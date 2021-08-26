The best hair loss treatment for women

An estimated one-third of women lose their hair at some point in their lives.

Which hair loss treatment is best for women?

Most people tend to associate hair loss issues with men. However, women all over the country experience hair thinning and loss as they age. There are a variety of reasons why someone might begin to lose hair, but regardless of the cause, it can be hard to maintain self-confidence and self-esteem as hair begins to recede and thin.

The development of over-the-counter hair loss treatments for women help keep hair full and healthy and combat loss and thinning. However, many of these products are ineffective, so it is best to do your homework before buying. One of the better products out there is the Regaine Women’s Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment, which is simple to use, yields results and only needs to be applied once per day.

What to know before you buy a hair loss treatment for women

Hair loss treatment for women is available in a few types, and all of them deliver.

Liquids, foams and oils

Treatments such as liquids, foams and oils are applied directly to the scalp and massaged to stimulate sluggish hair follicles. While this topical hair treatment for women can be somewhat messy to apply, it can be highly effective depending on its ingredients.

Shampoo

Hair loss treatments that use shampoo are similar to traditional shampoos. They are applied to your hair and then rinsed out. This type of treatment can indeed encourage hair growth, but it’s typically not as effective as treatments that are massaged into the scalp. Shampoo treatments may also strengthen your hair to prevent breakage and coat your strands to make them look thicker.

Mask

In a sense, mask treatments help prevent hair loss like shampoos but are left on the hair for at least 5-10 minutes to penetrate the scalp better. Masks tend to have less effect on follicles but are primarily used to strengthen the hair.

What to look for in a quality hair loss treatment for women

If you are contemplating a hair loss treatment, you should always read the ingredient list to make sure the treatment is effective. For further information about hair loss treatments for women, check the buying guide on BestReviews.

Minoxidil

The most effective ingredient in topical treatments for hair loss in women is minoxidil, the only ingredient approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat female-pattern baldness. Most commonly, it is available in a foam or liquid form, which is massaged directly into the scalp.

Minoxidil helps to promote hair growth by rejuvenating the shrunken follicles. It works best for women who have just begun to lose their hair or have small patches of sparse hair. Minoxidil-based products require long-term use to maintain their effects.

Green tea

Green tea may be a natural alternative to minoxidil for people who want to avoid hair loss. That’s because studies suggest it can help lower DHT levels, which leads to hair loss. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help grow hair.

Redensyl

This ingredient is also commonly found in many hair loss treatments, as it can stimulate hair follicles and increase growth.

DHT blockers

You can also try shampoos or other products containing DHT blockers. Among the best options are stinging nettle, pumpkin seed oil and saw palmetto.

Antimicrobials

Those suffering from a fungal infection or itchy scalp may benefit from products that contain tea tree oil, ketoconazole and lavender, among others.

Strengtheners

Several ingredients can help strengthen hair, preventing breakage at the root that can lead to hair loss. Ingredients such as panthenol, retinol, aloe and argan oil can all do the trick.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair loss treatment

Hair loss treatments for women vary in price based on the formula and the size of the bottle. In general, the best hair loss treatment for women usually costs between $10-$100.

Mask treatments are typically the most affordable, and while they come in small containers, they are used less frequently and last longer. The price of mask treatments ranges from $12-$44.

Shampoos are priced higher and usually contain 16 ounces. Some of them only need to be used two to three times per week, and they will cost anywhere from $14-$16.

Minoxidil is the most expensive ingredient in hair loss treatments because it is FDA-approved, so you can trust its safety and effectiveness. Depending on how much Minoxidil is in the treatment, the price ranges from $18-$100.

Hair loss treatment for women FAQ

Are hair loss treatments safe?

A. It is best to consult your doctor first to understand the cause of hair loss. After this, if you choose to try a hair loss treatment that rinses out of your hair, it should not cause side effects.

How long does it take to see results?

A. Most treatments will take three to four months to produce visible results. However, depending on how early the hair loss is treated, the severity of the problem and the product used, seeing any results could take up to a year.

What’s the best hair loss treatment to buy?

Top hair loss treatment for women

Rogaine Women’s Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment

What you need to know: This minimal hair loss treatment is proven to promote hair growth.

What you’ll love: It’s simple to use and only needs to be applied once per day. Results are visible in about 12 weeks. It makes the hair fuller and stops hair loss.

What you should consider: While this product works, it takes a while to see results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hair loss treatment for women for the money

Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment

What you need to know: This product may take a bit longer to yield results, but it is one of the most reliable ones.

What you’ll love: The product treats female pattern baldness. It contains Minoxidil, which is FDA approved for hair regeneration. Unscented and non-greasy, this treatment will produce thicker and healthier hair, while the bottle will last for a long time.

What you should consider: Needs to be used twice per day and can take a little more time to see results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pura D’Or Hair Loss Prevention Therapy Intense Moisturizing Masque

What you need to know: An intensive hair mask designed to revitalize your hair and stimulate new hair growth.

What you’ll love: A deeply moisturizing formula. Includes shower cap. Strengthens the hair and promotes growth. Leaves hair silky and shiny. One treatment produces noticeable results.

What you should consider: If you have sensitive skin, test the formula before using.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

