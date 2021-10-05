The best Maybelline foundation

For a smoother and more natural makeup look, apply primer to your skin. Next, apply the foundation over your face (don’t neglect areas like the corners of your nose and under your eyes) and then blend with a foundation brush or damp makeup sponge.

Which Maybelline foundations are best?

With a ton of high-end foundations to choose from, it’s easy to get lost in different brands and their prices, especially when you’re on a budget. But who says you can’t look flawless on a budget? Maybelline New York is one of the top drugstore brands that’s affordable and also made with high-quality ingredients that your skin deserves.

For the most affordable and high-quality Maybelline foundation, Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Powder Foundation is the best choice for your skin’s needs and budget.

What to know before you buy Maybelline foundation

Formula

Most foundations come in several forms and this brand is no different. You can choose from liquid, powder, stick, spray and Maybelline mousse foundation. These can be lightweight, long-wear and noncomedogenic formulas and may have other ingredients created for specific skin needs.

When deciding what formula to purchase, whether that’s Maybelline powder foundation or stick foundation, it’s important to experiment and see what works best for your skin. You can also consider what formulas you’ve used in the past and how well they have worked for you.

Skin type and finish

People who wear foundation have different skin types, such as oily, dry, normal, combination, sensitive, mature or acne-prone skin. Your skin type and the finish you choose determines how the product looks and feels when applied. Moisturizing oil-based cream, liquid or stick foundations are best for users with dry or mature skin. Powder and mineral formulas go best with oily skin and lightweight spray and stick foundations work well on sensitive, normal and combination skin.

You can also choose matte, radiant liquid or satin finishes. Because matte foundations don’t have any shine, they’re best for combination skin and oily skin. A radiant finish is also referred to as luminous, glowy or dewy and is most suitable for dry, mature or combination skin. Satin foundation has the most natural appearance and is ideal for users with normal skin.

No matter what skin type you have or what makeup look you’re going for, there are drugstore foundations for everyone.

Cruelty-free

With many people realizing the implications of product testing, it’s an important factor to consider before purchase. Not all makeup brands make it clear if they are cruelty-free or not, but Maybelline (which is a brand of L’Oréal) no longer tests any of its ingredients or products on animals.

What to look for in quality Maybelline foundation

Shade range

Finding a foundation shade that perfectly matches your skin tone isn’t easy. Since foundation is the base of makeup, it’s important to choose a shade that matches your skin and looks natural (unless you’re going for a particular makeup look).

Maybelline has a range of foundation shades from light to medium and dark. The lighter shades have numbers ranging from 100, the medium shades with 200 and the darker shades begin with 300. If you’re not sure which shade is best for you, there are different tests you can do to figure it out. You may also use the shade finder on the Maybelline website.

Coverage

Maybelline foundations are available in sheer, medium and full or heavy coverage. Sheer and medium foundations are buildable, meaning you can apply them multiple times to appear more opaque than it is on first application. Heavy coverage is more opaque and rarely requires multiple applications.

You can select what kind of coverage you want depending on the needs of your skin and your preference. For example, if you have issues with discoloration or acne-prone skin, full coverage might be ideal for you. Users who barely use makeup and simply want a natural tint may prefer sheer or light coverage foundation.

Sunscreen

Some Maybelline foundations and tinted moisturizers are available with sunscreen in the formula. A foundation with at least SPF 15 helps your skin stay protected even if you don’t apply sunscreen as a separate product. Using products with SPF helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays and may prevent things such as dark spots and wrinkles.

How much you can expect to spend on Maybelline foundation

Maybelline foundation typically costs you anywhere from $7 to about $12.

Maybelline foundation FAQ

How do I know my foundation shade?

A. The best way to find out your foundation shade is to do a wrist test or a sun test. You can also do a shade finder quiz online.

Does Maybelline test on animals?

A. Maybelline no longer does any product or ingredient testing on animals, so you can rest assured, it’s safe to use its products, such as Maybelline dream radiant liquid foundation, knowing it’s cruelty-free.

What’s the best Maybelline foundation to buy?

Top Maybelline foundation

Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This is a full-coverage, long-lasting, powder foundation with a matte finish.

What you’ll love: This Maybelline powder foundation has a creamy texture that’s easy to blend when applied. It has also been tested for allergies, is noncomedogenic and is suitable for most skin types (even dry skin).

What you should consider: Some users say the powder is too light and only provides medium coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Maybelline foundation for the money

Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

What you need to know: The dewy liquid foundation is hydrating and also gives skin texture a smooth appearance.

What you’ll love: This lightweight foundation provides even coverage and a naturally radiant finish when applied. It’s noncomedogenic, fragrance-free and also contains SPF 18 and vitamin E, making it suitable for most skin types.

What you should consider: It may not last as long as other foundations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This is an extremely lightweight, oil-free, full coverage foundation.

What you’ll love: The transfer-resistant, long-wear formula lasts up to 30 hours and has a soft, natural matte finish. All skin types can use this product, as it is also allergy-free and noncomedogenic.

What you should consider: Some users report the product is too thick and looks cakey.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

