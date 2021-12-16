Best Fenty foundation

Fenty Beauty was created in 2017 and immediately went viral online for its broad inclusivity and availability of foundation shades for all skin tones.

Which Fenty foundations are best?

Fenty Beauty has an extensive range of foundations for different skin tones and types, so selecting the right one for you can involve taking a lot of factors into account. These considerations include finish, form, color, ingredients and the other makeup products you like to use to complement your foundation.

If you’re looking for a high-quality Fenty foundation, the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation is a top choice. This buildable lightweight powder is available in 50 shades for light to full coverage, and doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines.

What to know before you buy a Fenty foundation

Ingredients

Foundation is one of the only makeup products you use to cover almost your entire face, so it is very important to avoid any ingredients that could cause irritation or redness. Avoid formulas that include synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates, phthalates or mineral oil, as these are known to cause skin irritation. Always apply a moisturizer and hydrating makeup primer to your face before any makeup; this creates a barrier between the products and your skin.

Shade

Fenty Beauty is known for its wide range of shades for all skin tones, and its collection of foundations is where that reputation started. The brand focused on not just creating a large quantity of shades, but matching skin tones often overlooked by the beauty industry. So how do you find your perfect color? While it is true that your foundation should match the color of your face and blend in seamlessly, it should not make your face appear a different color from the rest of your body. The best way to find your perfect shade of foundation is to test it on your jawline, but a lot of online shade-finder tools are great if testing is not an option.

Form

Fenty makes foundations in both powder and liquid form. Powder foundation is often a lot easier than liquid to apply and touch up as needed. If you are looking for a heavier or fuller coverage option, liquid foundation is a good choice.

What to look for in a quality Fenty foundation

Finish

Are you looking for a dewy glow or shine, or would you prefer your makeup to have a natural or matte appearance? Fenty foundations are available in a range of finishes to create different looks and complement different makeup products. If you have oily skin and want to avoid a shiny appearance, choose a foundation with a matte finish. If you want your skin to glow without having to add highlighter, a dewy finish foundation may be for you.

Coverage

Foundations are available in light, medium and full coverage depending on how heavy you want your makeup to be. Light-coverage foundations still allow the texture of your skin to shine through, so if you just want a subtle smoothing effect without covering blemishes or dark marks, this is a great choice. Medium- to full-coverage foundations are heavier formulas, so if you are looking to cover acne or dark spots, these are better options. Fenty has a range of coverage options in its foundation collection, with some products being buildable from light to full coverage to offer versatility.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fenty foundation

The price of Fenty Beauty foundations vary depending on the form, finish and item size, but you typically can expect to pay $25-$39 per foundation.

Fenty foundation FAQ

What brush should you use to apply your Fenty foundation?

A. The correct brush depends on the form of the foundation you are applying. If you are using a powder foundation, use the included pad or a loose foundation brush. If you are applying a liquid foundation, use a beauty sponge or dense foundation brush.

Is wearing foundation bad for your skin?

A. Generally speaking, foundation is not bad for or harming your skin, although you should always read the ingredients to avoid allergens. Products that contain high levels of oil or synthetic chemicals can clog your pores or create irritation. It is important to always apply a moisturizer and makeup primer before makeup to create a barrier between your skin and the product.

What are the best Fenty foundations to buy?

Top Fenty foundation

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This lightweight powder is available in 50 shades, is buildable for light to full coverage, and doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines.

What you’ll love: The formula is sweat and humidity resistant, and doesn’t clog the appearance of pores. It is vegan and free of parabens and phthalates.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula to be too sheer despite its coverage range, preferring to use it as a setting powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Fenty foundation for the money

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

What you need to know: This buildable light- to medium-coverage skin tint has a natural finish and has a blurring effect to make your skin appear smooth and even.

What you’ll love: The formula is vegan and free of parabens and phthalates. It is resistant to sweat and humidity, and won’t transfer onto your clothes. It comes in 25 shades.

What you should consider: There are less shades available than other Fenty foundations.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This full-coverage liquid foundation is available in 50 diverse shades, is long-lasting with a soft matte finish and suitable for all skin types.

What you’ll love: The formula does not give a shiny finish and won’t appear heavy or clog pores. It is free of oil, parabens and phthalates, and available in both regular and mini bottles.

What you should consider: It dries quickly, which some users found hard to blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.