: The jar has been reported to leak and has been delivered multiple times with cracks in the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask

What you need to know: This masque serves to deeply condition, hydrate, restore dry and damaged hair and help it grow quickly.

What you’ll love: The product improves softness, shine and elasticity. The formula penetrates the hair follicle and strengthens hair from the inside out.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced burning skin when leaving the masque on for an extended amount of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

