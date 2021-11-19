9 Most Popular CC Creams at Sephora

CC creams are great for providing a more even color tone to the skin, minimizing blemishes and lessening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Which CC cream should you buy from Sephora?

Color-correcting cream is a popular beauty item that can minimize the appearance of blemishes, create a more even skin tone and build more youthful skin. Better known as a CC cream, there are many of these products out there to choose from. At Sephora specifically, there is a long list of potential CC creams that you might select. How do you know which one is the best CC cream? Here are a few tips and recommendations to help you make the right choice for your skincare routine.

Which CC cream is right for your skin?

The right CC cream can be a challenge to find because it depends on your skin goals and priorities. Usually, it’s best to pick a CC cream based on the following factors:

Desired finish: Do you prefer dewy skin or a more matte finish? Certain CC creams will look dewier on your skin than others.

Do you prefer dewy skin or a more matte finish? Certain CC creams will look dewier on your skin than others. Skin type: Do you need a hydrating formula designed to combat dry skin? If not, look for one that won’t make your skin too oily.

Do you need a hydrating formula designed to combat dry skin? If not, look for one that won’t make your skin too oily. Coverage: What amount of coverage are you looking for? Are you looking to just give your face a slight tint or are you looking to cover up acne? If you’re looking for a cream to cover up something, get a cream that is thicker and has fuller coverage.

These choices give you a great starting point to find the cream that is ultimately the best fit for your skin.

Best CC creams from Sephora

Best for full coverage

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

What you need to know: Many people prefer their color-correcting cream to offer full coverage like this option from IT Cosmetics.

What you’ll love: This IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream offers full coverage with a natural finish and built-in SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection. The formula is hydrating, making it a great choice for dry skin. It also features anti-aging properties along with its cream-based formula.

What you should consider: It may not be ideal if you want sheer coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best mineral CC cream

Supergoop! CC Screen

What you need to know: Supergoop CC Screen is all of the sun protection and none of the chemicals.

What you’ll love: This clean, vegan and cruelty-free product features 100% mineral broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. It’s oil-free and provides light to medium coverage for the skin with a natural finish.

What to consider: This cream offers only medium coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best matte finish

IT Cosmetics CC+ Oil-Free Matte

What you need to know: This product is ideal for oily skin and gives you a matte finish instead of a dewy look.

What you’ll love: Get full matte-finish coverage to help hide blemishes and keep color consistent. One to two pumps should be sufficient to work as a foundation, hydrating serum or primer.

What to consider: The product offers only SPF 40 broad-spectrum physical mineral sunscreen.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best radiant finish

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination

What you need to know: This product features essential skin-health ingredients such as collagen and peptides to smooth and firm the skin.

What you’ll love: This formula is free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. It provides a radiant finish with a drop of light technology that improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What to consider: If you have oily skin, be careful not to overshine your face with this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best powder

IT Cosmetics CC+ Airbrush Perfecting Powder

What you need to know: This powder from IT Cosmetics is a lovely option to help set other CC creams in place.

What you’ll love: Get buildable coverage ranging from light to full, suitable for any skin type, from dry to combination to oily. The talc-free powder offers a natural finish that does not settle into fine lines.

What to consider: This is not a cream-based formula but rather a pressed powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best for dry skin

Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream

What you need to know: The Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream makes it possible to achieve glowing skin that is well-moisturized.

What you’ll love: This lightweight, vegan, oil-free formula works to correct any color issues and provides sunscreen protection. Enjoy allergy-tested, non-acnegenic and fragrance-free cream.

What to consider: The sunscreen protection offered by this product is only rated at SPF 30.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best for light coverage

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer

What you need to know: For those who don’t want full coverage, the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer packs a powerful punch with the properties of both a BB cream and a CC cream.

What you’ll love: The formula’s hyaluronic acid moisturizes the skin and contains a mineral-based sunscreen with SPF 30.

What to consider: This CC cream only provides light coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best for under-eye color correction

Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector

What you need to know: The dermatologist-tested Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector helps with under-eye discoloration correction for all skin types.

What you’ll love: This CC uses light-diffusing particles to create brighter skin beneath the eye, offset dark circles and combat discoloration. It also hydrates and conditions the skin to get a more youthful appearance.

What to consider: This product is ideal for use under the eyes, but you may not want to use it all over your face.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best moisturizing cream

Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator

What you need to know: The Maracuja Tinted Hydrator from Tarte offers up to 12 hours of hydration for dry skin.

What you’ll love: The vegan formula is super lightweight and contains hyaluronic acid, maracuja oil and turmeric root extract for firmer and more youthful skin.

What to consider: Available in both mini sizes and full sizes. May not be a good fit for those with oilier skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

