Contrary to popular belief, you are supposed to dab cologne, not rub it onto your skin. You can use it on your neck, wrists, waist and the back of your knees.

What is the best Versace cologne?

Whether you’re a serial spritzer or looking for an occasional boost, a quality cologne complements a great outfit and keeps you smelling great. Also, a signature scent can help you make a memorably good first impression.

With new scents being put on the market every day, choosing the right one can be a tall task for even seasoned shoppers. Sticking with a renowned brand like Versace is the best way to narrow your choices with ease. Then you can identify scent families and undertones that appeal to you and discover how many scents on the market complement your style.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, long-lasting and versatile cologne, Versace Eros is the best choice for the money.

What to know before you buy Versace cologne

Scent profile

All Versace colognes have at least three layers of notes, including the top, heart and base. The top notes emerge first and quickly make way for the longer-lasting heart and base notes. Choose a scent profile with consistent notes so that you aren’t caught off guard by a funky smell later in the day.

Seasonality

Believe it or not, certain colognes are designed to be worn in colder weather and have heavier notes, while others are optimized for the summer months and have lighter notes. Choose a heavier scent with musk or wood for the fall and winter months and opt for a herbal or citrus scent in the warmer seasons.

Scent families

Versace colognes, like most premium fragrances, are made with a healthy blend of aromatic oils. The fragrance industry groups certain aromatic oils together in certain families. Some of the most popular scent families in men’s cologne include citrus, woody and floral.

What to look for in a quality Versace cologne

Longevity

Making a good-smelling cologne isn’t all that hard. Making a long-lasting and good-smelling cologne is an entirely different task. Quality perfumes will have a consistent and enduring scent that remains close to its original intensity throughout the day.

Sillage

Sillage is the technical term for the scent trail your cologne leaves lingering in the air. Quality colognes have a pleasant sillage that isn’t overpowering or annoyingly enduring. Premium brands like Versace have mastered the art of mixing subtle yet robust base notes that leave an appealing sillage.

Oil concentration level

All of the Versace colognes we recommended are classified as Eau de Toilette, meaning they contain 10%-15% aromatic oils. Versace’s unique blend lends their scents natural staying power without being artificially durable. While Parfum can contain up to 40% aromatic oils, it’s less versatile and more likely to be too intense.

How much you can expect to spend on Versace cologne

As a premium brand, Versace cologne isn’t exactly cheap. Expect to spend anywhere between $60 for travel-sized bottles and $180 for larger homebound bottles.

Versace cologne FAQ

How much cologne should I wear?

A. Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear-cut answer to this question. Everyone responds to different scents uniquely, so finding the right amount to spritz can be a challenge. Ideally, your scent will be strong enough to notice without creating an odor that others find unpleasant. If you’re worried about putting the right amount on, ask a few close friends to tell you what they think.

Can I wear more than one cologne at a time?

A. Layering fragrances is a fun way to create scents unique to you. In many Middle Eastern and North African cultures, it is common to wear at least five or six scents at once. Start by wearing two colognes if you’re new to this, and add from there as you become acclimated.

What are the best Versace colognes to buy?

Top Versace cologne

Versace Eros cologne

What you need to know: Eros from Versace has a luxurious and sophisticated scent profile that lasts throughout the day.

What you’ll love: Boasting undertones of mint, lemon, geranium and cedar, this cologne has a complex, masculine scent. Eros is an excellent choice for breezy days in the sun, thanks to its subtle vanilla base note and enduring finish. Notably, many wearers describe the smell as memorable, making it a good choice for those looking to make a lasting impression.

What you should consider: The springier notes of mint and lemon can be hard to find amongst the cedar and geranium.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Versace cologne for the money

Versace Dreamer Cologne

What you need to know: Versace dreamer is as versatile as it is elegant and delivers a premium profile at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Don’t let the price tag fool you. This cologne was meticulously crafted in Versace’s storied cologne laboratory. In fact, it’s the same formula the brand used in its 1996 launch. The initial scent profile of clary sage, lavender and cedar fades into a smooth finish with undertones of tobacco and sugar, making it the perfect cologne for a long day and night.

What you should consider: Some wearers reported that the smokiness was overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Versace Man Eau Fraiche Cologne

What you need to know: Versace Man Eau Fraiche is a light, modern scent with sweet top notes and forestry base notes.

What you’ll love: In the Versace tradition, this cologne is spontaneous and youthful. The scent profile is subtle overall, with notes of bergamot and cardamom. Whiffs of musky wood lends the scent sophistication and touch of versatility. From bottle design to scent breakdown, this cologne is great for sunny summer days.

What you should consider: Wearers found the light scent too young for adult or professional use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

