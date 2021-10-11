Best L’Oreal foundation

To maximize a foundation’s wear time, use a makeup primer to lock it in. Some people apply primer to their entire face, whereas others place it in areas where foundation is most likely to migrate, such as the t-zone.

Which L’Oreal foundations are best?

While there are countless foundations on the market, many people find success using L’Oreal formulas. The beauty brand has 13 foundations on the market today, including liquid, mineral and powder formulas.

L’Oreal foundations do more than just even out complexions. Many formulas also feature nourishing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid or vitamin C. The top-selling formula, L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation, contains broad spectrum sunscreen.

What to know before you buy L’Oreal foundation

L’Oreal foundation formulas

L’Oreal’s most popular foundation formulas are liquid and cream consistencies for their easy application, not to mention several of them are suitable for most skin types. There are also dedicated formulas for individuals managing specific skin concerns, including dryness and acne.

The beauty brand also offers powder, mineral and tinted-serum formulas. Their face powder is known for its shine-control capabilities and smooth texture. L’Oreal’s mineral foundation is a gentle formula that offers lightweight coverage. Most recently, L’Oreal added a tinted serum to their foundation collection with a nourishing formula that includes hyaluronic acid, which brightens and hydrates skin.

Which type of coverage is best?

L’Oreal foundations are available in light, medium or full-coverage. Depending on your coverage needs, as well as the events you may be attending, you may want to invest in more than one L’Oreal foundation.

Light-coverage formulas are sheer and breathable, plus they allow natural features like beauty marks or freckles to be seen.

Medium-coverage L’Oreal foundations give skin a natural finish. They are effective for covering some blemishes and hyperpigmentation.

Full-coverage formulas even out skin and conceal dark spots, redness, blemishes and hyperpigmentation.

How to apply foundation

There are several methods you can use to apply foundation, and it may vary based on the formula you select. Some individuals prefer using their fingertips to distribute and blend light-coverage foundations. Other people are partial to foundation brushes or makeup sponges for applying liquid and cream formulas with thicker consistencies.

What to look for in a quality L’Oreal foundation

Nourishing ingredients

Several L’Oreal foundations contain nourishing ingredients that keep skin soft and protected throughout the day. Some of their foundations contain hyaluronic acid to brighten and smooth skin, while others contain antioxidants to minimize UV-related damage. Certain formulas have glycolic acid, which smooths over uneven patches.

Finish

L’Oreal foundations are available in matte, natural or radiant finishes. Matte-finish foundations have flat, one-dimensional color, whereas radiant-finish foundations leave skin with a slight glow or iridescent sheen. Natural-finish foundations fall somewhere in between these two and are often preferred for everyday wear, given their versatility.

Sunscreen

Most L’Oreal foundations now contain broad spectrum sunscreen, which ranges from SPF 15-50. As a result, these foundations are popular among individuals who prefer using a single product to achieve both coverage and UV protection. However, some people with sensitive skin may experience breakouts with these formulas.

How much you can expect to spend on L’Oreal foundation

Entry-level, light-coverage L’Oreal foundations cost around $5-$7. Mid-range options, including specialty formulas that contain ingredients to manage certain skin concerns, cost $8-$10. L’Oreal foundations with premium ingredients, like glycolic acid, cost $11 and above.

L’Oreal foundation FAQ

What is the best way to remove the foundation?

A. While facial soap and water are required to move most foundations, it’s helpful to loosen it with gentler products first. Cleansing balms, oils and creams dissolve foundation so it rinses off more easily. In a pinch, makeup remover wipes are ideal for taking off most foundation before washing your face.

How do I find the right shade in a L’Oreal foundation?

A. It may involve a little trial and error, especially if you’re choosing among two or three shades. One way to narrow your options to dab the foundation on your forearm, which is close in shade to your face. Another way you can find the right shade is by researching L’Oreal’s shade undertones, which are detailed for on their website.

What’s the best L’Oreal foundation to buy?

Top L’Oreal foundation

L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation

What you need to know: A popular everyday formula, this L’Oreal foundation is long-wearing and available in 40 shades.

What you’ll love: The foundation is waterproof, transfer-resistant and sweat-resistant. It offers medium-to-full buildable coverage and leaves skin with a smooth veil of natural color. The formula has SPF 25, making it suitable for outdoor wear.

What you should consider: Some people noticed the foundation has a strong smell that didn’t always dissipate after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top L’Oreal foundation for the money

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

What you need to know: This classic L’Oreal foundation is an affordable and lightweight option available in 45 shades.

What you’ll love: The foundation is formulated to match undertones, resulting in more accurate shade matching. It’s free of oils and fragrances, making it a suitable option for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The foundation is easy to apply with fingertips or sponges.

What you should consider: The foundation has a thin consistency and may not offer as much coverage as some people want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation

What you need to know: Ideal for sensitive and mature skin, this creamy formula is blendable and illuminates skin.

What you’ll love: The formula is deeply hydrating with concentrated glycolic acid serum and vitamin B3. With SPF 50, it contains more sun protection than most foundations. It leaves skin with a touch of brightness and radiance.

What you should consider: The formula may be too rich and creamy for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.