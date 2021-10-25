For best results, use products with the same base together. So if you use a silicone-based foundation, then you should also use a silicone-based primer.

Which Dior foundation is best?

The best Dior foundation should build to the coverage you need, blend flawlessly with your skin tone, last all day and leave your face with the perfect finish.

A top pick is the Dior Forever Matte Foundation. It has over 40 pigments to pick from, a buildable medium-to-full coverage, a 24-hour wear time, a stunning matte finish and SPF protection. Of course, if you need more of a radiant finish, Dior Forever has that too.

What to know before you buy Dior foundation

Diverse shade ranges

Fenty Beauty paved the way for shade-inclusive cosmetics in 2017. Since then, other major beauty brands have followed suit, Dior included. In 2018, Dior released a 40-shade liquid foundation lineup in various finishes that greatly expanded their customer base.

Undertone variety

Most brands offer a standard foundation palette with warm, cool, olive and neutral undertones. However, the best Dior foundation provides a range of hues within each undertone. For example, Dior’s warm undertones are available in peach, yellow, golden and olive hues for a flawless match.

Skin type

You will need to know your skin type to find the best Dior foundation for your face. As a general rule, you will have normal, oily, dry or combination skin.

The right foundation will help balance your skin type. The drier your face is, the more moisture you will need in your foundation. If your face is oily, then you will need a more matte foundation.

Combination skin is the trickiest because it means you have oily skin in your t-zone and dry skin in the outer regions of your face, so you have to buy foundations that work for all skin types. Thankfully, each of Dior’s foundations comes with skin type recommendations, so you won’t have to guess which one will work best for you.

What to look for in a quality Dior foundation

Finish

The best Dior foundations are available in three finishes: matte, neutral and radiant. Matte foundations minimize shine and leave your skin looking flawless. Neutral foundations balance your skin for a natural look. Radiant foundations give your skin a luminous glow.

Coverage

A foundation’s coverage is determined by the amount of pigment it uses to camouflage common imperfections such as redness, melasma, acne, birthmarks and scars. The best Dior foundations provide sheer, medium-to-full and full coverage.

Sheer coverage is a light formula that lets your natural skin show through and blurs minor imperfections. Medium-to-full coverage goes on slightly thicker than sheer and can build to a fuller coverage foundation. Full coverage foundation is the thickest formula, and it is designed to leave your skin looking flawless with minimal applications.

Longevity

Many Dior foundations are formulated to last a full eight-hour day. The best Dior foundations can last 12-24 hours without fading, oxidizing or flaking. While you might not need your foundation to last that long, it’s nice to know it’s an option.

Foundation type

Dior’s foundations are available in spray, silicone or water-based liquid, serum, cushion and powder forms. The best Dior foundation for you will suit your skin type, coverage needs and lifestyle. For example, if you are low-maintenance and need a liquid foundation, you might want to reach for the cushion foundation rather than the spray foundation, which might take a little more effort.

How much you can expect to spend on Dior foundation

You will spend between $40-$82, depending on the type of Dior foundation you choose.

Dior foundation FAQ

How do you know which Dior foundation is a perfect match?

A: Some companies, such as Sephora, provide a shade finder, which is an online tool that allows you to match your current foundation to a new one that you want to try.

What is the best way to build your foundation coverage?

A: Apply a thin layer of foundation to your face, then buff it in and add more product in the areas of your face that need more coverage.

What’s the best Dior foundation to buy?

Top Dior foundation

Dior Forever Matte Foundation

What you need to know: This is the best Dior foundation for those that want a flawless matte finish in over 40 shades.

What you’ll love: It provides buildable, medium-to-full coverage that diminishes the appearance of pores. It’s SPF 35, water-resistant and boasts a 24-hour wear time. While it has a matte finish, it is suitable for all skin types because its hydrating ingredients prevent your skin from drying out.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side when compared to other liquid foundations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

Top Dior foundation for the money

Dior Airflash Spray Foundation

What you need to know: This spray foundation is a unique, lightweight formula that gives you full coverage all day.

What you’ll love: It’s water resistant, good for all skin types, lasts up to 12 hours and adds a radiant finish to your face. While it costs a little more than the other recommended foundations, it includes more than double the product.

What you should consider: Unlike some other Dior foundations, this one only comes in 24 shades, so not everyone will find a shade that works with their skin tone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

Worth checking out

Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation

What you need to know: It’s a medium-to-full coverage liquid foundation with a 24-hour staying power that protects your skin with an SPF of 35.

What you’ll love: This radiant finish formula is built to improve your complexion, minimize the appearance of pores and hydrate your skin. It is also water resistant, available in 38 shades and recommended for all skin types.

What you should consider: You might be able to find comparable foundation coverage for less money from another brand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.