Best Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo

Which Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo is best?

You do not have to have dry hair for your hair to need an added dose of hydration. Hydration is beneficial to all hair types for rebuilding broken strands and leaving hair soft and shiny. Using a shampoo that hydrates the hair can make the hair more manageable and lengthen it over time by restoring moisture balance within the scalp.

Shea Moisture is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that uses all-natural, chemical-free ingredients and tests its products on its human staff. They strive to be sustainable for the earth and continued hair therapy. When purchasing a Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo, consider your hair type and texture as well as shampoo ingredients.

If you are looking for a hydrating shampoo that allows hair to grow, restores scalp health and leaves hair shiny and soft, the Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Shampoo is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo

Hair Texture

Straight: Straight hair shampoos contain extra moisturizers and smoothing agents that help seal the cuticle and provide a smooth texture after use.

Wavy: Wavy hair shampoos contain ingredients to balance. They should not dry out the hair, but the hydration shampoo should be lightweight.

Curly: Curly hair shampoos are very moisturizing but also lightweight so as not to weigh down the curls. These formulas contain oils that do not add heaviness to the hair when washing and styling.

Hair type

No matter what your hair type is, a little hydration can go a long way. When choosing a Shea Moisture hydrating shampoo, it is essential to consider hair type to ensure the specific formula will leave your hair soft, shiny and healthy after styling. Using the wrong ingredients for your hair type could lead to over-drying or excessively oily hair.

Oily hair: People with oily hair should look for shampoos that include coconut water and apple cider vinegar to remove the oil from their hair. These elements occur naturally in nature and are lightweight. Products for this hair type will have hydrating ingredients that are not heavy. The Shea Moisture line has many coconut-based products that serve to hydrate the hair without weighing it down.

Dry hair: People with dry hair should look for creamy shampoos. Shea Moisture formulas that are thicker are better for this hair type. Consider purchasing a product with ultra-moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil and shea butter.

Fragrance

Shea Moisture shampoos get their scent from essential oils rather than added chemicals to make a fragrance. Even essential oils can irritate those with sensitive skin. If you are concerned about skin allergies or irritation, consider going scent-free with your shampoo. The most popular natural scent Shea Moisture carries is coconut oil.

What to look for in a quality Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo

Buildup

Some Shea Moisture hydrating formulas are thicker. This brand does an excellent job of providing users with shampoo that does not build up on the hair. Aside from hydrating shampoo, the company has an apple cider vinegar shampoo to clarify the hair. Doing this once a week allows the product from the daily hydrating shampoo to soak into the hair follicles.

Essential oils

Essential oils in shampoo are great alternatives to chemical fragrances, and each oil benefits different hair types. Peppermint and tea tree oils promote hydration in hair as do coconut oil and mafura oil.

Oily hair: Those with oily hair looking to purchase a Shea Moisture shampoo for hydration should buy products that have a lightweight consistency. Hydrating shampoos are often thicker, making oily hair look greasy quickly after styling. Look for water-based ingredients when purchasing a shampoo. If this is your hair type, try and avoid oils altogether.

Dry Hair: If a Shea Moisture hydrating shampoo states that it contains oil, it will likely benefit those with dry hair. Oils that naturally hydrate the hair will bring needed moisture back into dry hair and lock in necessary hydration. Since Shea Moisture shampoos are sulfate and paraben-free, they will not dry out the hair as much as shampoos that do not use natural ingredients. Look for products that specifically contain oils if this is your hair type.

Sulfate and paraben-free

Consider eliminating parabens and sulfates from your hair-care routine due to the permanent negative effects on the scalp and hair.

Parabens have a similar composition to hormones found in the human body. Xenoestrogens disrupt hormones. Some parabens can mimic the activity of estrogen and have been found present in breast tumors. Sulfates are concerning because they break down proteins and also leave residue in the heart, lungs and brain. Shea Moisture products are free of silicone, sulfate parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and petroleum.

How much you can expect to spend on a Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo

Most Shea Moisture hydrating shampoos cost $8-$19. The cheaper shampoos provide fewer natural oils and treat general hair issues. In contrast, the midrange and expensive shampoos specifically target hair issues and provide more benefits to fit your needs.

Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo FAQ

How many times a week should you wash your hair with Shea Moisture daily hydrating shampoo?

A. If you have dry, colored hair, three to four times a week does the best to cleanse the hair and scalp without over-drying the hair. If you have oily hair, it is safe to wash it daily. Make sure you are using a lightweight hydrating shampoo if you have this hair type. People with thick and curly hair are recommended to wash their hair once a week.

What is the best way to shampoo your hair?

A. For best results, gently scrub the scalp while bringing shampoo to a lather in the hair. Do not apply shampoo to the ends. Let the product run through to the ends while being washed. Always remember to use a conditioner following this process for even more hydration.

What’s the best Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo to buy?

Top Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo

Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Shampoo

What you need to know: This shampoo gently rehydrates the hair with a sulfate-free, all-natural formula. It is excellent for all hair types.

What you’ll love: It is formulated with a blend of 100% natural coconut oil and leaves the hair with a pleasing scent. The formula detangles hair while making it smooth and shiny.

What you should consider: The formula can be too heavy for those with oily hair. It has left hair greasy after styling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Shea Moisture daily hydration shampoo for the money

Shea Moisture Hydrate and Repair Shampoo

What you need to know: This shampoo works to replenish moisture to dry, brittle strands while promoting a healthy shine. It uses all-natural ingredients designed to hydrate the hair from root to end and restore scalp health.

What you’ll love: This shampoo is sulfate-free and helps moisturize dry, damaged overprocessed hair. It is good for restoring transitioning chemically treated hair.

What you should consider: Some users have complained the smell is too strong and abnormal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo

What you need to know: This shampoo is sulfate-free and contains natural ingredients that enhance shine.

What you’ll love: This product helps boost hydration while protecting distressed hair from environmental influences. It contains numerous restorative oils.

What you should consider: This product does not work as well for people with naturally straight hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

