Best Fenty highlighter

Fenty Beauty was created by Rihanna in 2017 and has been widely regarded for its broad inclusivity and availability of shades for all skin tones.

Which Fenty highlighter is best?

Fenty Beauty offers a large and inclusive range of highlighters, so choosing the right one for you involves taking a lot of different factors into account. These considerations include color, finish, form, your skin tone and the makeup look you aim to achieve.

If you’re looking for a high-quality Fenty highlighter that will last all day, the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Fenty highlighter

Ingredients

If you are concerned about skin irritation or sensitivity, you should check the ingredients in your highlighter before applying. Some formulas include chemicals that can cause allergies or redness, so if you have sensitive skin, it is important to avoid products that include synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates and mineral oil. You should also always use a moisturiser and hydrating makeup primer before applying any makeup, as this will create a barrier between the products and your skin.

Skin tone

Fenty Beauty is famous for its wide and inclusive range of shades for all skin tones, and their highlighter collection is no exception. If you are looking to create a subtle or natural glow for everyday wear, you should select a highlighter around two shades lighter than your skin tone. To create a bold or dramatic makeup look, simply choose a brighter or shimmery finish of that same color. If you choose a highlighter that is too dark, it will simply disappear into your bronzer and foundation, but choosing one that is too light will wash you out.

Form

Fenty highlighters are available in a variety of forms, including cream and pressed or loose powder. For the best results, you should match the form of your highlighter to that of your foundation. If you are using a powder foundation, you must select a powder highlighter, as a cream or liquid formula will wipe off and move your foundation. If you are using a liquid foundation, you can be more flexible as your highlighter will blend on top once your foundation dries, though a liquid or cream formula will give you the best results.

What to look for in a quality Fenty highlighter

Color

With undertones including pink, gold, bronze, peach, champagne and opal, the right color selection for you will generally depend on your skin tone and the makeup look you are trying to create. If you have a light skin tone, you should select a highlighter with rose, peach or champagne undertones. If you have a medium skin tone, highlighters with gold or pink undertones will be a great choice for you. Look for a highlighter in a deep gold or bronze to complement a dark skin tone.

Finish

Are you looking to add a bold and dramatic shimmer across your cheekbones, or would you prefer a subtle glow to brighten your makeup? Fenty highlighters are available with a range of finishes to choose from depending on the look you are creating. If you are going for a natural and subtle highlighter to brighten your makeup, you should choose one with a matte or glitter-free finish so it won’t be too overpowering. If you want to create a bold and intense look for a night out, choose a highlighter with a glitter or shimmer finish.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fenty highlighter

The price of Fenty highlighters will depend on the size, form and finish. You can typically expect to pay $18-$45 per highlighter.

Fenty highlighter FAQ

Where should you apply highlighter?

A. Highlighter should be applied to the areas of your face that would naturally catch the light. Applying highlighter above your cheekbones will make your face appear lifted and youthful, and tracing a line down the bridge of your nose will make your face appear slimmer and more defined. You can also accentuate your eyes by putting two small dots of highlighter in the inner corners.

Do you apply highlighter before or after foundation?

A. Powder and cream highlighters should always be applied on top of foundation, regardless of whether the foundation you are using is liquid or powder. Some liquid highlighters can be added into your foundation for an all-over glow or provide a more subtle look if applied before foundation, but this depends on the specific product.

What’s the best Fenty highlighter to buy?

Top Fenty highlighter

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

What you need to know: This highlighter is available in eight color options: five duo palettes, each with a subtle shade for everyday wear and a bolder dramatic shade for the evening, and three single dramatic shades.

What you’ll love: The cream powder formula is easy to apply and blend. All of the bright dramatic shades are loaded with fine shimmer for some extra sparkle. It is long-wearing and free of parabens and phthalates.

What you should consider: Some shades are not overly pigmented, adding more shine and shimmer than color.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Fenty highlighter for the money

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

What you need to know: This magnetized highlighter stick is easy to apply and available in 15 shades for all skin tones. It is long-wearing and has a shimmer finish.

What you’ll love: It is easy to build on the skin, so this highlighter can be used to create a subtle everyday look, or it can be layered for a more dramatic evening glam.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula to be very dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

What you need to know: This bold glittery highlighter is available in three colors, each delivering an intense veil of shimmer wherever applied. It is free of gluten, sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens and phthalates.

What you’ll love: This highlighter uses a unique jelly-powder formula that melts into your skin without you needing to apply much product.

What you should consider: It is very glittery for dramatic looks, so this highlighter will not suit those looking for a subtle everyday highlighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews.

