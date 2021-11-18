Best dry shampoo for fine hair

Dry shampoo will only work on dry hair. Make sure your hair is completely dry after showering or swimming before you use it.

Which dry shampoo for fine hair is best?

Dry shampoo is available in a range of different formulas, colors, fragrances and a variety of benefits and application methods. However, finding the right product for you can be overwhelming, so when you are shopping for one to complement a specific quality like fine hair, there are a lot of factors to consider.

If you are looking for a high-quality dry shampoo for fine hair, the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is a top choice. The formula is different from other dry shampoos in that it uses powder to absorb oil and dirt in your hair but also includes a molecule that removes the powder itself.

What to know before you buy dry shampoo for fine hair

When you are shopping for a dry shampoo for fine hair, there are a range of factors to take into account before making a decision.

Application

Dry shampoo is available in various forms, though aerosol and powder are the most common and popular. If you are looking for a dry shampoo that is quick and easy to apply, you should choose an aerosol formula. Still, if you don’t mind taking more time and care to apply your dry shampoo, use a powder option, which often lasts longer than aerosols and tend to have a lighter texture.

Ingredients

Dry shampoo absorbs oil and dirt from your hair using a range of ingredients. The commonly used corn starch is often too heavy for fine hair, so choosing a product that uses an alternative is important. You should choose a dry shampoo with lighter ingredients like rice starch or tapioca powder to avoid your hair being weighed down.

What to look for in quality dry shampoo for fine hair

Volumizing

Dry shampoo is available with a range of benefits, and volumizing or thickening features are often highly sought after by users. For those with fine hair, choosing a dry shampoo that volumizes while it refreshes is essential to avoiding a weighed down or flat look of your hair from the product.

Colors

One of the biggest concerns with using dry shampoo for fine hair is the appearance of white residue. This is because most standard dry shampoos are actually white, so if the product is not fully absorbed or too much is applied, a powdery substance can linger. If you have dark hair, this may be of particular concern, so you should look at a colored or tinted dry shampoo made specifically for brunettes.

Fragrance

Many dry shampoos contain a fragrance or scent to rid your hair of unpleasant odors and make it smell fresh and clean. For most people, this is simply a matter of preference. However, if you are sensitive to synthetic odors, have allergies or have a scalp prone to irritation, you should avoid dry shampoos with harsh or unnatural fragrances.

How much you can expect to spend on dry shampoo for fine hair

High-quality dry shampoo typically costs $5-$30 per bottle, though designer brands can be more expensive, like all hair and beauty products.

Dry shampoo for fine hair FAQ

Is it normal for dry shampoo to turn my hair white when it is first applied?

A. When you first apply dry shampoo to your hair, don’t be surprised if it appears white or powdery at first. Your hair will start absorbing the product within 2 minutes, and then you should massage the dry shampoo into your hair with your fingers or a comb to ensure that any residue disappears. If it still appears chalky or white after styling, you have applied too much.

Can dry shampoo damage your hair?

A. Dry shampoo is a great way to freshen up your hair between washes, but using it too often or for extended periods can lead to hair breakage, clogged hair follicles or scalp irritation. You should not use dry shampoo for more than 2 days in a row.

What’s the best dry shampoo for fine hair to buy?

Top dry shampoo for fine hair

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: Living Proof’s dry shampoo is extremely popular for its ability to refresh hair while also conditioning it to maintain softness and shine. It neutralizes odor and leaves no visible white residue.

What you’ll love: The formula contains powders that absorb oil and dirt from your hair as well as an exclusive molecule that removes the powder itself, effectively washing your hair.

What you should consider: It is one of the more expensive options, and users found the spray nozzle to be unreliable.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top dry shampoo for fine hair for the money

Aveeno Fresh Greens Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This dry shampoo absorbs excess oil and grease at the root of your hair using a sulfate-free formula. It also works to volumize and thicken your hair.

What you’ll love: The formula includes colloidal oatmeal to soothe your scalp from irritation or dryness. It is also infused with rosemary, peppermint and cucumber to hydrate your hair and ensure it smells fresh.

What you should consider: Some users found that their hair felt dry or brittle after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: The formula uses rice starch to absorb oil and refresh hair. It is talc-free and safe to use on colored or keratin-treated hair.

What you’ll love: The Amika dry shampoo adds volume and texture and doesn’t leave any white residue on the hair or scalp.

What you should consider: It has a strong fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

