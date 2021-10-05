The best beard wash

Beard growth relies heavily on age and genetics, so it can differ from person to person, but rarely will a beard grow any longer than it’s length after six years of full growth.

Which beard wash is best?

More and more people want to grow a beard, but if you’re letting your facial hair grow out for the first time, you might find yourself facing unanticipated maintenance issues that require a completely different set of products that you’ve never purchased before.

Beard wash products are sold and function the same way as most hair care products, but there are some distinct differences you’ll want to consider before purchasing. It’s best to learn those distinctions so you can find the product that best fits your hair type, skin needs and budget. A top pick is Professor Fuzzworthy’s Beard Shampoo.

What to know before you buy beard wash

Shampoo

A beard shampoo or wash can be used individually or with multiple cleaning and styling products. The wash is designed to eliminate dead skin cells while maintaining the natural oils your beard needs to be healthy.

Conditioner

Many beard washes come in a set with a conditioning counterpart, which is another intricate part of cleaning and maintaining your healthy beard. Since beard hair tends to be stiffer than the hair on your head, the addition of oils in a conditioner can help to keep your beard shiny, soft and reduce itching.

2-in-1 products

If efficiency is your thing, you may want to consider a 2-in-1 beard wash and conditioner combo. Depending on your beard type, you may need to use additional balms or oils. You can add these a few times a week to increase your beard’s moisture.

What to look for in a beard wash

Ingredients

It’s important to look at all of the ingredients in each product before you use it on your beard and skin. Products with harsh chemicals can strip the oils away that your beard desperately needs. A product that is sulfate-free can cause your facial hair to be dry and may irritate your skin.

If you have sensitive skin, you will want to pay special attention to the ingredients in your beard wash and make sure there is nothing that you may be sensitive or allergic to.

Scent

Beard washes are available in both scented and odorless forms, depending on your personal preference.

If choosing a scented beard wash, you should be aware that it can linger, so make sure it’s a scent that you enjoy and that matches your personality because there is a good chance others will be able to smell it too. On more casual days, using a beard wash that doesn’t have any smells might be your best option.

Popular scents for beard washes include cedar, mint, sandalwood, rosemary, peppermint, fresh sawdust and lavender.

How much can you expect to spend on a beard wash?

Prices for beard wash can range between $5-$60, depending on quality and brand name. Budget-friendly products are available for under $10 and mid-range products between $10-$25. It’s those high-end products that have fewer chemicals and more natural ingredients that typically cost over $25.

Beard wash FAQ

What is the difference between a beard conditioner and beard oil?

A. Beard oil is primarily used to help moisturize your beard and skin and keep your beard hydrated while smelling great. However, beard conditioners will moisturize your beard and skin in addition to softening your beard, much like a conditioner made for the hair atop your head.

Why do beards need more moisture than my regular hair?

A. Your hair follicles on your face produce less oil than the hair follicles on your head. The longer your beard grows, the more oil it will need. Your body can’t always adequately support that need on its own, so it’s beneficial to supplement with oil or other moisturizers to keep your beard from getting dry.

Is beard balm and beard wash the same thing?

A. No. Beard balm is a waxy agent used to hold, mold and shape your mustache and beard.

What’s the best beard wash to buy?

Top beard wash

Professor Fuzzworthy’s Beard Shampoo

What you need to know: Voted the number one Best Beard Shampoo, this shampoo soap bar is long-lasting and eco-friendly.

What you’ll love: This shampoo is made from natural ingredients, so it helps make for a softer and thicker beard. It also contains anti-itch properties. Loaded with antiseptic essential oils, Leatherwood beeswax and castor oil from Tasmania, Australia, this woody scented wash checks all of the important boxes.

What you should consider: This beard shampoo better resembles a bar of soap, so it’s important to keep the bar dry when not in use to prevent it from dissolving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top beard wash for the money

Viking Revolution Beard Wash and Beard Conditioning Set

What you need to know: This top-notch beard wash kit will help to clean and hydrate your hair on a budget.

What you’ll love: Soften and strengthen your beard with argan and jojoba oil while saying goodbye to irritated and itchy skin. The natural peppermint and eucalyptus will leave a mild but fresh scent all day long.

What you should consider: Some customers stated they would prefer if the product came in a pump design bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

OneDTQ Medicine Man’s Anti-Itch Beard Wash

What you need to know: Developed with old-world healing in mind, this beard shampoo is 100% natural and organic.

What you’ll love: The lack of chemicals, parabens and sulfates is highly beneficial to your beard and skin as they can block pores and inhibit hair growth. The two-part, anti-itch formula assists in the early stages of beard growth to combat itch, dandruff and skin irritation.

What you should consider: Since this product is made from natural ingredients, some customers find the smell to be a little funky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.