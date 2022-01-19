Which Milk Makeup product is best?

Milk Makeup specializes in producing high-end, vegan, cruelty-free and easy-to-use makeup. The brand was founded in 2016 in New York City, and its devoted fans are known as the “Milk Mob.” From cannabis-infused makeup products to vegan skincare, Milk Makeup has certainly made a splash in the beauty industry.

If you’re new to Milk Makeup and are looking for a product that won’t disappoint, our top pick is the Hydro Grip Primer. It blurs blemishes and provides the perfect base for the rest of your makeup.

What to know before you buy Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup makes a variety of beauty products from brow pens to high-quality primers. However, there are a few things to consider before buying a Milk Makeup product.

Type of product

What makeup product are you in need of most right now? Do you want a new foundation for everyday wear? Are you looking for lipstick for the winter? Pinpointing the type of product you want or need is the first step.

Skin care or makeup?

Milk Makeup doesn’t just produce makeup; it produces a lot of great skin care products as well. Its best-selling product is a hydrating face primer. Determine if you are looking to buy skin care, makeup or both.

Skin type

A product may receive rave reviews, but just because a product works well for someone else doesn’t mean it’ll be a perfect fit for you. You should consider what makes your specific skin type happy. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, you may need to take extra care when purchasing new makeup or skincare products.

Beauty staples

What beauty staples do you currently own? Most makeup users own the basics like foundation, primer, concealer and mascara. Milk Makeup makes a ton of great staples that can be easily incorporated into your skincare and makeup routine.

What to look for in a quality Milk Makeup product

Pigmentation

If you’re reaching for a makeup product with some color, a quality one will be highly pigmented — especially eyeshadows.

When buying makeup online, many descriptions will feature a photo of different shades of a product swatched on a model’s arm. The photos help show how pigmented a product is when applied to the skin.

Formula

Quality makeup starts with clean and quality ingredients. Milk Makeup is known for using paraben-free, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

Natural ingredients

Milk Makeup prides itself in using natural, hydrating ingredients. Most of the brand’s formulas contain 90% natural ingredients like reishi mushroom, plant-derived collagen, jojoba seed oil and shea butter.

How much you can expect to spend on Milk Makeup

For a high-end makeup brand, Milk Makeup has reasonable prices. You can expect to spend between $16-$42 on a Milk Makeup product.

Milk Makeup FAQ

Is the Vegan Milk Moisturizer good for all skin types?

A. It’s best for normal to dry skin, and it’s also suitable for sensitive skin.

Is the Hydro Grip Primer safe for sensitive skin?

A. It is suitable for sensitive skin, and it can be used by people with skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and psoriasis. However, it may be beneficial to do a patch test of the primer on your arm before applying it to your face.

How do I wear the Hydro Grip Primer for best results?

A. The Hydro Grip Primer can be used under face makeup, and it can be used purely as a skin care step for hydration and smoothness. If using the primer under face makeup, give the formula at least one minute to activate before applying makeup on top.

How do I apply liquid blush?

A. Squeeze a small amount of blush onto your clean fingertips. Then, tap small dots of the formula onto your cheeks. Blend with your fingers, makeup sponge, Beautyblender or makeup brush.

What’s the best Milk Makeup to buy?

Top Milk Makeup

Hydro Grip Primer

What you need to know: This invisible makeup primer has a smooth and natural gel formula that blurs blemished skin, and it provides a base for long-lasting makeup looks.

What you’ll love: It locks in hydration and keeps your makeup set for up to 12 hours. This primer is award-winning and uses a formula that is 94% natural.

What you should consider: Some reviews say the product feels similar to a peel-off mask.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Milk Makeup for the money

Bionic Liquid Blush

What you need to know: This lush, liquid blush comes in four different flattering shades, and it can be layered for a more pigmented, dramatic look.

What you’ll love: It is made of nourishing and natural ingredients, including snow mushroom, reishi mushroom and plant-derived collagen.

What you should consider: The liquid application dries to a powdery finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Vegan Milk Moisturizer

What you need to know: This fragrance-free moisturizer blends silky vegan milks to create a hydrating, lightweight moisturizer.

What you’ll love: Hydrating natural ingredients — including fig milk, shea butter, oat milk, grapeseed oil and argan milk — are used in this vegan moisturizer.

What you should consider: It’s made for normal and dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

