Best drugstore blush

If you accidentally apply too much blush, you can tone it down with a little bit of liquid foundation on a damp blending sponge.

Which drugstore blushes are best?

Blush is the perfect way to complete your makeup routine. While there are dozens of incredible high-end pigments out there, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great look. Brands like NYX, Maybelline and L’oreal have perfected drugstore blushes. They’re just as smooth and colorful as some designer products and much more accessible.

For a glowy and buildable drugstore blush, look no further than Milani Baked Blush, our top choice. It’s shimmery, versatile and available in eight different shades.

What to know before you buy a drugstore blush

Finish

Blushes typically come with a matte, satin or shimmery finish. What’s best for you depends on the look you’re going for and the occasion. Matte and satin will be more subtle and chic, while shimmery will be more bold and eye-catching.

Type of skin

It’s important to take into account your skin tone and texture when buying a drugstore blush. While many are versatile and designed to work with multiple skin tones, some are best suited for a specific type. For instance, matte blushes tend to look and stay better on oilier skin throughout the day.

Just like foundation, the undertone of your skin makes a big difference in the appearance of the blush. Otherwise, it can leave you appearing overly saturated or washed-out. Light pink and peach shades usually pair best with fair skin, while mauve tones are better for medium and fuchsias look great with dark.

The condition of your skin will help you decide whether a cream or powder blush will work best for you. Cream blushes are best for dry skin, while powders are best for normal and oily skin.

Application

You can apply blush with a makeup brush, blending sponge or even your fingers. For best results, use a brush with a slight curve to the bristles to get a smooth glide on your cheeks and the bridge of your nose. Blush should always be one of the last steps of your makeup routine.

The most important thing you can do to ensure quality blush application is to use a clean brush. If you don’t have many brushes and tend to use the same ones, you should clean them routinely using a makeup brush cleaner. Some blushes come in a compact with a mirror and include a small brush. These may cost a little more, but can be worth it if you’re going to use your blush on-the-go.

What to look for in a quality drugstore blush

Blendability

The best blushes will gently blend into your complexion while still retaining their color. You should be able to layer it to get the exact amount of pigment you want without it becoming chalky or overly dark.

Cream or powder

Blushes typically come in two forms: cream and powder. Cream blushes usually have a softer look and feel, but may appear runny on oilier skin. They’re easy to apply quickly and feel great on drier skin. However, they are sometimes heavy and hard to layer. Powder blushes typically offer more versatility and are easy to build. Keep in mind that powder blushes can sometimes appear streaky, especially if you don’t use a good application brush.

Ingredients

The ingredients in your drugstore blush are important. Make sure to always check the label for ingredients you may be allergic to. Avoid parabens, such as methyl, propyl and sodium lauryl sulfates.

How much you can expect to spend on drugstore blush

Most drugstore blushes cost between $5-$15, depending on how many shades and accessories are included.

Drugstore blush FAQ

Where should you apply blush?

A. Like highlighter, blush is designed to call attention to your best features. However, it should only be applied to places it will appear natural, such as your cheeks and the bridge of your nose.

What are the best brushes for blush?

A. The right blush brush should be curved and smooth for gentle blending. It should be light and fluffy so it doesn’t leave too much pigment behind.

What’s the best drugstore blush to buy?

Top drugstore blush

Milani Baked Blush

What you need to know: This highly pigmented blush offers a natural and buildable glow in several shades.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely blendable, shiny and radiant. It doesn’t smudge or fade into your foundation throughout the day. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: The shimmery shades are extremely sparkly and can show up cakey. Not all pigments are right for all skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top drugstore blush for the money

Maybelline Fit Me Blush

What you need to know: This is a natural, blendable blush that offers light and even application.

What you’ll love: This matte blush is creamy, smooth and comes in eight shades. It’s fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested. All of the shades are designed to complement any skin tone.

What you should consider: It’s not as pigmented as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Blush

What you need to know: Soft and natural, this is a blush that’s easy to blend and build.

What you’ll love: This blush is designed to enhance all skin tones and undertones. It comes with a mirror and brush for easy on-the-go use. It’s free of oils to help promote healthy skin.

What you should consider: It was more shimmery than some users expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

