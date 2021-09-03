Best bareMinerals concealers

In 1995, bareMinerals was launched. Today, one bareMinerals product is sold every 18 seconds on average.

Which bareMinerals concealer is best?

The exclusive line of bareMinerals concealers provides complexion-perfecting, skin-benefiting ingredients that not only make the skin look naturally flawless but reduce the effects of free radicals, sun damage and dryness. There is a bareMinerals product for every skin type in either liquid, cream, or powder form. When purchasing a bareMinerals concealer, consider the presence of SPF, the formula and the specific shade that you need.

If you are looking for a full coverage concealer that reduces the appearance of blemishes while hydrating the skin, the bareMinerals Bare Pro Concealer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bareMinerals concealer

Application

There are two types of concealers: ones that cover blemishes and redness and ones that hide dark circles under the eye. When purchasing a bareMinerals concealer, consider where on your face you will be using the product. Some concealers both at once. Typically light-colored and lightweight, concealers are used under the eye while full-coverage shade matching concealers are used to cover blemishes.

SPF

Some bareMinerals concealers contain SPF to provide protection from UV rays. Most bareMinerals formulas with sunscreen feature SPF 20. Buying products with SPF can reduce premature aging and leave you with smoother skin.

Powder formula

The loose powder mineral formula is something bareMinerals is known for. Consider a powder product if you have oily skin.

Liquid formula

Liquid concealers come in a tube with a stick applicator for easy application. They work for every skin type, but the bareMinerals hydrating concealers especially benefit those with dry skin. Liquid formulas can provide a versatile build and can be used to cover blemishes and hide dark circles.

Cream formula

Cream concealers are thicker but typically contain the most skin-perfecting benefits and are the most hydrating. This style is great for all skin types but has a reduced wear time for those with oily skin. A little goes a long way with this concealer. If you use too much, it could look cakey.

Stick formula

Stick concealers have a similar texture to the cream style but come in a convenient stick form, allowing for direct application. They’re ideal for covering facial hyperpigmentation but can be too thick if applying under the eye.

What to look for in a quality bareMinerals concealer

Cruelty-Free

Most brands have adopted a more natural, eco-friendly way of life, including a reduction of animal testing on products. Just because a product claims to be natural and organic does not mean that it is cruelty-free. BareMinerals have been cruelty-free since they opened their doors in 1995, and some of their products are made without animal ingredients all together. To make sure an item is not tested on animals look for a PETA-approved bunny, a leaping bunny or the words “not tested on animals” directly on the packaging.

Shade Range

When purchasing a bareMinerals concealer, make sure it matches the shade and tone of your skin. This brand receives praise for its wide shade range, making it easy to find a match that works well for your skin tone and shade. For concealer to look natural, the shade has to be the right match for your skin tone. Using a lighter shade of concealer under the eyes can reduce the look of dark circles and leave the face looking more refreshed. If you are covering blemishes however, you want this to match your skin color.

When purchasing concealer, it’s also important to match your undertone. You can either have a red or a yellow undertone. Matching this with your concealer can help ensure you won’t look washed out. The concealer’s undertone is typically listed on the product.

It can be tricky choosing a shade of concealer online, since you cannot try it out. When buying online make sure to check the reviews and compare the color name to other products that you have tried.

Waterproof

If you’re active, you may want to consider purchasing concealer that’s waterproof or promises long wear. This bareMinerals formula can also protect against smudges and sweat. Purchasing waterproof concealers helps ensure your makeup stays on in humid weather as well as poolside. This formula is typically crease-proof and can help makeup stay flawless for hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a bareMinerals concealer

Most bareMinerals concealers cost between $22-$45, with less expensive concealers only reducing the look of dark circles and blemishes. Mid-range bareMinerals concealers contain SPF and provide additional skin benefits and cost between $25-$32. Higher-end concealers provide the best skin benefits and come with various accessories for over $32.

bareMinerals concealer FAQ

What should I apply my concealer with?

A. What you apply your concealer with depends on the formula of the product you’re using. Liquid concealers are best buffed to match the skin texture and color with clean fingers or a sponge while dry powder concealer blends better with a brush.

How do I know when my concealer expires?

A. The bottom or the side of the concealer will have a small illustration of a jar with a number inside of it. This number will tell you the shelf life of the product. For example, if the product says 12m, the product expires 12 months after opening. If your concealer starts to smell odd or the formula begins to separate, this likely means it’s expired.

What’s the best bareMinerals concealer to buy?

Top bareMinerals concealer

bareMinerals Bare Pro Concealer

What you need to know: This full-coverage concealer provides 16 hours of smudgeproof and waterproof wear.

What you’ll love: This humidity-resistant concealer serves to nourish and hydrate skin and helps your complexion fight signs of pollution. It can be used effectively under the eyes and to hide blemishes, and is both crease-proof and waterproof.

What you should consider: This concealer doesn’t hide fine lines or decrease the appearance of pores.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top bareMinerals concealer for the money

bareMinerals Correcting Concealer SPF 20

What you need to know: This medium-coverage formula is lightweight and contains SPF.

What you’ll love: It diminishes the appearance of dark spots and discolorations over time and does not cake.

What you should consider: The available shades don’t always reach the darker-tone spectrum desired, as the product looks darker in photos than it actually is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

bareMinerals Multi-Tasking Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

What you need to know: This concealer brightens under-eye darkness and contains SPF.

What you’ll love: This product serves to reduce redness overtime is a lightweight formula. The coverage is buildable. It can also be used as an eyeshadow base.

What you should consider: This isn’t a creamy formula and can be expensive for the amount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

