Best orange eyeshadow palette

Orange eyeshadow palettes are an on-trend option for a hot evening look or a cool, summery daytime eye with an unexpectedly fresh, floral feel.

Which orange eyeshadow palettes are best?

Bold and on-trend, orange gives an instant blaze of color to your eyes and adds visual interest to any look. Still an unexpected color on the eyes, it gives you room to play and make a statement. Although it’s traditionally seen as a warmer color, orange can work with cool and warm skin tones. If you’re looking for a versatile, high-quality orange eyeshadow palette, Nars Summer Solstice Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an orange eyeshadow palette

A subtle pick-me-up or a bold statement?

Orange can add summery, floral warmth to a daytime look or shout “look at me” for an evening out. It just depends on which orange eyeshadow you choose. Lean into the light, sheer nude peaches and corals, or jump in with a color-saturated bright red-orange to achieve very different looks.

Know your undertones

Orange is traditionally a warm color, so it would be easy to assume it only works on warm skin tones. However, there are many great options in the orange color family for cooler-toned skin. If that’s you, search for an orange eyeshadow palette with pink and peach-infused orange tones that will bring out the best in your skin.

Take a chance on monochromatic

More than just about any other color, orange lends itself to a fresh, updated monochromatic, full-face look. If you go for an orange eyeshadow palette, dab a little of your base orange eyeshadow into your lipgloss to extend the color to your lips. Wash a bit of the orange highlight color on cheekbones. Orange is trendy right now, and so are monochromatic looks, so look movie-premiere-ready by mixing both trends.

What to look for in a quality orange eyeshadow palette

Ease-of-use for day or night

There are many orange-in-evening looks right now, but that doesn’t mean the color has to be relegated just to a night out. Orange can work just as well with your favorite day looks by toning down the color’s intensity and color saturation. Be sure to find an orange eyeshadow palette that offers options for both.

Blendable colors to your existing collection

Just because you’re trying a new color doesn’t mean you can’t mix and match it with staples in your existing eyeshadow collection. Pick an orange eyeshadow palette with some good transitional colors that will blend into your existing nudes and browns. Are you feeling bold? Blue in the crease and orange on the lid show that orange and blue are opposites and blend while contrasting on the color wheel.

Shimmer or matte

For maximum versatility, find an orange eyeshadow palette that offers dusky, burnt orange shades, a bright pop of color, and at least a few shimmery options for highlighting the brow.

How much you can expect to spend on an orange eyeshadow palette

A good drugstore orange eyeshadow palette will cost in the $15 range. Premium, highly-experimental palettes can run into the $50-$80 range.

Orange eyeshadow palette FAQ

Will orange wash me out?

A. The concern about many colors that contain yellow is that they will make the complexion look sallow or sickly. While this could be an issue with the wrong orange, it doesn’t need to be a problem if you choose the right color for your skin tone. If even after choosing a cool or warm orange, you’re still concerned, start small, with dabs of orange as a highlighter, and work up to a more all-over look.

I’m concerned my orange eyeshadow will fade through the night

A. Due to its proximity to some skin tones, lighter oranges are more susceptible to fading than other, more traditional colors. While it’s always a good idea to use a setting spray after applying eyeshadow, it’s even more important when using an orange eyeshadow palette.

How do I keep my orange eyeshadow from looking muddy?

A. On some skin tones, orange can get earthy and a little muddy. If this concerns you, keep the browns at the crease lighter and cooler, or opt for a taupe instead.

What’s the best orange eyeshadow palette to buy?

Top orange eyeshadow palette

Nars Summer Solstice Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: Nars is known for its velvety-smooth, interesting eyeshadow shades. This palette does an outstanding job of offering colors that feel unexpected yet look amazing on most skin tones and colors.

What you’ll love: Make it summer all year long with this shimmery orange-themed eyeshadow palette, which offers a range of versions of the hue, including the unforgettable Morongo and Sunstorm.

What you should consider: If you’re hoping to achieve a more toned-down look, this sparkly, boldly pigmented palette should not be your first dip into orange.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top orange eyeshadow palette for the money

ColourPop California Love Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: ColourPop is at the forefront of bold color, and this bright, smoldering palette gives you some of the most color-saturated oranges on the market.

What you’ll love: This gorgeous color array has some of the hottest oranges available, plus some great shimmers.

What you should consider: This can give you a chunky build, so layer on with a light touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: It’s hard to talk orange eyeshadow palettes without mentioning Urban Decay, a pioneer of bringing the color back.

What you’ll love: Sizzling hot hues go on smooth and clear, giving you options from dark, burnt colors to a couple of good highlight colors.

What you should consider: This palette runs mostly warm, so if you’re looking to incorporate cooler hues of orange, this may not be the one for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

