6 most popular foundations at Sephora

The sales floor at Sephora is called the “stage,” and everywhere else in the store is referred to as “backstage.”

Which most popular foundations at Sephora are best?

Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora features many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges. When purchasing a foundation at Sephora, consider how many shades the product comes in and if the shade will complement your natural undertone.

What to consider before buying a popular foundation at Sephora

Shade quantity

When purchasing a popular foundation at Sephora, consider how many shades that a specific foundation features. This will tell you if the brand considers all skin types and colors in the production process. A good foundation line will feature an extensive shade range to compliment every skin color and provide even texture. Users should opt for a brand that provides flawless skin care in colors that can assimilate to various shade changes throughout the year.

Natural undertone

It is easy to forget about your undertone when purchasing foundations, especially if that foundation claims to match your skin type. Just because a foundation matches your skin color does not mean that it will provide the most seamless makeup look. For the makeup to look entirely blended, it needs to also match your undertone. The undertone of your skin is the specific shading that your skin gives off. There can be yellow and red undertones. Good makeup brands will include these in their labeling to make searching for a foundation easier for you.

For example, if you have a red undertone, your skin will likely feature more of a red tint in its natural state. Finding a foundation that works best when used on those with a warm undertone will allow for the best makeup look. This same matching concept applies to those with cool undertones. When users pick a foundation that does not match their undertone, the skin can look dull and grayish during wear. To tell which color of undertones you have, check the color of your veins. If your veins look green, you have a warmer yellow skin undertone. If your veins look blue, you have a cooler pink or red undertone. If you have both colors of veins, you have what is called a neutral undertone. When choosing a foundation, opt for a brand that labels undertones and choose a product that aligns with your undertone for the most flawless makeup look.

Prices of the most popular foundations at Sephora

The most popular foundations sold at Sephora costs $40-$65 depending on the size of the foundation, the popularity of the brand and the skin-perfecting ingredients.

Tips for applying popular foundations sold at Sephora

Before applying a popular foundation at Sephora, users should check the specific product’s instructions for best wear. In general, make sure that your face is moisturized before applying foundation to allow it to look more smooth and seamless on the skin. Users can start by applying a few pumps of product to the outside of the hand and dabbing this from the hand onto the face with a makeup sponge, a brush or their fingers. Once the product is applied to the face and neck, users can add more depending on how much coverage they desire.

Most popular foundations at Sephora FAQ

Why should you choose a hydrating formula?

A. Choosing a formula that works to hydrate the skin while covering up blemishes and evening out the skin tone is vital because it will allow the makeup to look better on the skin and leave the skin soft and moisturized long after the product is removed. Foundations with hydrating properties will not leave the skin dry and will help with getting rid of any undesirable blemishes.

What is a “buildable” formula?

A. A buildable formula can be sheer as well as full coverage depending on how much you use and how many times it is layered. For example, if you are looking for a sheer look, a buildable formula will blend in with the skin and appear very light while adding a few more layers of this product will provide full coverage and hide most pores and blemishes.

Most popular foundations at Sephora

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

This foundation is oil free while featuring ingredients that plump and draw moisture to the skin, making it perfect for all skin types. It provides medium coverage depending on how you choose to build the foundation and does not allow for flashback in photos. The formula is vegan and is not tested on animals.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

This foundation works to dull shine on the face and is best for those with oily or combination skin types. It is long-lasting and provides light coverage depending on how much you prefer to build. The foundation line comes in more than 50 shades and is formulated with nontoxic ingredients.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

This foundation from Estee Lauder provides a full coverage foundation look and lasts a long time before fading or feathering. It features an extensive shade range and is formulated without the use of fragrance making it safe for those who have sensitive skin. It is lightweight and takes into account your undertone, making it easier to find the exact product that works best for your skin.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

This product is lightweight and works to eliminate the look of pores. It comes in an extensive shade range and features wrinkle-reducing properties, unlike many other foundations. This product does not easily fade and is able to be worn all day without showing noticeable smudging or wearing.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

This foundation product provides a natural glow to the skin and is featured in an extensive shade range. The oil-free formula is lightweight and looks good on every skin type. The product goes on as medium coverage but is buildable for a full coverage look.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

This foundation mostly comes in lighter shades, but the product lasts for a long time on the skin without dulling or fading. The formula is popular for its ability to cover fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles better than many of its competitors. It goes on as full coverage and features fruit extracts to improve the texture of the skin.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.