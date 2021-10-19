Best Ariana Grande perfume

To make a perfume last longer, you should apply it to moisturized pulse points on your body, such as the neck and wrists.

Which Ariana Grande perfumes are best?

Personal style is an extension of who you are and how you express yourself as an individual. This style and expression are presented through almost everything you do. From the type of clothes you like to your favorite accessories and even your favorite scent. Because smelling fantastic is an extension of your style, you have to consider the elements of your style and what they embody. One way to do this is by exploring with designers or celebrities that have a unique style. Ariana Grande represents powerful, playful and delightful energy and her signature perfumes do just the same. The Sweet Like Candy Eau de Parfum is an exquisite option for a vibrant signature fragrance from Ariana Grande.

What to know before you buy an Ariana Grande perfume

Scents smell different on different people

Two people can buy the same perfume but discover that it smells different on them both. If this happens, don’t think that the perfume is bad or low quality. It’s just that everyone has a different body composition. Some things that can affect how your perfume smells are your skin’s pH levels, your diet, hormones and even skin type (dry, oily, or combination skin). Another factor that determines what your perfume will smell like is the products you use daily. For instance, the soaps, creams and gels that you use most often will contribute to the weakness or strength of certain notes in your perfume.

If you buy a scent that may have smelled great on someone else, you might be disappointed to find that it smells differently on you. If this ever happens, don’t be discouraged. You can experiment with perfume gift sets to find fragrances that work best for you and make you feel amazing.

Perfume type

Perfume type is also referred to as perfume concentration. The different categories have different concentrations and determine how long the fragrance will last when applied to the skin.

Parfum has the highest concentration of about 20%-30% and is often called a true perfume. Eau de parfum is the next strongest with a 15% to 20% concentration and lasts almost as long as perfumes do. Eau de toilette usually comes at a 5% to 15% concentration and is very popular amongst most brands. Lastly, eau de cologne has the lightest concentration of 2% to 4% and tends not to last more than two hours.

Fragrance notes

Perfume comes in three major notes that blend into a particular scent. There are top notes, middle notes and base notes. The different notes evaporate at different times but blend perfectly to create the overall scent of your perfume.

What to look for in a quality Ariana Grande perfume

Signature scents

Ariana Grande released her debut fragrance in 2015 and has expanded to a decent collection of different fragrances. Though all her perfumes are unique, they all have something in common. Her line of perfumes has a fresh, fruity and playful quality that makes it a unique signature that you can easily identify. If you’re looking for a way to stand out by your delightful scent, then you’ll be sure to find that with these perfumes.

Bottle and design

Just like the singer herself, Grande’s perfumes come in interesting-shaped bottles with dainty colors. From spherical to boxy designs and cloud shapes, the perfume is packaged in a unique bottle that is beautiful and fits perfectly with the often fruity and fresh scents.

Sizes

You will find that most Ariana Grande perfumes come in different sizes. This way, you can select the size you want and is best suited to your personal needs, such as portability.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ariana Grande perfume

Ariana Grande’s eau de parfums range from about $24-$70.

Ariana Grande perfume FAQ

Is Ariana Grande’s God is a woman perfume cruelty-free?

A. Yes, this perfume is cruelty-free and 100% vegan, as well.

Are Ariana Grande’s perfumes unisex?

A. Yes. Though most scents are fruity and primarily marketed toward a single gender, anyone can wear them.

What are the best Ariana Grande perfumes to buy?

Top Ariana Grande perfume

Ariana Grande Sweet Like Candy Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: A sexy and playful perfume that is so fruity, you’ll want to taste it.

What you’ll love: This long-lasting scent that smells like candy is a favorite for many because of the compliments it brings. The uniquely shaped bottle and light pink color are sweet and subtle enough for both adults and teenagers. Fresh and powerful without being overbearing, this is a perfume that you can wear day or night.

What you should consider: Some users have said that the scent doesn’t hold for long enough for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Ariana Grande perfume for the money

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum

What you need to know: This is a light, sensual gourmand musk, great for any and everyone.

What you’ll love: Offers a slightly woody and natural scent that is seductive and clean. Many describe it as an everyday perfume and ideal for any season, though it’s best in the summertime for its playfulness. It comes in a cloud-shaped bottle that is just as alluring as the natural fragrance.

What you should consider: This scent isn’t as fruity as other perfumes from Ariana Grande and has a cleaner, more natural scent rather than a fruity and sweet one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a juicy, fruity fragrance that is light and airy, this will be for you.

What you’ll love: This is a delightfully fruity musk that combines heavy top notes and sweet base notes for a fresh, indulgent daytime scent. This intoxicating fragrance also mixes well with other Ariana Grande perfumes and is perfect for all ages.

What you should consider: Users have said that the fragrance is too light and doesn’t last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

