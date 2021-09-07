Best beard balm

Avoid using products like shampoo or harsh soaps when washing your beard. These can dry out your facial hair or change the look completely.

Which beard balm is best?

Many people love the look and feel of a full beard, but they often underestimate how much effort is required to make it look nice. A poorly maintained beard can appear wiry or unruly and even irritate the skin underneath.

Beard balm is a wax-like product that both conditions facial hair and moisturizes the skin. If you’re looking for an all-natural product that smells great while providing superior beard treatment, then Rocky Mountain Barber Company Beard Balm is the recommended choice.

What to know before you buy a beard balm

Beard balm vs. beard oil vs. beard wax

While some of their uses overlap, there are some key differences between beard balm, beard oil and beard wax. Some people incorporate all three into their daily routine, while others may only use one or two kinds of product on their facial hair. For more detailed information, take a look at the complete beard balm buying guide from BestReviews.

A blend of natural sealants, waxes and moisturizers, beard balms are used to condition facial hair while giving it a tidy look. They typically have a thick, waxy consistency and are packaged in small tins.

Like the name suggests, beard oil is made from a blend of essential oils that’s used to soften and moisturize facial hair. Beard oil is typically packaged in a small bottle with a dropper and should be used sparingly to avoid a greasy-looking beard.

Primarily used for styling distinctive looks, beard wax offers significant holding power and control. Beard styling wax is usually packaged in a tin, like beard balm, but offers less of the therapeutic and moisturizing benefits.

How to use beard balm

Exact instructions may vary depending on the brand, but most balms suggest a similar method. First, wash your beard with beard soap or shampoo in the shower. While the hair is still wet, take a small amount of beard balm and run it through the beard with your fingers and a comb, making sure that you’re evenly distributing the balm throughout. Most brands recommend reapplying beard balm up to three times daily.

Benefits

The ingredients found in beard balm are great for moisturizing coarse facial hair and the skin underneath, thereby eliminating flaky skin and reducing patchiness. Beard balm is also perfect for taming stray hairs, giving the beard a tidy shape and fullness.

What to look for in a quality beard balm

Scents

Many beard balms come with a pleasant, light and musky scent that fades a few hours after application. Look for a product that uses natural ingredients to provide their scent, including but not limited to cedar, vanilla, eucalyptus and pine.

Holding power

The holding strength of a beard balm will determine how well your facial hair keeps its shape after the initial application. If you have a wiry beard that tends to look unkempt, look for a thick balm that offers a strong hold. These balms typically have a higher concentration of wax.

Ingredients

Many beard balms use natural, high-quality ingredients to provide the best treatment for your beard. Aloe, shea butter and argan oil are commonly used. If you follow a vegan diet, watch out for beard balms that incorporate beeswax into their formula.

How much you can expect to spend on beard balm

The cost of beard balm can vary depending on the size of the container and the quality of the ingredients used. Most users can expect to pay around $5-$20 for a standard-sized tin.

Beard balm FAQ

Does beard balm help facial hair grow faster?

A. While it may not force a beard to grow significantly faster or longer, using a beard balm in conjunction with beard oil can promote the healthy growth of facial hair.

Does beard balm expire?

A. The average beard balm that doesn’t contain preservatives will last around 6 months. After that, the balm may dry out and take on an unpleasant smell. Most brands will include an expiration date on the tin.

What’s the best beard balm to buy?

Top beard balm

Rocky Mountain Barber 100% Natural Beard Balm

What you need to know: This 100% natural beard balm uses over eight essential oils and melts easily in the palm before application.

What you’ll love: The non-synthetic formula includes high-quality ingredients like grapeseed oil, shea butter, beeswax and jojoba oil. The balm provides a healthy shine and gives off a pleasant cedarwood scent. This versatile product is also commonly used for beard and mustache styling.

What you should consider: Some users found the scent to be overpowering, while others felt that the balm was overpriced given the size of the container.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beard balm for the money

Honest Amish Leave-In Beard Conditioner

What you need to know: This popular and affordable beard balm uses a vegan formula to tame unruly facial hair.

What you’ll love: This balm contains an all-natural list of organic ingredients, including avocado, aloe and cocoa butter. The natural shine and softness lasts for most of the day without reapplication, and the gentle botanicals can soothe irritated underlying skin.

What you should consider: Some users do not enjoy the smell of anise and clove on their beard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

Viking Revolution Beard Balm with Argan Oil & Mango Butter

What you need to know: This beard balm is a solid choice for beginners, offering natural ingredients and a light citrus scent.

What you’ll love: This product is very affordable and moisturizing, using a formula based around natural mango butter and argan oil for maximum beard nourishment. This is a particularly good choice for users with dry and flaky skin.

What you should consider: While a great conditioning product, this balm lacks the holding power needed for most styling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

