4 most popular makeup brands at Sephora

Which most popular makeup brands at Sephora are best?

Sephora’s most popular makeup brands deliver skin-perfecting benefits and products with a wide range to please all of its customers. The bestselling makeup brands have worked hard to define a standard of beauty for themselves that is unlike any of the other brands. Anastasia Beverley Hills, Makeup by Mario, Fenty Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury house the top-rated products because their formulas are undeniable and they do a good job of marketing their products to appeal to an extensive audience.

What to consider before buying popular makeup brands at Sephora

When purchasing a product from a popular makeup brand at Sephora consider how the brand chooses to market themselves in terms of what they promise and their entire identity as well as the uniqueness of the products that they deliver to consumers.

Brand identity

When purchasing a product from a popular makeup brand at Sephora, consider how the brand portrays itself in terms of its marketing and products and what they choose to stand for. Brand identity is a term that is used to define the ways in which a specific brand chooses to portray its products and mission to buyers. It deals with all aspects involved in the advertising and marketing of a brand’s products, as well as the creation of the products provided. An example of a specific brand identity would be a constant color of packaging that is used to make the brand stand out among its competitors or certain eco-friendly ideals to give it an edge that appeals to all consumers.

If the brand identity is lacking or less effort is put into the creation of a brand’s products, the brand will not become as popular as others who create an empire of unique standards. The most popular makeup brands that you will see at Sephora have worked to create strong brand identities with success, and now their products are highly rated and purchased by many.

Products

A good makeup brand at Sephora will feature a wide range of products for you to choose from that assist in the creation of any makeup look desired. When purchasing a makeup product from a brand, check to see if their products are used well when paired with each other and provide a shade range for all users. If a brand lacks product shades or colors that you desire, it is likely not the brand for you. It is better to support a brand that features an extensive shade range that accounts for everyone’s skin type and undertone as to please all customers. If you prefer to use products from one specific brand and that brand only features a few good products then it will not be sustainable for your makeup routine in the long run. A popular brand featured at Sephora, including the Sephora collection itself, will feature every type of product that is needed to highlight your best features and give you free rein in creating any makeup look that you desire.

Prices of popular makeup brand products at Sephora

The most popular makeup brands sold at Sephora will be priced from $20-$60 depending on the size of the makeup product, its purpose and the ingredients that were used.

Most popular makeup brands at Sephora FAQ

What are common characteristics of popular makeup brands featured at Sephora?

A: A few things that popular brands available at Sephora have in common are a higher price tag and website wording such as “top-rated” or “cult favorite.” If a product is featured by a popular makeup brand, it will be a bit more pricey than the rest of the products and other brands that may not be as well known. A cult favorite item will pertain to an item from a specific makeup brand that is their bestselling product by far.

Does Sephora have its own makeup brand?

A: Sephora has its own beauty brand called the Sephora Collection. The Sephora collection features a wide range of beauty products and tools available to help users craft beautiful makeup looks and experiment with various beauty products.

Best popular makeup brands at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

This retractable pencil is very slim and is used to create the look of fine hairs in parts of the eyebrow where there is a lack of hair. It works to fill in misshapen arches with its fine tip and is smudge-proof. The brand itself is free of parabens and does not test on animals.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade

This brow pomade is waterproof and smudgeproof for those who may have oily skin or live in a more humid climate. The pomade does everything from defining to filling to shaping the brow and can be applied with a creamy texture.

Available at: Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Makeup by Mario

Makeup By Mario Master Metals Eye Shadow Palette

This eye-shadow palette comes with five high pigmented colors that mimic the look of natural metals. The colors allow for shine, are weightless and are formulated to be applied smoothly to the eyelid. This item is vegan and is not tested on animals.

Available at: Sephora

Makeup by Mario Master Metal Manipulator

This mixing liquid serves as an eyelid primer and allows any formula of eye shadow gel or powder to be turned into a liquid. This allows for the eye shadow or liner product to last longer before fading. This mixing liquid is not tested on animals and is vegan. Makeup by Mario in its entirety is vegan and cruelty-free.

Available at: Sephora

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

This full-coverage liquid foundation is matte to reduce the look of oil and shine on the face. Though it is full coverage, it goes on light and smooth and is made with cruelty-free ingredients. The Fenty brand is known for its shade range and features over 50 different shades for those with any skin tone or color. The foundation is long-wearing and stands up well to sweat and humid environments.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Fenty Beauty Matchstick Matte Contour Skinstick

This contour stick comes in various colors that work to match the undertone of your skin. It goes on light and provides longwear while being entirely buildable to provide a sheer or full coverage look. This stick and the entire Fenty Beauty brand are vegan and do not test its products on animals.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

This foundation comes in an impressive shade range and works for users with all skin types and textures. Unlike many other foundations, it features wrinkle-reducing ingredients and provides a hydrating full coverage look.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Mini Lipstick & Liner Set

This mini lipstick and liner stick are sold together to allow for complete definition and fill of the lips. It works to soften and hydrate the lips while providing paraben-free long-lasting color.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

