The 9 most popular setting sprays at Sephora

Setting spray helps keep your makeup in place for hours. Multipurpose formulas can often double as a face primer to extend your look even longer.

Which popular setting sprays at Sephora are best?

Most people wear makeup for several hours at a time and could benefit from using a good setting spray. Setting sprays can help makeup last longer while still looking fresh. Known for its quality makeup and skincare lines, Sephora carries setting sprays that not only lock in your look but offer bonuses like multi-use products and pore control.

What to know before buying popular setting sprays at Sephora

What are setting sprays?

When misted over the face, the setting spray helps lock makeup into place. Many setting sprays are formulated to be smudge and waterproof for extra staying power.

Setting spray should be applied to the face and skin once all other products have been applied. It will be the last step in your beauty regimine. For best results, follow the manufacturer’s directions for proper application.

Should you include setting sprays in your daily routine?

Setting sprays are an excellent addition to a makeup routine when makeup needs to stay in place over an extended period of time. Setting spray can potentially dry out the skin, so be sure to apply a hydrating moisturizer after removing your makeup to help counteract any potential dryness.

Is primer the same as setting spray?

Primer is used before applying makeup to prepare your face to hold onto whatever products you apply. Setting spray has the same purpose, but is applied to the face last. Although primer and setting spray are similar, they work in different ways and typically are not interchangeable. The exception is multi-use setting sprays that conveniently work as both products.

Most popular setting sprays at Sephora

Most popular multi-use setting sprays

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist

This vegan product offers a radiant finish, works well for brightening dark circles, and works great on most skin types. This setting spray both primes and sets the face, efficiently speeding up the application process. It includes a botanical blend that boosts skin health. Sold by Sephora

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

This multitasker can be used before and after applying makeup, but also during the day for a great pick-me-up. It helps hydrate and brighten skin while promoting elasticity and tone. Sold by Sephora

Most popular long-lasting setting sprays

These setting sprays help makeup to remain on the face for up to 12 hours or even more!

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

This vegan setting spray comes in a variety of sizes, from travel-friendly miniature all the way to jumbo. The item is waterproof and can last up to 16 hours on most skin types. Sold by Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

A setting spray that’s lightweight and able to last up to 16 hours, it also includes beneficial ingredients like green tea, which helps improve skin moisture. This product blurs pores, giving your skin a flawless finish. Sold by Sephora

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray

This setting spray is a Sephora exclusive product that comes in mini and standard sizes. This vegan formula can last around 12 hours, so it’s great for a day at work and a night out. The setting spray includes ingredients like aloe and hemp seed extract. Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray

This waterproof setting spray lasts up to 16 hours and actively works to conceal pores. It works best on normal and oily skin types and also helps with fine lines. It’s smudge-proof, so it’s ideal for an active lifestyle. Sold by Sephora

LAWLESS Glam Guard Long-Wear Setting Spray

The setting spray is cruelty-free and vegan. This formula includes beneficial ingredients like lemon essential oil. It sets makeup for up to 16 hours and helps hydrate skin. This specific setting spray is sold exclusively at Sephora. Sold by Sephora

Most popular cruelty-free setting sprays

Not only are these setting sprays effective, they are also cruelty-free. Products that are cruelty-free are not not tested on animals.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray

This setting spray is available in mini and standard sizes. The mini sizes come in three scents: coconut vanilla, pineapple and mango. It is both vegan and cruelty-free so the product does not include any animal by-products and isn’t tested on animals. Sold by Sephora

Hourglass Veil Setting Spray

This vegan and cruelty-free setting spray works up to 24 hours. It is water-resistant and designed to make blemishes and areas of concern less visible. Sold by Sephora

IT Cosmetics It’s Your Skin But Better Setting Spray

This matte-formula setting spray comes in mini and standard sizes. It works best for normal and oily skin types and helps hydrate the skin. Sold by Sephora

