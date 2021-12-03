Best neon eyeliner

Neon eyeliner isn’t just for festivals. Try a couple of dots around your eyes or some sharp lines that frame your brow and cheekbones for a dramatic editorial look.

Which neon eyeliners are best?

One of the best things about makeup is that it allows you to be creative and express yourself. Neon eyeliner can be an easy way to incorporate some extra fun into your day-to-day look, or it can make a big statement at a festival or other special event. There are different color options, so you can pick your favorite or try something completely different and new.

If you decide to express yourself with neon, head for the best Ownest 12 Colors Liquid Eyeliner Set.

What to know before you buy a neon eyeliner

Occasion

In theory, although you can wear neon eyeliner anywhere you like, for many people, it’s nice to have a specific type of occasion to wear something so bold and striking. That can be a night out dancing at a club or out to brunch with friends. On the other hand, it could be a fun look for a first date and potentially spark an interesting conversation. Festivals are always a great opportunity to try out interesting and experimental looks.

Style

If you want to incorporate neon eyeliner into your everyday style but aren’t sure where to start, remember that many options are available. You can start small with just a single dot of eyeliner at the corners of your eyes. Eventually, you can work your way up to full winged liner. If you already have a more eclectic and bold style, you can play around with editorial looks and unusual linework that frames your eyes in unexpected ways.

Contrast

A great way to use neon eyeliner is with dramatic contrasts. If you want it to stand out, have the rest of your makeup be more muted. You can choose clothing in contrasting colors or featuring details in the same shade as your eyeliner. When you do something especially interesting with your makeup, it can add a great dimension to your overall look purely through striking visual contrasts and playing with color.

What to look for in a quality neon eyeliner

Finish

As with other kinds of eyeliner, neon eyeliner often comes in different finishes. Matte is generally the standard and fairly straightforward. There are also eyeliners that look metallic, shimmery or glittery. You might not have a particular preference or already have ideas for looks you want to try. A glittery neon eyeliner will look great at a festival because it catches light beautifully. A matte finish might be more appealing for an everyday look.

Formula

Neon eyeliners come in solid, gel or liquid formulas. Solid formulas can be easy to smudge out for a different type of look. But if you want a very sharp winged look or plan to do very precise linework, liquid eyeliners will be much easier to work with to achieve that. Interestingly, gel formulas can go either way, depending on how the eyeliner is packaged. A pot of gel eyeliner can be applied sharp or smudged depending on your brush and how you use it. Some eyeliner pencils have a gel formula that’s a bit more solid and is meant to be drawn on directly.

Shade range

As neon eyeliner tends to be more of a niche beauty product, not every top company offers many, if any, neon shades. An electric blue or pink will look great on just about everyone, but if you want a wider variety of options to choose from, you might want to try a less well-known brand.

How much you can expect to spend on a neon eyeliner

Neon eyeliner can cost from $5-$22.

Neon eyeliner FAQ

How do I apply winged liner?

A. The best thing to do is look up tutorials on Youtube and experiment to see what works best for you. In general, it’s good to start around the middle of your eyelid and gently pull the eyeliner along the lash line to the outer corner of your eye without stretching the skin. If you have hooded eyes or monolids, there are special techniques you can use to create the winged liner look.

Will neon eyeliner look good on me?

A. If you enjoy it, you will look fabulous!

What are the best neon eyeliners to buy?

Top neon eyeliner

Ownest 12 Colors Liquid Eyeliner Set

What you need to know: This matte eyeliner set includes several neon shades as well as classic shades.

What you’ll love: With a liquid formula and fine sponge tip applicator, these eyeliners offer endless opportunities for experimentation. You can mix and match neon shades with each other or with black for bold, striking looks.

What you should consider: If you only want the neon shades, you will end up with many eyeliner shades you’re less interested in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top neon eyeliner for the money

L.A. Girl Shockwave Eyeliner

What you need to know: If you just need one or two easy shades, this is a great option for the price.

What you’ll love: This eyeliner comes as a pencil in a gel formula that’s meant to glide on easily. In addition, the pencil can be sharpened whenever you need a finer point, which helps to keep it hygienic. It’s also meant to be long-wearing and water-resistant.

What you should consider: There are only a few neon shades to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner

What you need to know: There are some neon shades in different finishes.

What you’ll love: Being able to choose between matte or metallic finishes makes up for the lack of neon shades in this collection.

What you should consider: The formula is quite dry and would likely need to be warmed up to be soft enough to apply more easily. Also, it’s cruelty-free and designed to twist up, so you don’t need a special pencil sharpener.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

