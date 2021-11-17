Best NYX eyeliner

NYX Professional Makeup is recognized by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. NYX also offers a broad range of vegan products, from eyeliners to primers.

Which NYX eyeliners are best?

There are thousands of eyeliners on the market, and NYX has some of the top formulas available. From classic pencils to felt-tip liners, it’s easy to find a formula and color to achieve the look you envision.

NYX eyeliners remain some of the most-loved ones on the market given their high pigmentation, color variety and long wear times. If you’re a fan of creating cat-eye looks, NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an NYX eyeliner

Types of NYX eyeliners

NYX manufactures several eyeliners, each of which offers a different application experience. Depending on the look you’d like to achieve, specific liners may be more suitable than others.

Pencil liners are classic options that offer easy application and sharpening. They’re versatile enough to create a broad range of looks.

are classic options that offer easy application and sharpening. They’re versatile enough to create a broad range of looks. Liquid liners are known for their opaque and vibrant color, not to mention they offer longer wear times than most formulas. NYX’s liquid liners are available in a range of bold colors, including electric blue and orange.

are known for their opaque and vibrant color, not to mention they offer longer wear times than most formulas. NYX’s liquid liners are available in a range of bold colors, including electric blue and orange. Felt-tip liners , a favorite for precision application, create winged cat eyes and fine lines. These NYX liners come in more than one tip thickness.

, a favorite for precision application, create winged cat eyes and fine lines. These NYX liners come in more than one tip thickness. Mechanical liners , among NYX’s best-selling products, have twist-up barrels that take the mess and hard work out of sharpening.

, among NYX’s best-selling products, have twist-up barrels that take the mess and hard work out of sharpening. Jumbo eye pencils, also referred to as crayons by NYX, have blunt tips that sweep thick lines of pigment across lids.

also referred to as crayons by NYX, have blunt tips that sweep thick lines of pigment across lids. Mousse and cream liner use a fine-tip eyeliner brush for application. These NYX liners offer the longest wear times and create countless looks.

Ease of application

Ease of application is an important consideration when it comes to eyeliner. Fortunately, with so many NYX liners available, it’s easy to find one that works for you. Pencil, mechanical and jumbo liners are generally beginner-friendly and forgiving. Those with a steady hand often find success with liquid and felt-tip liners, whereas mousse and cream liners require skillful application with a steady hand.

Tips for applying eyeliner

To get the most out of your eyeliner, there are a few products worth the investment. Eyeshadow primers, for example, create a flawless base for smooth application. It prolongs eye makeup’s wear time and color vibrancy. You should polish off your eye look with a quality mascara, namely one that adds volume and definition to lashes. To remove all these products at the end of the day, be sure to use a waterproof eye makeup remover followed by gentle facial cleansers.

What to look for in a quality NYX eyeliner

Popular ingredients

With so many varieties of NYX eyeliners available, it’s no surprise that each formula is different. Several contain isododecane, a common ingredient in beauty products that offers a smooth application and boosts wear time. Other ingredients may include synthetic beeswax, silica, mica, titanium dioxide and parabens. NYX is transparent about its formulations and lists each product’s full ingredient list on its website.

Shade variety

Some NYX eyeliners are available in a select number of shades, such as felt-tip and mousse liners that are only available in black or brown. Most of the brand’s other liners are available in a wide variety of colors. The NYX Slim Eye Pencil, for example, comes in dozens of shades from white to teal. Liquid liners and mechanical pencils by NYX are also available in over 10 shades, including some glitter and metallic varieties.

Wear time

NYX has a solid reputation for highly-pigmented liners with longer wear times than most drugstore brands. However, a few liners boast all-day wear, including liquid and felt-tip liners part of NYX’s Epic collection. These liners, most of which are waterproof, promise to last for up to 36 hours without fading, flaking or bleeding.

How much you can expect to spend on NYX eyeliners

NYX pencil eyeliners and crayons cost $4-$8, whereas almost all other NYX eyeliners cost $8-10. NYX gift sets, including limited edition and holiday collections, cost $12-$35.

NYX eyeliner FAQ

What is the shelf life of NYX eyeliners?

A. Liquid and gel eyeliners have the shortest shelf lives of approximately three months, whereas pencil liners may last up to two years. Gel-, cream- and mousse-based liners typically last for six to nine months. However, if you notice signs of discoloration or deterioration sooner, it’s wise to replace the liner.

What does it mean if an NYX eyeliner is a “dupe”?

A. Some NYX eyeliners have been referred to as “dupes” when their shades or formulas are almost identical to those made by premium beauty brands. Dupes are considered budget-friendly alternatives, and some of them even offer the same color payoff, wear times and effects.

What are the best NYX eyeliners to buy?

Top NYX eyeliner

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner

What you need to know: If you need to create a razor-sharp wing, this felt-tip liner is the top option for precision application.

What you’ll love: The long-lasting formula holds up to moisture exposure, including humidity and tears. The liner is highly pigmented, and it only takes a couple of layers to achieve opaque color. The fine tip creates crisp lines and sleek wings.

What you should consider: It’s only available in black or dark brown, and it requires a steady hand for application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta

Top NYX eyeliner for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner

What you need to know: The smooth, creamy formula glides across lids and leaves intense pigmentation that lasts all day.

What you’ll love: The twist-up barrel makes sharpening quick and easy. Given its soft texture, it’s popular among those with dry or mature skin. The liner’s lighter shades have just as much pigment as darker ones.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a traditional sharpening mechanism, so it’s not ideal for creating ultra-fine lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta

Worth checking out

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Eye Pencil

What you need to know: This classic pencil, available in nearly 31 shades, is ideal for creating simple and classic liner looks.

What you’ll love: The formula is bleed-resistant, which means fewer touch-ups throughout the day. It has a durable barrel that won’t shred or splinter when it’s sharpened. The liner is available in matte and shimmer shades that layer and blend well with one another.

What you should consider: A few people feel the formula is unusually dry, making application somewhat difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta

