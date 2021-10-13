Too Faced Born This Way foundation vs. Too Faced Peach Perfect foundation

Too Faced Cosmetics was founded before the turn of the century in 1998 before being acquired by Estee Lauder in 2016.

Which Too Faced foundation is best?

Too Faced is a beauty company that is dedicated to creating quality and accessible cruelty-free makeup. It features cosmetic products ranging from bronzer to concealer to loose powder, and their foundations each have an impressive shade range. Both Born This Way and Peach Perfect foundation are suitable for all skin types and feature skin bettering ingredients. They are both applied smoothly with a clean pump application. However, the Born This Way foundation is a bit more expensive, resilient and can be worn for up to 24 hours at a time. Meanwhile, the Peach Perfect foundation is cheaper for the amount of product that is provided, but it is not as resilient and only lasts for up to 14 hours.

Born This Way foundation: Is it worth it?

The Too Faced Born This Way foundation is an oil-free lightweight foundation that diffuses the line between makeup and the skin for undetectable coverage. It uses coconut water to replenish the skin’s moisture levels and alpine rose to support skin health and resilience. It contains hyaluronic acid for a more youthful appearance and provides buildable coverage for a natural or full coverage look. This photo-friendly foundation costs $40 for a 1-ounce bottle.

Born This Way foundation pros

This product blends out and applies quickly and easily due to its lightweight non-comedogenic formula. The coverage is buildable, so you can go for a natural or full makeup look without the makeup caking.

Born This Way foundation is waterproof and able to withstand heat, humidity, masks and sweat. This is important to consider with unpredictable weather, and an oxidized makeup look is not flattering. It can be worn for up to 24 hours and will hydrate the skin the entire time it is on.

This product is contained in a glass bottle rather than a single use plastic container like its competitor. Items that are contained in glass bottles harm the environment less in production and are more eco-friendly overall.

Born This Way foundation cons

This foundation is more expensive than its competitor. It is likely that this foundation will last users less time than the Peach Perfect formula depending on the level of coverage. This product is more expensive because it features age defying ingredients.

The Born This Way foundation also doesn’t minimize the look of pores. This lack of a pore blurring effect means this foundation won’t give your skin the flawless, airbrushed look that is common among many other foundations.

Peach Perfect foundation: Is it worth it?

The Too Faced Peach Perfect foundation is the modern way to wear matte foundation. It is photo friendly and goes on smoothly. It features a soft focus and velvety finish, and it is free of parabens. This product is cruelty-free, gluten-free and transfer resistant. It is very cost effective compared to its competitors at $36 for a 1.6-ounce container.

Peach Perfect foundation pros

This product is cheaper than its competitor by about $5 and contains an additional .6 ounces, so it will likely last the user longer.

The Peach Perfect foundation features a travel-friendly pump tube and is convenient for on the go use due to its compact size. A pump is the cleanest way to apply makeup without spreading bacteria.

This foundation provides a pore blurring effect, making the skin look airbrushed and removing noticeable blemishes. It provides buildable coverage, so you can opt for a medium coverage or a full coverage look depending on how much you decide to apply.

Peach Perfect foundation cons

Peach Perfect foundation is not waterproof. Waterproof products are useful if you are swimming, sweating or when it rains. Since this foundation is not waterproof, it will come off or fade if hit with water. This is far from ideal if the weather decides not to cooperate one day.

This foundation only lasts for up to 14 hours, almost 10 hours less than its competitor. If you plan to be out for an extended period of time, opt for a foundation that claims to wear for longer than you plan to be out. Foundations with shorter wear time will fade or oxidize.

Should I get Too Faced Born This Way or Peach Perfect foundation?

The decision to purchase Born This Way or Peach Perfect foundation depends on what look you desire. Both products provide buildable coverage and feature skin perfecting benefits at a similar price point. If you desire a blurred, matte, full-coverage foundation look, then you should opt for the Peach Perfect foundation. If you desire a hydrating formula that is waterproof and doesn’t dull the natural shine of your face, you should opt for the Born This Way foundation. If you are not going for a specific type of look, consider trying both products out to discover the Too Faced formula that works best for you.

