Which Gucci perfume is best?

Gucci perfume adds a clean, sophisticated touch with a minimum amount of time and effort. Find the perfume that works best for your body chemistry and personal style by sampling it and testing the product in advance. Talk to your doctor if you have any allergy concerns or consider applying a tester spritz to easily washable areas such as your wrist. If you are looking for a luxurious, tasteful floral-inspired addition to your perfume collection, look no further than Gucci Bloom.

What to know before you buy a Gucci perfume

Body chemistry

Body chemistry heavily impacts the scent of a perfume. What smells good on your skin one month can turn unappealing the next as your body chemistry changes due to factors such as diet and stress levels. Consider rotating perfumes as you learn more about your body chemistry. Additional factors such as skin type can impact how long a scent lasts on your body. Oily skin requires less perfume than dry skin, so as weather and skin type shifts, the amount of perfume you need to apply can change.

Level of physical activity

Perfume interacts with the heat of your body, so exercise or activities where your body temperature increases will likely strengthen the scent of the perfume. Place the perfume on areas of your body that remain warmer and avoid easily washable areas such as the wrists if you want the scent to stay for an extended amount of time.

Amount of perfume

The amount of perfume you apply and how you apply it to your skin directly impacts how long it lasts and how strongly it smells. Placing the perfume on areas of the body such as the back of the knees and neck can boost the scent. Spritzing perfume into the air then walking through the cloud can help disperse the smell around your body, but it might not last as long or be as strong over an extended amount of time.

What to look for in a quality Gucci perfume

Crafted floral fragrance

Most Gucci perfume designed for women include floral notes within the overall scent bouquet. The fragrant notes range from the sophisticated and infrequently used patchouli to the classic scent of rose.

Stylized bottles

Gucci has fragrances in full-size bottles that range from lacquered bottles to bright-pink crafted glass. The bottles are so synonymous with the brand that people make an effort to imitate the bottles to pass off fake products as the real deal.

Extended perfume wear

Gucci perfume can last more than three hours after application. Each scent was designed with scent longevity and complexity in mind. However, each person reacts to perfume differently so it’s important to see how the product works for you before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on Gucci perfume

Gucci perfume tends to range on the higher end of the financial spectrum because it is considered a luxury brand. However, the size of the product contributes to the price so expect to spend between $34 for a travel size spray to upward of $150 for an individual bottle or gift set.

Gucci perfume FAQ

How long will the perfume last?

A. The length of the perfume tends to vary depending on whether the bottle is sealed or opened. Once opened, it is recommended you replace the perfume after the span of one year because the potency of the intended scent will fade and change over time.

Consider the length a perfume will last once opened when purchasing a larger size. Buying a larger size might not be the best option if it is unlikely you will be able to finish it before the recommended date of replacement.

What is an eau de parfum?

A. Eau de parfum is often considered the middle ground between eau de toilette and perfume. The term “eau de parfum” refers to fragrances that contain higher amounts of concentrated oil, with about 15 percent, which is much higher compared to the amount of oil in an eau de toilette. Eau de parfum can last on the skin for more than four hours and has a more obvious scent thanks to a higher concentration of oil. However, an eau de parfum lasts for a shorter amount of time than a perfume because perfume has the highest concentration of fragrant oils.

What’s the best Gucci perfume to buy?

Top Gucci perfume

Gucci Bloom

What you need to know: This perfume includes floral notes of jasmine and tuberose with hints of Rangoon creeper and it’s available in multiple sizes, including a travel spray and full-size bottles with more than 3 ounces.

What you’ll love: Gucci Bloom was created in France and works with body heat to magnify the scent that’s designed to emulate a blooming garden.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the smell of the perfume to be too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

Top Gucci perfume for the money

Flora by Gucci Gorgeous Gardenia

What you need to know: This perfume includes a combination of fruity and floral scents such as pear and white gardenia, with hints of brown sugar.

What you’ll love: It was created by Alessandro Michele and comes in a lacquered pink bottle in a wide range of sizes, from 0.25 ounces to more than 3 ounces.

What you should consider: Some people claimed the scent didn’t last very long and that it was difficult to detect the scent of gardenia.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sephora

Worth checking out

Gucci Guilty Pour Femme

What you need to know: The perfume includes warm floral hints with strong notes of mondora and pink pepper as well as patchouli oil.

What you’ll love: The perfume has a stronger scent in comparison to the lighter, original eau de toilette version. It offers powerful floral notes that can remain on the skin for more than three hours.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found that the scent was nice but did not stay for an extended amount of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s, Macy’s and Sephora

