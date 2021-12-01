Best blush brush

Finding the perfect blush brush helps makeup go on smoothly and evenly. A dome-topped brush with soft bristles is your most versatile choice.

Which blush brush is best?

A smooth application of blush and contour is made not just with the product you choose but also with the tools you use to achieve the look. A quality, lasting blush brush can be your best friend when going for a smooth, refreshed look. Choose one that’s sturdy and durable and easy on your skin. If you’re looking for a high-quality blush brush that will last, the La Mer The Powder Brush is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a blush brush

Synthetic vs. natural bristle

Natural brushes are made from animal hair, and the source can be sable, mink and even squirrel hair. The plus side of using a natural bristle brush is that they are easy on your skin, softer and do a great job blending products. They are especially recommended for powder blushes. Synthetic bristles can also last longer, are easier to clean and don’t absorb the makeup, so they’re great for liquid blush applications, as well as for bronzers and highlighters.

Round vs. flat

A round brush offers a more diffused, softer application over a larger area and is perfect for blushes and setting or finishing powder. A flat blush brush can help create defined edges, like those in contouring.

Size

It’s tempting to get the biggest, fluffiest brush you can find because they look fun on your makeup counter! But in reality, you should match the blush brush to your general facial area. If you have a larger face, a big brush is a good idea, but if you have a smaller one, a big brush may make it challenging to control the placement of your product. You want a brush that easily fits about a third of the sweep of your cheek, from the “apple” to your cheekbone.

What to look for in a quality blush brush

Duo-fiber brushes

A duo-fiber brush has two different length bristles, sometimes of different materials, all in one brush. This allows the brush to hold more product, which is particularly useful for liquid applications, such as liquid blushes, bronzers and highlighters. If you like your blush and bronzer liquid, you may want to invest in a duo-fiber brush.

Ergonomic

If you apply makeup regularly, it may pay to check out how ergonomic the handle of your blush brush feels in your hand. Also try it out for weight and feel.

Looks

Do you like a brush with pink bristles? A marbled handle? Fun, rose-gold accents? While you may use individual lipsticks or eyeshadows once a week or even a month, you’ll most likely be using your makeup brushes daily. So, in addition to making sure they’re high-quality instruments that get the job done, be sure you find them aesthetically pleasing and fun to work with. After all, makeup is all about feeling great in your own skin, and having tools that make the process feel fun or luxurious is part of the experience.

How much you can expect to spend on blush brushes

A good drugstore brand blush brush with synthetic bristles can cost as little as $6. Fancier, premium brand blush brushes, especially those made of natural, non-synthetic fibers, can cost $30-$40.

Blush brush FAQ

Which blush brush shape is right for me?

A. While the answer is individual to each user, it’s usually a safe bet to go with a domed blush brush, which can hold more blush and give you control over how you apply it to your cheeks.

Can I apply liquid products and powder products with the same brush?

A. It’s advisable to have different brushes for liquid blushes and powdered ones, as well as separate ones for powdered foundations and liquid ones. Not only do certain brushes work best with each type of product, but having liquid residue on a brush can make powder application challenging and vice versa. If you use both types of products, keep a brush for each.

How do I wash my blush brush? How often?

A. Be sure to wash your blush brushes (and all your makeup brushes) regularly. If you use them daily, you should wash them every week. While some cosmetic companies make special brush-cleaning liquids, a mild, hypoallergenic hand soap will do. Some people also swear by baby shampoo, particularly for natural bristle brushes. Dip the brush in a solution, then rub with the fingers and rinse until the water runs clear. If your brush is very saturated (for example, a brush you use for liquid products), you may want to repeat the process. Once you’re satisfied the brush is clean and well-rinsed of all soap, dab it gently with a paper towel, then hang off the edge of your counter to dry. Turn on the bathroom fan to promote better air circulation. The brush should be dry within 3 to 4 hours.

What’s the best blush brush to buy?

Top blush brush

La Mer The Powder Brush

What you need to know: The pinnacle in luxurious face creams has created a unique, soft brush that layers on the perfect amount of blush.

What you’ll love: This brush feels substantive and comfortable in the hand and layers on the perfect amount of product for building and blending.

What you should consider: It’s pricey and luxurious, but if you’re budget-conscious, there are other good options to consider.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top blush brush for the money

e.l.f. Flawless Face Brush

What you need to know: This drugstore brand consistently produces quality products, and that extends to their brush collection. This is a solid, dependable choice.

What you’ll love: The surprisingly soft synthetic bristles hold a good balance of product for an even application.

What you should consider: Some users report bristle loss with regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tarte Five Star Face Brush Set

What you need to know: Tarte, maker of high-end cosmetics, upholds their quality standards with this versatile brush set.

What you’ll love: If you don’t want to choose just one blush brush shape, this five-brush set gives you a good range of shapes for every application.

What you should consider: For some reason, the metal on the five brushes doesn’t all match. Some are gold, and some rose gold. If you like your makeup tools to match, this is something to note.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

