Best concealer palette

Contour palettes are designed to include a range of blendable shades so that if the perfect match for your skin tone isn’t already there, you can easily create it yourself.

Which concealer palette is best?

There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for a concealer palette, including form, color, coverage and finish. If you want a high-quality concealer palette, MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Conceal & Correct Palette is a solid choice. This palette includes four concealers and two corrector shades with full coverage and a natural finish. It’s available in six color options, though the shades in each palette can be combined to match a variety of skin tones.

What to know before you buy a concealer palette

Ingredients

If you’re concerned about skin irritation or sensitivity, check the ingredients in your concealer before applying. Since most people apply concealer on the delicate areas around or under their eyes, it’s important to avoid any harsh formulas or chemicals that can cause irritation. Ingredients to avoid include synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates and mineral oil. You should also always apply a moisturizer and makeup primer before your concealer or any other makeup products, as this will create a barrier between the formulas and your skin.

Form

Although concealers are available in a variety of forms, almost all concealer palettes are cream or powder formulas. If you’re looking for a concealer to hide dark blemishes or redness, a cream formula is a good choice. If you want a lightweight formula to color-correct and smooth without heavy coverage, choose a powder.

Color correction

Color-correcting shades are added to concealer palettes to assist in covering marks or blemishes. By looking at a standard color wheel and choosing the shade directly opposite that of your imperfection, you can find the color that will work best on your blemishes to create an even base for foundation. The color-correcting green shade works best on red marks or acne, the purple correcting shade minimizes yellow marks and the orange hides blue or dark circles. After applying the appropriate color-correcting shade to the area, apply your normal concealer and blend your foundation on top. If you’re worried about covering dark or red blemishes or spots, choose a concealer palette that includes color-correcting shades.

What to look for in a quality concealer palette

Shade

Concealer palettes are available in a large range of colors and shades to match a variety of skin tones. Each palette includes multiple shades and undertones so that if the perfect color match for your skin tone isn’t included, you can create one yourself by blending and mixing the shades. Your concealer should perfectly match your skin tone for use on all areas of your face other than under your eyes. If you plan to primarily apply your concealer under your eyes to cover dark circles or bags, choosing a color that’s one or two shades lighter than your skin tone can help to brighten your skin without washing you out.

Coverage

Concealer palettes are available in light, medium or full coverage, depending on your needs and preferences. If you wish to use your concealer to cover dark circles or blemishes, choose a palette that offers medium to full coverage. Concealer palettes with light coverage are less pigmented and won’t hide red blemishes or dark circles, but they help to smooth the appearance of your skin. Selecting a palette with buildable formulas provides you versatility with covering a range of marks or imperfections.

Finish

Since concealers are generally used to blend marks or dark circles in with the rest of your makeup, most have a natural, matte or satin finish. These are typically easy to blend on the skin to give a natural appearance. For a palette to not only cover blemishes but brighten under your eyes, consider a concealer with a shimmery finish. Apply this under your eyes to cover dark circles and appear more awake.

How much you can expect to spend on a concealer palette

Concealer palettes vary in price depending on brand, ingredients, coverage and how many shades are included. Expect to pay $12-$55 per palette.

Concealer palette FAQ

Should you use a brush to apply concealer?

A. Concealer can be applied directly using your fingertips or with a brush. Concealer brushes are small and soft, often making it easier to apply your product more precisely in hard-to-reach areas around your eyes and nose. Use a concealer brush if you’re worried about blending or exact application.

What’s the best concealer palette to buy?

Top concealer palette

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Conceal & Correct Palette

What you need to know: This palette includes four concealers and two corrector shades with full opaque coverage and a natural finish.

What you’ll love: It’s long-wearing and crease-proof for up to eight hours. The cream is rich with antioxidants and easy to build and blend. It’s suited to all skin types. It’s available in six color options, though the shades in each palette can be combined to match a variety of skin tones.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula to be quite thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top concealer palette for the money

NYX Professional Makeup 3C Conceal Correct Contour Palette

What you need to know: This lightweight palette includes six buildable shades to cover red blemishes, dark spots or discoloration.

What you’ll love: The shades can be combined to match your skin tone, and the cream formula is non-creasing with a smooth finish. It’s available in three color options.

What you should consider: Some users said they found the formula difficult to blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Underpainting Color Correction Palette

What you need to know: This palette includes two concealers and two corrector shades with medium to full buildable coverage.

What you’ll love: The formula is a unique combination of coated pigments, powders and emollient oils to give a seamless look and feel. It’s easy to blend and mix for a perfect color match anywhere on your face. It’s available in six colors to match any skin tone.

What you should consider: It has a creamy texture that some users found cakey.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

