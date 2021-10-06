Best dandruff shampoos for color-treated hair

Dry skin does not cause dandruff, as many believe. Oil buildup on the scalp causes the dead skin cells to clump together and shed, causing dandruff.

Which dandruff shampoo for color-treated hair is best?

Set the scene: You wake up the day after getting your hair done, excited to style your new cut and color, only to discover a collection of white flakes on your scalp. A dandruff flare-up is always an inconvenience, but especially after spending big on a hair color. Luckily, there are effective dandruff shampoos for color-treated hair.

You want your color to last, and many dandruff shampoos contain harsh chemicals like sulfates that will strip your color. Color-safe dandruff shampoo will hydrate your hair to help hold the color, while the anti-dandruff ingredients will clear the buildup of cells on your scalp.

How to treat dandruff for color-treated hair

Finding a dandruff shampoo for color-treated hair will help restore balance to your itchy, flaky scalp and extend the life of your color. The first course of action when dealing with dandruff is often to find an effective dandruff shampoo, but other steps can also improve the appearance of your scalp.

Start at your scalp and brush your hair out to the ends to eliminate the oils collecting on your scalp. Washing your hair more often will also prevent buildup, but try not to use the dandruff shampoo every time you wash your locks. Depending on the color-safe dandruff shampoo, you will want to thoroughly rub it into your scalp, then let it sit for an extended time so the anti-dandruff ingredients can get to work. Make sure that you fully rinse the product out of your hair so that nothing is left over that might cause irritation.

Exfoliating your scalp with a scalp shampoo brush is another remedy for color-treated hair. This is a great option if you already bought that expensive color-safe shampoo that your stylist recommended. You use these brushes in the shower, and the best ones have flexible bristles that gently break down cell buildup on the scalp.

Use a scalp shampoo brush every time you wash your hair, while alternating a color-safe shampoo with a dandruff shampoo for color-treated hair. Throw in a scalp-and-hair leave-in treatment like this one from Nioxin Hair Care , and your flaky scalp won’t stand a chance.

A flaky scalp can be stubborn, so you should always consult a dermatologist if the issue continues or worsens. Scalp care is essential to healthy hair and if you know that you are prone to dandruff, continue using products that help exfoliate the scalp even if dandruff clears. Consider limiting heat styling and inform your stylist if flare-ups after coloring become regular.

Best color-safe dandruff shampoos

Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Tea tree oil is a known dandruff remedy due to its natural antifungal properties that reduce buildup on the scalp. This Paul Mitchell shampoo contains tea tree oil as one of its main ingredients and includes lavender to calm irritation. Combining the powers of tea tree oil, lavender and peppermint results in a cooling effect that feels amazing when suffering from an itchy scalp. You will feel refreshed, and your color will shine.

Where to Buy: Ulta Beauty

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

You can’t go wrong with this best-selling anti-dandruff shampoo containing ketoconazole, a proven dandruff-preventing ingredient formulated to be gentle. It has been salon-tested on color-treated hair and forms a thick lather that will leave your scalp feeling fresh and clean. Use it twice a week, and say goodbye to dandruff with this powerful yet gentle shampoo.

Where to buy: Amazon

Bondi Boost Dandruff Shampoo

Many influencers have talked about their obsession with this shower essential, and this vegan-friendly product has the ingredients to back up the hype. Just to name a few, this dandruff shampoo contains peppermint and aloe vera to soothe and green tea to treat. There are no silicones or sulfates, making this Australian hair brand an excellent option for color-treated hair experiencing flakiness due to dandruff, dry scalp and even psoriasis.

Where to buy: Ulta Beauty

Kenra Professional Dandruff Shampoo

Leaving this dandruff shampoo on your scalp for a few minutes will allow the moisturizing properties to restore hydration to the hair, and the zinc pyrithione will help clear the scalp. This shampoo does not contain parabens and is gentle enough to use daily on color-treated hair. When buying this salon-grade dandruff shampoo, be sure to purchase it from a professional retailer.

Where to buy: Ulta Beauty

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

This 2018 Allure Best of Beauty shampoo doubles as an exfoliator that removes dead skin cells from the surface of your scalp. It uses the cleansing powers of charcoal to effectively clean and balance out the scalp. It also includes vitamins like biotin, which strengthens the hair to achieve more fullness. Oils such as peppermint and spearmint will soothe irritation and maintain even pH levels. The natural ingredients guarantee that this shampoo is safe to use on all hair types, including color and keratin-treated hair.

Where to buy: Amazon

L’Oréal Paris EverFresh Anti-Dandruff Sulfate-Free Shampoo

This drugstore brand offers affordable dandruff shampoo that will keep your color vibrant and your scalp clear. The sulfate-free formula is gentle on hair and safe for color-treated locks. You can’t beat the price or the anti dandruff ingredients that will restore balance to your scalp with a fresh scent you will love. Some users say that it is not very hydrating, so follow up with a good conditioner.

Where to buy: Amazon

Biolage Scalpsync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Biolage products are inspired by nature, making their dandruff shampoo a gentle yet effective option for all hair types, even color-treated hair. It will control the appearance of flakes and help you achieve a clean and healthy scalp. For best results, use it twice a week and allow it to sit on your scalp for at least two minutes.

Where to buy: Ulta Beauty

Head & Shoulders Supreme, Dry Scalp Care and Dandruff Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner

Last but not least is the granddaddy of dandruff shampoos, Head & Shoulders. These dandruff experts know how to treat a flaky scalp, and their Color Protect line of dandruff shampoo and conditioner is no exception. This duo will work to soothe your scalp and strengthen your hair at the roots. The argan oil will keep your color-treated hair soft and hydrated.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.