Best Anastasia highlighter

Anastasia Beverly Hills was the first cosmetics brand to introduce the concept of using geometry, called the Golden Ratio, to shape eyebrows.

Previously known only for their famous eyebrow products, Anastasia Beverly Hills is becoming increasingly popular for their high-quality range of highlighters. If you are looking for a Anastasia highlighter, factors to take into account in making your choice include finish, color, formula and ingredients.

If you’re looking for a long-lasting Anastasia highlighter, the Glow Kit is a top choice. This palette is available in three color options, each including four metallic shades that can be applied wet or dry.

What to know before you buy a Anastasia highlighter

Anastasia Beverly Hills offers a stunning collection of highlighters, so picking which one is right for you can involve considering a range of factors.

Formula

Anastasia offers highlighters in liquid, cream, pressed and loose powder forms. In order to get the best results, the form of your highlighter should be the same as the form of your foundation. This means that if you are using a powder foundation, you must choose a powder highlighter as liquid or cream formulas will smudge your foundation. If you are using a liquid foundation, you can use any form of highlighter as it will be able to be applied once the foundation dries, but you should choose a liquid or cream formula for the best glow. The form of highlighter that you choose can also depend on your skin type. If you have oily or combination skin, a powder highlighter is a great choice. If you have dry skin, you should consider cream or liquid formulas.

Shade

In order to get the best results and most versatility from your highlighter, you should choose one that is about two shades lighter than your skin tone. If you select a shade that is too light, it will wash you out and look pale on your skin, but choosing a shade that is too dark will mean that the product will just disappear into your foundation.

Ingredients

As with all makeup and cosmetic products, you should always check the ingredients to ensure that your highlighter does not include any harsh chemicals or known allergens. If you have sensitive skin, you should try to avoid any highlighter that includes synthetic fragrances, sulfates, parabens, or mineral oil. Use a makeup primer before applying any makeup, as this will create a layer between the products and your skin, protecting you from irritation.

What to look for in a quality Anastasia highlighter

Finish

Anastasia Beverly Hills offers highlighters with a variety of finishes to create a range of different makeup looks. If you are looking for a lit-from-within natural glow, a matte, glitter-free finish is best. For a bolder, more dramatic evening look, a shimmer or glitter-heavy highlighter will give you the intense shine you are looking for.

Color

Anastasia highlighters are available in a range of colors and undertones, including rose, gold, bronze, peach and silver. Choosing the right color for you will depend on your skin tone, your other makeup products, and the look you are creating. If your skin tone is light, choose a highlighter in a rose, pink or champagne color. If you have a medium skin tone, you should select a highlighter with gold undertones to get the best results. If your skin tone is darker, look for a highlighter in a deep gold, bronze or copper.

How much you can expect to spend on Anastasia highlighter

Anastasia highlighters range in price based on finish, form, item size and whether the product is a palette or individual highlighter shade. You can generally expect to pay $25-$40 per highlighter.

Anastasia highlighter FAQ

Where on your face should you apply highlighter?

A. Most people apply highlighter to the areas of the face that would naturally light up in the sun. You should apply highlighter in the area above your cheekbones to make your face appear lifted, and draw a line down the bridge of your nose to create a more defined or slimmed look.

Should you apply highlighter before or after foundation?

A. This will depend on the form of highlighter you are using, as well as the desired makeup look. Powder and cream highlighters should always be applied after foundation. Some liquid highlighters will work better if applied before foundation, though this depends on the specific product. A few drops of liquid highlighter can also be mixed to liquid foundation to create a subtle glow.

What brush should you use to apply highlighter?

A. Which brush should be used to apply highlighter will depend on the form of highlighter you are using. If you are applying powder highlighter, use a fan or tapered brush for a delicate and buildable glow. If you are looking to be precise and deliberate with your application, an angled brush is a great choice. If you are using a liquid or cream highlighter, a makeup sponge will be more versatile than a brush.

What’s the best Anastasia highlighter to buy?

Top Anastasia highlighter

Glow Kit

What you need to know: This powder palette is available in 3 color options, each including 4 metallic shades. It is lightweight, buildable and easy to blend.

What you’ll love: The shades can be worn separately or layered together to create different looks. The formula is free of parabens and can be applied wet or dry.

What you should consider: Some users found the powder formula to be quite messy to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Top Anastasia highlighter for the money

Liquid Glow

What you need to know: This lightweight liquid highlighter is available in 4 shades with a radiant, glowing shimmer finish.

What you’ll love: The formula is free from parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It is concentrated and highly pigmented, so a little goes a long way.

What you should consider: It is very glittery, which some users found too much for a natural look.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Iced Out Highlighter

What you need to know: This pressed powder highlighter has an intense shimmer finish for a glowing shine.

What you’ll love: It is icy white gold in color, and works to create a lit-from-within radiance across your cheekbones. The formula has the high reflectivity of a liquid highlighter in the form of a lightweight pressed powder. It is vegan and free of parabens.

What you should consider: It is only available in one shade that may not suit everybody. The formula is very glitter-heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

