Best cheap perfume

Which cheap perfume is best?

The right perfume can work wonders for the senses by helping instill self-confidence and even create a specific mood. There are some excellent high-end brands that excel in these areas, but you don’t have to break the bank to achieve that desired result. If you’re searching for a quality cheap perfume, our top pick is Adidas Unleash Fragrance Eau de Toilette.

What to know before you buy cheap perfume

Size

Always be sure to check the size of the bottle you’re purchasing when searching for a cheap perfume. Bottles can range between 0.05 fluid ounces (1.5 mL) and go all the way up to 6.7 fluid ounces (200 mL), with the most conventional size being 3.4 fluid ounces (100 mL). You don’t want to mistake a higher-end perfume for a bargain when it’s really just a very small bottle.

Unless you’re buying a scent you’re familiar with and you know you love, it’s always best to start out with smaller bottles at first. And if you’re unsure about a particular scent and want multiple options, it might be worth considering a perfume gift set.

Types of fragrance

Fragrance can typically be divided into the following four categories based on strength and how long it lingers.

Parfum: This has the highest concentration, so it’s often thicker than other forms and contains between 20% and 40% perfume essence. It’s also the longest lasting and the most expensive.

This has the highest concentration, so it’s often thicker than other forms and contains between 20% and 40% perfume essence. It’s also the longest lasting and the most expensive. Eau de parfum : A slightly lower concentration of perfume essence between 15% and 20%, this is less concentrated, but still has a scent that can last up to eight hours.

: A slightly lower concentration of perfume essence between 15% and 20%, this is less concentrated, but still has a scent that can last up to eight hours. Eau de toilette : Next in line with between 10% and 15% perfume essence, this is often a good option for work or casual events.

: Next in line with between 10% and 15% perfume essence, this is often a good option for work or casual events. Eau de cologne: Between 2% and 5% perfume essence, this is the least concentrated and least expensive option. It can be used daily, and when applied generously, can last up to four hours.

What to look for in a quality cheap perfume

Notes

Notes are the ingredients that make up the fragrance, and what will draw you to a particular scent. Head, heart and base are the three types of notes and they are often combined to create a particular scent.

Head : Also known as top notes, these are the lightest scents, and the ones you first notice, such as citrus and lavender.

: Also known as top notes, these are the lightest scents, and the ones you first notice, such as citrus and lavender. Heart : These scents are the main body of the perfume and the ones that last the longest, such as cinnamon and jasmine.

: These scents are the main body of the perfume and the ones that last the longest, such as cinnamon and jasmine. Base: These are the notes that you don’t notice right away, but are the scents you tend to remember, such as vanilla or musk.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap perfume

Even cheap perfume can vary significantly in price, depending on the brand and concentration. They can range from $15-$100. Budget-friendly and midrange brands can cost $30-$75, and these offer a vast array of scents that come in stronger concentrations. Designer perfumes can cost over $100, so it’s always best to try the fragrance out first or purchase a small sample for testing.

Cheap perfume FAQ

Where are the best places to apply perfume?

A. The best location for perfume is on the warm spots of the body, such as your neck, wrists and inner elbows. They are pulse points and can support the natural diffusing process of the scent. Even though it may be a habit to rub your skin after applying perfume, this step actually weakens the scent and it is best to simply apply and let it dry naturally.

Where is the best place to keep your perfumes?

A. Try to keep your perfume in a dry, cool place. Although perfume is commonly left in the bathroom, consider keeping it in a bedroom or closet instead, because the heat and moisture from the shower don’t make for ideal conditions. Some people will leave their perfume in the refrigerator, but this too is a less than ideal area as the colder temperature can change the chemical balance of the perfumes and alter the fragrance or consistency.

Does perfume expire?

A. Some strongly fragranced perfumes can last up to 10 years, but most will have a lifespan of about three to five years, depending on how often you use the product and where you store it.

What’s the best cheap perfume to buy?

Top cheap perfume

Adidas Unleash Fragrance Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This fresh , floral fragrance has been designed for athletes to better connect their sports state of mind with their everyday life.

What you’ll love: Inspired by female athletes, this fresh scent boasts top notes of mandarin, orange and mango. This fragrance can be worn both casually and during any athletic activity.

What you should consider: The fragrance works best when applied directly to the skin after a shower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap perfume for the money

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This classic fragrance is a budget-friendly designer option for a luxury enthusiast.

What you’ll love: The scents of lotus and peony are melded with amber and musky mahogany and topped with the aroma of pomegranate and yuzu. It is long-lasting.

What you should consider: When applying the fragrance, be aware that there are many factors that can affect the way the scent smells on your body, including age, mood, diet and current medications.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta and Sephora

Worth checking out

Perfumer’s Workshop Tea Rose

What you need to know: Created by the design house of Perfumer’s Workshop, this cost-effective casual perfume will leave you basking in the scent of fresh roses.

What you’ll love: This simple, light, one-dimensional scent is ideal for a minimalist who wants a romantic, classic and soft scent. This fragrance is long-lasting and can be mixed with other scents for a more layered and customized aroma.

What you should consider: Some customers felt this scent was chemical-like until it mixed with the skin

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

