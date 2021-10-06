Best essential oils for dandruff

In addition to reducing dandruff, certain essential oils can be good for overall scalp health.

Which essential oil for dandruff is best?

Essential oils are known to have multiple health benefits and are applied using various methods. They are commonly applied on the skin (topically) or used in aromatherapy through inhalation after they‘ve been vaporized. Essential oils are derived from various plants through methods such as steam or water distillation as well as cold pressing.

Maintaining a healthy scalp can be difficult for some, especially for people with pre-existing conditions, such as a dry or sensitive scalp. Along with eliminating dandruff, essential oils can improve overall scalp health. If you’re looking for an essential oil that smells and feels nice on your scalp, Being Naturals Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil is your top choice, which is also considered the best essential oil for dandruff.

What to know before you buy essential oils for dandruff

Allergies

It’s best to know what plants you’re allergic to before using essential oils. If possible, take an allergy test to see what common plants and oils you’re allergic to so you have a general idea of what essential oils to stay away from. However, an allergy test may not reveal how you’ll react to hundreds of plants available today, which is where a skin patch test comes in.

A skin patch test is a way to test out an essential oil on your body using minimal oil application. If you want to use an essential oil you’re not familiar with, at least do a skin patch test because if you just apply a regular amount, you could face a serious reaction if you’re allergic to it. You can find clinics that do skin tests, but you can do them on your own as well. It’s best to consult your doctor before doing it, especially if you have any medical conditions.

If doing the test on your own, put two drops of the oil on your inner forearm, then apply a bandage to that area of your forearm. Wait 48 hours to see if there’s any irritation, redness or inflammation. If there is a reaction, take the bandage off immediately, wash off the oil and apply carrier oil, such as coconut, jojoba or olive oil, as it can soothe irritation.

Dilution

Since essential oils are highly concentrated, they typically can’t be applied generously like carrier oils. When applying essential oil on your scalp or anywhere on your body, dilute it with a carrier oil. It’s also best to apply the oil when your scalp is slightly damp, as the skin and hair absorb oils better. Before applying oil to your scalp, use a warm damp towel to moisten your hair.

What to look for in quality essential oils for dandruff

Packaging

It’s best to purchase an essential oil that’s in a glass bottle. Plastic bottles can deteriorate over time, leak harmful chemicals and get messy when excess oil gets on the outer surface. Stainless steel bottles can contain metals that react when in contact with certain oils, and you also won’t be able to see how much oil is in the bottle when looking from the outside. Instead, look for dark-color glass bottles, such as dark amber because the dark glass helps protect the oil from the harmful UV rays. If you’re going to purchase an essential oil that doesn’t come in a glass container, get an empty dark glass bottle so you can transfer over the oil.

Latin name

Look for sellers that associate a Latin name with the oil they’re selling, as that can help ensure you’re purchasing good quality oil. Latin names are a way to distinguish different types of plant’s oil. For example, there are multiple types of Lavender, some of them carrying different beneficial properties than others. Lavender is the common name, but Lavandula latifolia is a specific type of lavender, which can be specifically identified with its Latin name.

Processing

Essentials are typically either made from steam/water distillation or cold-pressing. Cold-pressing is a more favorable method since oils’ beneficial properties evaporate during distillation, which involves the use of heat.

Organic

Look for oils that are USDA-certified organic. While these may cost more than essential oils that don’t have the USDA certification, the certification provides more safety, and you can rest assured that the oil is of great quality. Although many non-organic oils unravel their beneficial effects on their own, some types can be mixed with other oils or chemicals. Stay away from oils that say “fragrance grade” or “aromatherapy grade”, as these aren’t pure oils but are usually mixed with other oils or possibly chemicals.

How much you can expect to spend on essential oils for dandruff

Common essential oils in small sizes, such as 2 fluid ounces, can cost $5-$20. If it’s a rare type of essential oil, it can cost $20 and up, even for small-sized bottles.

Essential oils for dandruff FAQ

Does it matter what brand of essential oils you use?

A. There is a vast range of brands to choose from when looking for essential oils. However, many lesser-known brands can have better quality oils than well-known ones. Regardless of which brand you choose, it’s best to look for that USDA organic certification.

Are essential oils the same as fragrance oils?

A. Essential oils are all-natural, while fragrance oils are synthetic and generally processed in a lab. Fragrance oils should never be applied to the skin. Fragrance oils are commonly found in scented products, such as candles and are less expensive than the essential oils.

What’s the best essential oil for dandruff to buy?

Top essential oils for dandruff

Being Naturals Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil

What you need to know: This USDA-organic product has antifungal properties that can help reduce dandruff.

What you’ll love: The oil comes in an amber glass bottle to help protect the oil from harmful lights. The glass dropper makes it easy to determine the amount of oil you want.

What you should consider: The product has a higher price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top essential oils for dandruff for the money

Brooklyn Botany Peppermint Essential Oil

What you need to know: Giving off that classic peppermint smell, this oil has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can cool your scalp and help eliminate dandruff.

What you’ll love: The oil is produced in the USA and contains no additives or dilutions. The glass dropper provides convenient use.

What you should consider: It’s not USDA organic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mary Tylor Organic Thyme Essential Oil

What you need to know: With a warm and woody scent, this oil can soothe the scalp and hair follicles, helping minimize dandruff.

What you’ll love: The oil is USDA organic and comes in a dark amber glass bottle to help protect the oil from harmful UV rays. It comes with a glass dropper for convenience.

What you should consider: The price is high for a one-ounce bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.