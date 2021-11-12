Best Jo Malone perfume

With a range of floral, citrus and woody scents, Jo Malone’s luxury perfumes are perfect for any occasion and season.

Which Jo Malone perfume is best?

There’s nothing quite like the perfect scent for the right occasion or to give you a burst of confidence. But what makes a scent perfect depends on the individual. That’s why Jo Malone’s perfumes are so popular. The brand has a diverse array of fragrances designed to suit anyone. These perfumes range from elegant to sensual to playful, so there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking for something that evokes the feeling of fall, check out Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia Cologne.

What to know before you buy Jo Malone perfume

Composition

Jo Malone perfumes consist of a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients. Here are some of the most common ingredients.

Water, oil and alcohol: Each perfume by Jo Malone has its own volume of water, oil and alcohol. Alcohol-based perfumes tend to last longer and be more powerful than oil-based or water-based perfumes. Alcohol also helps bring out the different oils and fragrances in the perfume. However, alcohol may dry out or even burn extremely sensitive skin. For something gentler and non-drying, consider a water-based perfume.

Animal byproducts: Some Jo Malone perfumes contain animal byproducts. Others use vegan ingredients only.

Aldehydes: Jo Malone perfumes may contain organic compounds like aldehydes, which are organic compounds that enhance the fragrance.

Synthetic ingredients: As with most non-organic perfumes, Jo Malone uses synthetic ingredients like artificial fragrances (ex. transluzone) in its perfumes. These ingredients allow for more diverse options and make the perfume stand out. Many other perfume brands and men’s colognes also use similar ingredients.

Perfume notes

Most perfumes, including those by Jo Malone, use a combination of top, middle and base notes. When combined, these notes create the final fragrance.

Top notes have a light scent that doesn’t usually last very long on their own. Middle notes are the body or heart of the perfume and are more long-lasting than top notes. Once the initial fragrance dissipates, the base notes make themselves known for a lasting impression.

Jo Malone’s top notes are generally refreshing and may have a floral, sweet or fruity scent. The middle notes include floral, amber, musky and woodsy fragrances. Finally, the top notes are often deeper and may be woodsy or floral.

The brand’s unisex perfumes usually have one main note or a combination of two to three fragrances for a subtle, more neutral scent. Since Jo Malone uses such a wide variety of notes, it’s sometimes possible to layer a couple of lighter perfumes for a unique, customized fragrance.

Types of fragrances

Jo Malone has more than 150 perfume fragrances. Some of these fragrances are unisex, while others are designed specifically for men or women. Most of Jo Malone’s perfumes fall into the following six types of fragrances though:

Refreshing or zesty citrus

Full-bodied, sensual floral

Fruity and sweet

Light, delicate and romantic floral

Woody, earthy and aromatic

Spicy, warm and fresh

On the official website, Jo Malone offers a quiz for people to find their preferred scent or fragrance. If you’re not sure which fragrance to choose, this is a great way to figure out what best suits you and for which occasion.

Sustainability practices

Around 75% of Jo Malone’s packaging and bottles are recyclable and environmentally friendly. Some of Jo Malone’s perfumes also use mainly organic ingredients. However, most perfumes by the brand use a combination of organic and synthetic ingredients and chemicals. Some of these ingredients come from animals or animal byproducts, meaning they’re not vegan.

What to look for in quality Jo Malone perfume

Strength of fragrance

The strength of the fragrance largely depends on the type of perfume and the concentration of oils or artificial fragrances used in it. As is the case with many types of perfumes by other brands, Jo Malone’s perfumes and colognes are quite fragrant, but not usually long-lasting. Again, this does depend on a few factors, including the temperature and the notes in the perfume.

To make a scent last longer, apply it when it’s warm out. The heat will help activate the fragrance and make it stronger. Another option is to reapply the perfume once every five or six hours or as needed.

Jo Malone’s colognes offer some of the strongest, longest-lasting fragrances. One popular cologne with a strong scent is the Blackberry and Bay Cologne, which has a citrus, cedar and woodsy scent. Another is the Jo Malone London Poppy and Barley Cologne, which has a fruity and floral scent.

Light floral perfumes and citrus perfumes may not last as long as woody or full-bodied floral colognes or perfumes. When choosing a scent, think about how strong you want it to be. Sometimes, a little goes a long way and is the better choice.

Bottle size

Jo Malone perfumes come in bottles that are either simple or elegant bottles. Perfume bottles range in size from around 0.3 ounces to 1.7 ounces. Some gift sets or travel-sized perfumes may be packaged in smaller bottles. Colognes generally come in 30- to 100-milliliter bottles.

Generally speaking, a 0.5-ounce bottle of perfume should last around 150 sprays. If you use the standard two or three sprays a day for perfume, that same bottle should last around two or so months.

Gift sets

Available in individual bottles and in sets, Jo Malone perfumes make a great holiday or celebratory gift. Most gift sets come with between two and five mini bottles of perfume or cologne.

Some gift sets come with an array of fragrances, which is perfect for those who want to test out different options. When purchased as a gift, Jo Malone perfumes typically come in a lovely cream and black gift box.

Other Jo Malone products

Aside from perfume, Jo Malone also makes other bath and beauty products, including:

Men’s cologne

Candles

Diffusers

Body wash

Hand cream

Bath oil

Soap

Shower gel

Hair gel

Body mist

How much you can expect to spend on Jo Malone perfume

A standard bottle of Jo Malone perfume costs $74-$144 on average. Travel-sized or sample bottles may cost less, while higher-end perfumes and colognes range from $140-$200.

Jo Malone perfume FAQ

What’s the best way to wear perfume?

A. In hot weather, spritz the perfume in the air and walk through it. Otherwise, apply small amounts of the perfume to key areas such as the wrists, insides of the elbows and sides of the neck. If you have an overpowering fragrance, one or two spritzes should be plenty.

What are some other luxury perfume brands?

A. Besides Jo Malone, other luxury perfume brands include Tom Ford, Creed Aventus, Armani, Tom Ford, Nautica and Cartier.

What’s the best Jo Malone perfume to buy?

Top Jo Malone perfume

Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia Cologne

What you need to know: With a classic scent, this luxury perfume has floral and fruity notes perfect for late spring and fall.

What you’ll love: Excellent for any occasion, casual or formal, this perfume has a fragrance that’s light and refreshing. It’s not too powerful, which makes it ideal for those who want something more subtle or who have a sensitive nose.

What you should consider: The scent only lasts a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Jo Malone perfume for the money

Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne

What you need to know: This perfume is for those who want something bold and memorable.

What you’ll love: With a combination of fruity blackberry, cedar, bay leaves and citrus, this perfume lingers for a long time after application. The fragrance is unisex.

What you should consider: The scent may be overpowering at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Jo Malone London Poppy and Barley Cologne

What you need to know: This perfume is long-lasting and powerful.

What you’ll love: The main keynotes are barley and blackcurrant, which give this perfume a fresh, floral and fruity scent.

What you should consider: This perfume is on the sweeter side.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.