The best hair mask for dry hair

Hair masks do not fix split ends but smooth the hair shafts to improve their feel and look.

Which hair mask is best?

There are many factors and ingredients that can leave hair looking dry, dull and dehydrated. To banish bad hair days and give your dry hair needed moisture, consider purchasing a hair mask. A good hair mask for dry hair is designed to hydrate the hair and make it softer, shinier and less brittle. Hair masks for dry hair can also eliminate frizz and reduce the effects of humidity.

A top choice, the Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask is a favorite among many due to its natural ingredients and ability to smooth the hair while rebuilding damaged strands.

How to correctly apply a hair mask

Users should first dampen their hair and spread the hair mask formula evenly throughout the hairpiece by piece, starting with the scalp. Once applied, the product should be massaged from root to tip. Complete the process by giving your hair a final comb-through before wrapping your hair in a towel. Leave the mask on for 10-plus minutes, or whatever the manufacturer recommends for best results.

What to know before you buy a hair mask for dry hair

Ingredients to avoid

When purchasing a hair mask, avoid products that have parabens, sulfates and alcohol, as these will not only dry out the hair but create other health complications over time.

Parabens: Parabens can disrupt hormones in the body, harm reproductive organs and increase the risk of cancer. When used abundantly, products that contain parabens can cause skin irritation.

Sulfates: Similarly to parabens, sulfates can cause irritation to your eyes, skin, mouth and lungs. For people with sensitive skin, sulfates can clog pores and cause acne.

Alcohol: Alcohol can irritate and dry out the hair as well as cause split ends and hair loss over time. If you are looking for a hair mask that repairs dry hair and the product states that it contains alcohol, it may end up doing more harm than good.

Animal testing and ingredients

Most brands have moved toward a more natural, eco-friendly manufacturing process, which includes less reliance on animal testing. If a product was used to harm animals before being used by humans, there will not be a symbol on the packaging that says cruelty-free. These products are typically less natural than those that do not test on animals. Hair masks that are vegan and cruelty-free will contain necessary natural ingredients to repair the hair without causing damage over time.

Hair mask features

Hydration

The key to repairing dry, damaged hair is to give it the hydration that it desires. Consider purchasing a product that promises hydrating effects. These products will make the hair shinier and softer and will reduce hair breakage over time. Hydrating products are also good for the scalp.

Scent

All-natural hair masks for dry hair will not use toxic chemicals to add scent to a product. If you have a sensitive scalp, consider purchasing a product that is scent-free. Even if a product’s scent is made with all-natural essential oils, this could cause irritation if you have a sensitive scalp.

Hair mask cost

Shoppers on a budget will find hair masks between $3-$10, while hair masks in the $15-$30 range provide customers with natural, cruelty-free elements. Premium hair masks that include all of the best features and naturally sourced ingredients are between $40-$70.

Hair mask FAQ

What is the difference between a hair mask and a conditioner?

A. A hair mask is used to nourish the hair and the scalp and make the hair smoother with an extensive deep conditioning process. Hair masks are to be used sparingly. Conditioner is used more often and is designed to make hair smoother over time. The ingredients in a hair mask are more effective for one-time use, while everyday conditioners improve hair health over a longer period.

Will hair masks improve the health of my scalp?

A. The regular use of hair masks is especially beneficial for people with dry, damaged or frizzy hair and those with sensitive scalps. The ingredients of some hair masks will improve the health of the scalp, which improves the health of the hair. If the scalp is well nourished, the hair grows quicker and is easier to manage.

Which hair mask for dry hair should I get?

Best of the best hair mask for dry hair

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Our take: This product rebuilds broken bonds within the hair shaft and prevents hair from becoming frizzy.

What we like: It is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging. It provides long-lasting shine and all-day manageability.

What to consider: This product doesn’t smell very good and can make ends rough.

Where to buy: Sephora

Best bang for your buck hair mask for dry hair

Hask Keratin Smoothing Deep Conditioning Pack

Our take: This mask leaves hair feeling hydrated and frizz-free and restores damaged hair.

What we like: This product improves elasticity and restores shine. It is formulated with keratin to smooth hair and is safe for color-treated hair. It is free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalate, gluten, alcohol and artificial colors and fragrance.

What to consider: This product can flatten the look of styled hair.

Where to buy: Ulta

Honorable mention

Verb Hydrating Hair Treatment Mask

Our take: This product helps to hydrate and nourish the hair by binding moisture. It is free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, and mineral oil.

What we like: This mask helps manage and restore dull hair. It uses a color-safe formula and comes in recyclable packaging.

What to consider: The product is too heavy to be used on thick, oily hair.

Where to buy: Sephora

