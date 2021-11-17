Best setting spray

The natural oils in your face can cause your makeup to fade, break down and crease over the course of the day, but a makeup setting spray can help your makeup last longer throughout the day.

Which setting sprays are best?

The natural oils in your face can cause your makeup to fade, break down and crease over the course of the day, but a makeup setting spray can help your makeup last longer throughout the day. There are several different kinds of makeup setting sprays out there, and it’s crucial to select the right makeup setting spray for your skin type, whether you have oily skin, dry skin or mature skin. The Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray is a first-rate makeup setting spray.

What to know before you buy a setting spray

Learn about the different kinds of makeup setting sprays

There are a couple different kinds of makeup setting sprays, including setting sprays developed to melt together powder products and setting sprays created to extend the wear of your makeup.

Those meant for longevity prevent oil and sweat on your face from breaking down your makeup and keep your makeup from becoming too cakey or transferring. Makeup setting sprays meant to melt together the powder products are also known as fixing sprays.

Consider your skin type

Your skin type also plays into what kind of makeup setting spray you’ll need. If you have oily skin, you should search for a makeup setting spray with polymers that stop the natural oils in the skin from breaking down, fading, creasing or melting off your makeup. If you have dry skin, you should look for a hydrating makeup setting spray with ingredients like butylene glycol, hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Find the right setting spray finish

Most setting sprays come with a matte finish, which works well for oily skin, since it absorbs the excess oil and keeps your makeup from looking too cakey or greasy without adding any glow or shine to your skin. There are some makeup setting sprays with a radiant, glowy or dewy finish, which works well for mature and dry skin.

What to look for in a quality setting spray

Fine mist

Look for a makeup setting spray with a fine mist, which casts small drops of setting spray onto your face to make sure that your face is evenly covered.

Wear time

Most makeup setting sprays claim a particular length of wear time. Some makeup setting sprays provide 12 hours to wear time, while others offer 24 hours of wear time.

SPF

It’s important to select a makeup setting spray that contains SPF, since it’s typically the final step of your makeup routine. Choose a makeup setting spray with at least SPF 15.

How much you can expect to spend on a setting spray

Makeup setting sprays range in price from about $3-$38. The most basic makeup setting sprays cost about $3-$15, while mid-range makeup setting sprays go for $15-$26 and high-end makeup setting sprays vary in price from about $26-$38.

Setting spray FAQ

Is makeup setting spray OK for your skin?

A. Makeup setting sprays could potentially harm your skin if you choose one that includes a high concentration of alcohol. Placing alcohol on your face on a daily basis can strip your skin of its natural moisture and give you a flaky and dry complexion. It’s pretty hard and damaging on dry skin, but even your oily skin can get too dry if you use a makeup setting spray with alcohol on a daily basis.

When should you apply a makeup setting spray?

A. Makeup setting spray is usually the final step in your makeup routine, which means you need to apply it after you apply concealer, foundation, powder, bronzer, blush, highlighter, lipstick and eye makeup.

But if you want your makeup to be as budge-proof as possible, you should spray your face with the setting spray multiple times throughout the makeup routine to lock the makeup in place. You can also apply the makeup setting spray throughout the course of the day to refresh your makeup when needed.

How much makeup setting spray should you apply?

A. You definitely don’t want to saturate your face with the makeup setting spray, so less is more. You usually don’t need more than two or three sprays of the makeup setting spray to cover your whole face.

What are the best setting sprays to buy?

Top setting spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

What you need to know: This customer-favorite makeup setting spray from Urban Decay keeps your makeup looking vibrant and fresh.

What you’ll love: This Urban Decay makeup setting spray is a must-have for weekends in Vegas, proms and bridal parties. The weightless makeup setting spray keeps your makeup fresh for up to 16 hours.

What you should consider: This makeup setting spray is a little too greasy for people with oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top setting spray for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray

What you need to know: This solid and budget-friendly makeup setting spray from NYX Professional is simple and highly rated for an easy and effortless look.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive NYX Professional makeup setting spray enables your skin to breathe while looking incredible. The makeup setting spray helps your makeup remain in place for hours on end.

What you should consider: This makeup setting spray sometimes develops a tint on the face that some customers don’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray

What you need to know: This makeup setting spray from Cover FX is long-lasting and simple to use from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This Cover FX makeup setting spray comes with algae extracts to help protect the skin and doesn’t use any alcohol in its ingredients. The setting spray also feels fairly light on your skin when it’s applied.

What you should consider: This makeup setting spray feels drying on the skin for some consumers when it’s applied.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

