Best Gucci cologne

You can create a complex, three-dimensional scent profile by matching your cologne with someone else in your party; the Gucci Guilty scent family is meant to be layered and they even offer gender-specific pairs to make matching simple.

Which Gucci colognes are best?

People around the world adore Gucci cologne. The luxury Italian brand continues to surpass its reputation for crafting exquisite scents. Under Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, the brand has undergone something of a fragrance renaissance. Gucci cologne pushes traditional boundaries and plays with would-be opposites to create one-of-a-kind scent profiles.

Whether you’re looking for something to complement your designer outfits on special occasions or a scent for daily wear, there’s a Gucci cologne for you. If you want a bold, versatile cologne that doesn’t break the bank, Gucci Guilty Black is the top pick.

Top tips for Gucci cologne

Cologne is one of the few premium items that gets cheaper with quantity. If you know you’re going to be wearing the same scent day after day, consider purchasing a larger bottle to keep at home.

Contrary to popular belief, you should avoid storing your Gucci cologne in the bathroom. Cologne should be stored in dark, dry places and the extreme humidity from hot showers will degrade the scent.

Keeping your cologne in the original box is a great way to ensure it stays dry and dark. Many fragrance connoisseurs swear by this trick.

Store your Gucci cologne on a low shelf to avoid damage to the chemical structure of the scent or expensive spills in the event of a fall.

What to know before you buy Gucci cologne

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Cologne

Eau de Toilette is stronger than Eau de Cologne in that it contains a higher percentage of aromatic compounds. However, this isn’t necessarily better. Eau de Toilette tends to be more expensive and can be overpowering if not used sparingly. Most Gucci cologne is Eau de Cologne, which also gives you more options for application. Eau de Toilette is meant to be used on pulse points like your wrists, forearms and neck.

Temperature

Because Gucci cologne is often designed to evoke feelings of passion and intrigue, the scent’s are often intense. If you live in a warm, sunny environment, consider choosing a lighter daytime fragrance. Heat intensifies your scent and that may cause your Gucci cologne to become overpowering instead of pleasantly robust. On the other hand, you can always rely on any Gucci scent to give you an inviting warmth when it’s cold outside.

What to look for in a quality Gucci cologne

Complexity

Gucci is known for its unusual and unexpectedly amazing designs, and their cologne is no different. Gucci scents, especially in the Gucci Guilty family, often combine ingredients that other brands wouldn’t imagine. A signature characteristic of a good Gucci cologne is that by the time the base note takes hold, it smells like an entirely different fragrance.

Ingredients

The ingredients in Gucci cologne are not only natural, but they’re also high-quality. Expensive ingredients such as jasmine, ambergris and musk are commonplace in the Gucci cologne lineup. Check out the full Gucci cologne buying guide from Best Reviews to learn more about quality ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on Gucci cologne

The size of the bottle is the biggest price determinant. With that being said, expect to spend $70 for smaller bottles and up to $180 for larger sizes.

Gucci cologne FAQ

Should I shake my Gucci cologne before spraying it?

A. Although Gucci cologne tends to have lots of different ingredients, you shouldn’t shake it before use. In fact, shaking your cologne may introduce air into the bottle, which will cause the scent to degrade faster.

Can I store my cologne in the fridge?

A. This is a controversial topic in the fragrance community. While there’s no hard evidence that storing cologne in the fridge will preserve it, you can do it. However, perfumes and more delicate mixes will be ruined by the cold temperature.

What’s the best Gucci cologne to buy?

Top Gucci Cologne

Gucci Guilty Black Pour Homme cologne

What you need to know: Gucci Guilty’s bold scent profile comes from its eclectic mix of modern and classic ingredients.

What you’ll love: The intense top notes of lavender and coriander are perfectly complemented by a patchouli undertone. The heart of this fragrance’s sweetness is powered by inviting notes of orange flower. Gucci Guilty is supposed to evoke passion in those around you and is a great choice for anyone looking to make a fragrant statement.

What you should consider: While the scent is bold, it’s not very long-lasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Macy’s

Top Gucci cologne for the money

Gucci By Gucci Pour Homme cologne

What you need to know: Boasting warm, earthy notes and a full-bodied scent, this is an iconic take on traditionally masculine scent profiles.

What you’ll love: Gucci by Gucci is long-lasting and strikes the perfect balance between overbearing ingredients, like tobacco essence, and easy-to-miss notes, such as violet incense and jasmine. The sophisticated scent profile reveals itself layer by layer, ultimately leaving a warm aroma of amber and sweet tobacco in the air.

What you should consider: Unlike Gucci Guilty, this scent may linger for too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme cologne

What you need to know: The original scent in the Gucci Guilty family, this fragrance has earned a die-hard fan base.

What you’ll love: The scent that started Gucci’s most popular line, Gucci Guilty is considered the brand’s best daytime cologne. Known for bold, sensual scents, this cologne offers a well-planned departure from the traditional Gucci lineup. While the scent profile opens with a vibrant splash of pink pepper and Italian lemon, it gives way to a cool, musk driven by notes of cedarwood and leather.

What you should consider: The patchouli notes can be overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Macy’s

Will Briskin writes for BestReviews.

