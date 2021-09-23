Best beard oils

Too much oil on your hands? Massage it into your scalp. Beard oils can condition and moisturize the hair on top of your head as well as your face.

Which beard oil is best?

Though beards are often associated with ruggedness, healthy beards require a lot of care and maintenance. Facial hair is coarser and tougher than hair on your head, so keeping it moisturized is essential. Beard oils are developed to solve this problem and be a one-step care serum that hydrates and nourishes for healthy, full beards.

With so many beard oils on the market, finding the right one for your face can be a little more complicated than it appears. For a straightforward beard oil that checks off all the boxes, check out this Jack Black beard oil.

What to know before you buy a beard oil

Beard oil vs. beard balm

Though they sound the same, beard oil and beard balm serve different functions. Beard oils are designed to moisturize and nourish your facial hair. Beard balms, on the other hand, can be nourishing and moisturizing, but they’re typically designed as a styling tool.

Carrier oils

Nearly all beard oils use carrier oils as a base. Carrier oils are naturally derived from nuts and seeds and are designed to hydrate, soften and nourish your hair. The most common carrier oils are jojoba oil, argan oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, castor oil, safflower oil, hemp oil, olive oil, and grapeseed oil, all of which have slightly different functions.

For hair growth, look for hemp oil, sweet almond oil and safflower oil. Opt for jojoba oil, grapeseed oil or sweet almond oil if you have acne-prone skin. For extra hydration, consider olive oil, coconut oil and argan oil. Castor oil also offers antibacterial and antifungal properties and soothes irritated skin.

Essential oils

Typically the most potent ingredients in a beard oil, essential oils have a wide variety of benefits. However, some users with sensitive skin react poorly to essential oils, so not all beard oils contain them. Each essential oil has a different benefit and pleasant scent.

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne and soothe inflammation. Lavender oil promotes relaxation and balances moisture levels in the skin. Eucalyptus oil soothes dry, itchy skin. Fir needle oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Sandalwood oil hydrates the skin and reduces inflammation.

What to look for in a quality beard oil

Scent

Your facial hair is literally right under your nose, which means you’ll be smelling it all day long. For this reason, it’s important to choose a beard oil that has a pleasant scent but isn’t overpowering. Oils with artificial scents can irritate your skin, so opt for oils with natural fragrances, typically those derived from essential oils. If you have particularly sensitive skin, opt for an unscented formula.

Consistency

You don’t want your beard oil dripping down your face, but you also don’t want it to get stuck in the applicator, so finding an oil with the right consistency is important. Keep an eye out for oils that are thick but have a liquid consistency, not a gel-like texture. With the right consistency, you should only need 3-10 drops to moisturize your entire beard.

Packaging

More than just the appearance, the packaging of your beard oil can impact how easy it is to use and how long it will last. Look for oils that come in dark bottles, as clear bottles allow light in, which can break down the oil. Keep an eye out for the applicator style as well. Medicine-dropper applicators allow the most control in the amount dispensed, followed by pumps. Avoid bottles you have to squeeze to get product out, as they are much harder to control.

How much you can expect to spend on beard oil

Less expensive beard oils can be found for $3-$13, while mid-range options are between $12-$50. High-end options with lots of essential oils and added vitamins can be as much as $50-$85.

Beard oil FAQ

How often should I use beard oil?

A. For best results, use your beard oil daily. For dry or coarse beards, applying twice a day is a good idea.

When should I apply beard oil?

A. The best time to apply beard oil is right after a warm shower, but make sure that you have thoroughly dried your beard, or the oil won’t absorb well. If you apply more than once, do one application in the morning and one before bed for maximum effect.

What’s the best way to store beard oil?

A. Oils are fragile and can be damaged when exposed to light, heat and humidity. Keep your oil in a cool, dry spot that doesn’t receive much light. Avoid keeping it in your bathroom, as the humidity from your showers can damage your oil.

What’s the best beard oil to buy?

Top beard oil

Jack Black Beard Oil

What you need to know: An all-around great choice, this quality beard oil promotes a healthy and moisturized beard with a natural look.

What you’ll love: Non-greasy and cruelty free, this long-lasting oil is soft on skin and hair and eliminates the itchiness associated with beard growth. It’s made with 100% pure essential oils to moisturize even the driest beard hair.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced dry and cracking skin after the first use, but most found repeated usage solved the problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beard oil for the money

Wild Willies Beard Oil

What you need to know: This high-quality beard oil is effective, budget-friendly and made with natural ingredients for a clean, healthy look.

What you’ll love: Made with vitamins and minerals for beard growth and health, this oil treats each follicle down to the roots. The spray pump is specially designed to eliminate wasted oil.

What you should consider: Some customers had a hard time getting used to the spray nozzle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

What you need to know: Nourishing with a sweet, smoky scent, this high-quality beard oil is a top pick for a luxurious beard care experience.

What you’ll love: Packed with quality ingredients such as vitamin E, almond oils and grape seed oils, this beard oil produces a smoothing and shining effect. This oil is also lightweight and absorbs into beard hair well.

What you should consider: This oil is expensive relative to others on our list, and the scent isn’t for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

