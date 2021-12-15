Best Wet n Wild foundation

Wet n Wild offers a broad range of vegan-friendly makeup and nail products. Two Photo Focus foundations are included as part of the collection.

Which Wet n Wild foundation is best?

Foundation can be one of the most expensive makeup products you buy, especially when you use it every day. To get the coverage you want without breaking the bank, reach for a Wet n Wild foundation.

Wet n Wild, an affordable drugstore brand, has six well-received foundation varieties ranging from liquid to stick to pressed powder. If you’re looking for a formula that photographs well, Wet n Wild Photo Focus Liquid Foundation is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Wet n Wild foundation

About Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild is an affordable drugstore beauty and nail care brand that has been around for over 30 years. It originally launched with 99-cent lipsticks and nail polishes. As of today, it has nearly 100 makeup products on the market.

Many Wet n Wild products have won awards and accolades from makeup artists and influencers, and they remain a beloved choice among beauty enthusiasts. Most recently, Wet n Wild has released several limited-edition licensed collections. Its color stories are often inspired by pop culture, ranging from Spongebob Squarepants to “Saved by the Bell.”

Types of Wet n Wild foundation

Wet n Wild currently has six foundations available, five of which are part of the Photo Focus collection. These include pressed powder, loose setting powder, liquid and stick formulas that are designed to diffuse light and create a blurred, near-flawless effect. Wet n Wild also has a tinted skin veil, a best-selling formula that offers a comfortable, barely-there wear experience. It’s considered by many people to be a formidable mimic for a few high-end foundations.

What to look for in a quality Wet n Wild foundation

Ingredients

Wet n Wild is — and always has been — a cruelty-free brand. Its foundations, like its other products, feature the cruelty-free bunny logo.

As far as foundation ingredients are concerned, Wet n Wild stick and liquid formulas may contain water, glycerin, dimethicone, cyclopentasiloxane, silica, wax or sorbic acid. The brand’s setting and pressed powder foundations may be formulated with talc, corn starch, methicone or xanthan gum. Some of these foundations also contain skin-nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalene, argan and sunflower seed oils.

Coverage level

Each Wet n Wild foundation offers a different level of buildable coverage. The tinted skin veil, for example, offers sheer-to-medium coverage, whereas the liquid and cream formulas offer medium-to-full coverage. Both Wet n Wild powder formulas offer light coverage.

Finish

Wet n Wild’s Photo Focus liquid foundations are available in dewy or matte finishes, whereas the tinted skin veil and stick formulas have semi-matte finishes. The setting and pressed powder foundations have matte finishes.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between the finishes, any non-matte finish has some degree of glow or gloss that reflects light. Matte finishes, on the other hand, have a “flat” appearance that doesn’t reflect light. It also minimizes the bounce-back effect with flash photography.

Shade range

Depending on the formula, Wet n Wild foundations may be available in up to 20 shades. The liquid formulas, however, are available in more shades than powder and stick foundations. Wet n Wild also lists the undertones of certain foundation shades on the packaging, which may be warm, cool or neutral.

How much you can expect to spend on Wet n Wild foundation

Wet n Wild foundations, particularly the setting powder and tinted skin veil, cost $6. The brand’s Photo Focus collection costs $7. Select retailers offer Wet n Wild foundation value packs with two or more foundations that cost $10 and above.

Wet n Wild foundation FAQ

Do Wet n Wild foundations contain sunscreen?

A. Wet n Wild foundations do not contain sunscreen. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, as individuals with sensitive skin may experience reactions to added sunscreens. Instead, many wearers simply apply their preferred sunscreen beneath their foundation.

Why did Wet n Wild discontinue a foundation shade?

A. According to the brand, it evaluates products and shades annually to determine which ones sell best. The ones that don’t sell as well are discontinued, and more often than not, they’re replaced with new shades. Wet n Wild encourages shoppers to contact it directly if they need help finding a replacement shade.

What’s the best Wet n Wild foundation to buy?

Top Wet n Wild foundation

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This long-wearing formula diffuses light to create a blurring effect and creates a near-flawless finish.

What you’ll love: The buildable formula is easy to apply with most applicators and blends well. Shades photograph well in all types of lighting, including with and without flash. The foundation is lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for all-season wear.

What you should consider: There are some reports that the formula may oxidize and pick up yellow undertones later in the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top Wet n Wild foundation for the money

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Stick Foundation

What you need to know: The creamy foundation is one of the quickest to apply and build, particularly if you’re trying to achieve full coverage.

What you’ll love: The foundation glides across skin, given its soft texture. It’s infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like argan and sunflower seed oil. Touch-ups are easy and mess-free on the go. The foundation works particularly well for those with dry skin.

What you should consider: A few users said the foundation migrated and made their skin oily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wet n Wild Barefocus Tinted Hydrator Tinted Skin Veil

What you need to know: If you’re looking for sheer or lightweight coverage, this tinted skin veil is a suitable option for most skin types.

What you’ll love: The deeply hydrating formula contains hyaluronic acid and squalene to keep skin soft and smooth. It can be worn as a tinted moisturizer or built into medium coverage. Because it has a non-greasy finish, mattifying products aren’t necessary.

What you should consider: It’s not effective at covering blemishes or red areas, and it may not be ideal for those with extra-oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.