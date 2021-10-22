The 6 most popular powder foundations on Sephora

When applying powder foundation, do not neglect to apply the product to the neck as well as the face for the best match and seamless makeup look.

Which popular powder foundations on Sephora are best?

The key difference between powder and liquid foundations is the ability of a powder foundation to remove shine and provide a matte look. By default, foundation works best for those with oily, combination and even skin tones. When this product is used on dry skin, it can cling to dry spots, causing an uneven makeup look. Sephora’s website features an extensive range of powder foundation products that also work to benefit the skin. When purchasing a powder foundation, consider your skin type and how you plan to apply the product.

What to consider before buying a popular powder foundation on Sephora

Skin type

Before purchasing a popular powder foundation from Sephora, consider your skin type. If you have dry skin, you will likely want to purchase a liquid foundation that features hydrating benefits rather than a powder foundation. If you prefer powder foundation, then make sure you are moisturizing before using this product, and choose a pressed powder.

If you have oily or combination skin, powder foundations can work to dull shine and provide matte wear better than a liquid foundation formula. For this skin type, powder foundations will reduce the look of shine and minimize the look of pores in the application process. The way that you apply your powder foundation will depend on how the product looks on your specific skin type.

Application

Beauty blender: Applying your powder foundation with a beauty blender allows for a dense, seamless look. This allows makeup to blend in with the skin and reduces the look of blemishes more than it would if applied with a brush. To apply powder foundation with a beauty blender, make sure the beauty blender is damp. This will pack the powder foundation without making it look cakey. This method will also allow for longer wear before fading. When applying this product, opt for a dabbing motion rather than a swiping motion. This is what will pack the foundation onto the face and give it a seamless look.

Brush: Applying your popular Sephora powder foundation with a brush gives your skin less of a seamless look and more of an airbrushed look. It does not pack the powder onto the skin like a beauty blender would, allowing it to look more loose and natural depending on the level of coverage that you are going for. When applying a loose powder foundation with a brush, it is less likely that the foundation stays on for a long period of time, depending on the weather conditions and the environment that you are in when wearing the powder foundation. When applying popular powder foundation from Sephora with a brush, opt for even, upward strokes to give the face a natural lifted look.

Most popular powder foundations on Sephora prices

The most popular foundations sold on Sephora will be priced from $20-$40, depending on the popularity of the brand and how many ounces are contained in the product.

Most popular powder foundation on Sephora FAQ

What is the difference between a loose and a pressed powder foundation?

A. Pressed powders contain more oils on average than a loose powder, giving those with dry skin something to cling to. The pressed nature of the powder allows for it to look like a natural second skin, while loose powder is preferred by those with oily skin because of its lack of oils. It goes on loosely rather than in a dense form and does not stay on as long as a pressed foundation. Those who wear makeup use loose powder more so as a finishing and buffing element rather than a foundation.

When might a matte foundation look be desired?

A. A matte foundation look will be desired when those wearing the makeup prefer their skin to not look shiny and oily. Those who experience a large amount of flashback in photos prefer the look of a matte foundation to dull the shine and glow that causes sections of their face to look brighter in photos. The Sephora website does a great job of including this description in the product information on the website and even details what skin type is best used with the specific matte powder foundation.

Most popular powder foundations on Sephora

Sephora Collection Matte Perfect Powder Foundation

This popular powder foundation is a pressed powder that comes in many matte shades and will not give a cakey look or clog the pores. It is a lightweight and medium coverage product that allows for buildable coverage and is cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation

This powder foundation works to softly decrease the look of shine and can be worn for multiple hours at a time. It is lightweight and provides medium coverage while being able to be used by those with dry skin due to its pressed powder formula. This product is vegan and gluten-free, and it is not tested on animals.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Huda Beauty GlowWish Luminous Pressed Powder Foundation

This pressed powder foundation is one of the few powder foundations on the market that allows for a bit of shine and glow. The coverage is light but buildable, and the shade range is very straightforward. The product does not feature any scent, making it a safe option for those with sensitive skin. This product is not tested on animals and features eco-friendly packaging.

Sold by Sephora

Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation

This powder foundation works to blur the appearance of blemishes and pores, making the skin look velvety smooth. It comes in many shades and is best for those with oily or combination skin, due to its mattifying effects. The product is full coverage and can be worn for multiple hours at a time without fading. The case is very compact and is portable.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

One/Size By Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation

This powder formula works to match not only your skin color but your undertone to provide the best makeup look. It comes in a versatile shade range and can last for up to 12 hours without fading or smudging. The product is medium coverage but can be buildable to provide a full coverage look. It is creamy and uses nontoxic ingredients to reduce shine and flashback.

Sold by Sephora

BareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15

This loose powder foundation is unique for the fact that it provides the user with protection against the sun. This prevents the formation of premature aging, fine line and wrinkles as well as protects the user against skin cancer. The product is certified clean and boasts an extensive shade range. Depending on the application device, it is most popular for its ability to reduce the look of dark circles under the eyes.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

