10 most popular mascaras at Sephora

Ancient Egyptians made their own version of mascara by mixing ingredients like kohl or burnt almonds with water and sticky substances like honey or crocodile dung.

Which popular mascaras at Sephora are best?

Mascara is one of the easiest and most popular makeup items used for drawing attention to the eyes. Having a good mascara can eliminate the need for more time-intensive aesthetic procedures, such as lash tints and eyelash extensions. For comparison, eyelash extensions require an average of about 60 minutes of maintenance every two to three weeks, while mascara can require less than 60 seconds a day to apply.

Sephora is one of the leading companies for cosmetics and skin care. They offer a wide selection of products for most every skin type and price range. With a selection of more than 200 mascara products, chances are great you’ll find an option that works for you.

What to know before buying popular mascaras at Sephora

Use

Mascara adds color, volume and lift to eyelashes. It can also help define the face by placing more focus on the eyes.

Mascaras often come in general formulas like non-clumping, waterproof or long-lasting. However, there are a wide variety of mascaras that focus on specific issues, such as adding moisture, lash-defining or length. They are applied to lashes using an applicator—most often a brush—that is specially-designed to maximize the product’s benefits.

Some mascaras can be removed with soap and water, but waterproof and long-wearing formulas may require an eye makeup remover to take off all the product.

Ingredients

Mascara ingredients can vary depending on the specific location where it is manufactured or sold. Generally, mascara contains ingredients like mineral oil, lanolin or wax. They also typically contain black or yellow iron oxide pigments, which add the colors that help create a bolder eyelash.

Banned ingredients

Mascara ingredients tend to vary by nation, each maintains an individual standard for acceptable and unacceptable ingredients and additives. According to the FDA, there are about 11 specific ingredients, such as mercury compounds, that are banned from use in the United States in order to protect public health.

Sephora actively works to provide cleaner and healthier makeup products by encouraging and boosting consumer exposure to products that have healthier ingredients. Sephora places products in a category called “Clean” if the products refrain from using more than 50 ingredients it views as unfavorable.

Most popular mascaras at Sephora

Most popular mascara under $20 at Sephora

Sephora carries mascaras that can help to lengthen and define lashes on a budget. Affordable mascaras come in both standard or mini sizes. If you are trying a new mascara, but aren’t sure you’ll like it, try buying a mini size first, as the prices tend to be lower.

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

This black mascara comes in both miniature and standard sizes. The formula is designed to last up to an entire day, and it’s both lengthening and volumizing to help create luscious lashes that can stay lovely for hours. Mascara bristles are designed to extend the lashes from the start in order to more thoroughly apply the product.

Rare Beauty – Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

This cruelty-free, vegan formula adds lift, length, curl, and volume to lashes. The eye-hugging brush creates a lush look that’s long-wearing.

Most popular mascaras for people with sensitive skin

Some mascaras include more naturally-derived ingredients that tend to work better with sensitive skin. Products marked as “clean” at Sephora do not include most potentially harmful additives and ingredients. If you have extremely sensitive skin, you may want to consult your doctor or dermatologist before trying a new makeup product.

ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara

This dark mascara lengthens lashes and is long-lasting. The product includes ingredients like beeswax and shea butter to help soothe lashes.

ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara

This black mascara volumizes lashes thanks to a uniquely curved brush applicator. The product comes in both miniature and standard sizes. It is cruelty-free and does not include harmful additives such as silicones.

Saie Mascara 101 Lengthening and Lifting

This dark mascara is made from natural ingredients, such as shea butter and Australian beeswax. It is a cruelty-free mascara that doesn’t contain potentially harmful ingredients.

Most popular mascaras that can last for hours

Finding a mascara that can keep up with your busy lifestyle can be difficult. Sephora has plenty of options that can last up to 12 hours and even longer.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara

This mascara comes in black and it can maintain a curl for about 12 hours. It’s available in two size options, and the mascara brush curls and separates individual lashes to maximize length.

Kaja Wink Lash Trio Mascara

This mascara trio is found only at Sephora. It lengthens lashes using three different steps and products. The brushes and formulas are specifically made to prime, volumize and lengthen lashes.

Most popular lengthening mascaras

Mascaras that lengthen and lift are a great option if you want people to see your eyes first when you meet.

Buxom Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

This waterproof formula adds both volume and length without using harmful additives. It is also fragrance-free. This black mascara uses a specially-shaped brush to curl lashes.

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara

This product is both gluten- and cruelty-free, as well as vegan. The lightweight formula creates dramatically dark long lashes.

Dior Iconic Overcurl Mascara

This dark mascara uses a curved brush that grips and curls the majority of lashes while avoiding clumping. It actively works to combat potential issues like eyelash breakage.

