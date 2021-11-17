Best L’Oréal mascara

If you end up with a clump of mascara during the application, dampen a tissue with warm water and gently sweep it below the area a couple of times. This should loosen or remove the clump without affecting the rest of your application.

Which L’Oréal mascara is best?

Whether you’re going for a minimalist or dramatic eye makeup look, L’Oréal mascara is an essential finishing touch. And with nearly 30 formulas available, there’s a good chance you’ll find one — or two — that belong in your makeup collection.

Many L’Oréal mascaras have become iconic among makeup wearers. The Voluminous Original formula debuted nearly three decades ago and is still a fan-favorite mascara to this day. The beauty brand also continues to grow its mascara line with a range of specialty formulas. For instance, if you’d like to boost volume and extend wear time, L’Oréal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara remains the top choice.

What to know before you buy L’Oréal mascara

How to find the right L’Oréal mascara

It’s no secret that L’Oréal mascaras add depth and definition to a look, but that’s not all they do. To find the right one to achieve a specific look, determine what your top priorities are.

L’Oréal offers a variety of specialty mascaras, ranging from nourishing formulas to ones that build volume by as much as 20 percent. Some formulas are designed to extend and lift lashes, making them ideal for people who want to achieve a wide-eyed and awake look without using a lash curler. Those who want to increase lash length without the hassle of wearing false eyelashes have plenty of lengthening L’Oréal mascaras to choose from. Individuals with sensitive eyes may be partial to gentle formulas, including L’Oréal’s hypoallergenic or vegan mascaras.

Regular vs. dual mascara formulas

Many people are content with regular L’Oréal mascara formulas that can be applied with or without a lash primer. However, if you’re open to using lash primer, it’s worth considering one of L’Oréal’s dual formulas. These feature dual-tipped barrels that have primer on one end and mascara on the other. They are cost-effective and may save space in your makeup bag, but they’re not for everyone. Some people report they run out of one product sooner than the other. Certain mascara wearers may not need a two-in-one product when they don’t intend to use both products on a regular basis.

What to look for in quality L’Oréal mascara

Common L’Oréal mascara ingredients

Considering there are almost 30 L’Oréal mascaras on the market, it’s not surprising that each one has a unique formula. Although many of them share the same ingredients, concentration varies based on the mascara’s intended effects — whether it’s lengthening, thickening or being gentle enough for sensitive eyes.

Besides various dyes, L’Oréal mascaras may contain ingredients commonly seen in other cosmetics, like isododecane, beeswax, talc, paraffin, silicones, parabens and stearic acid. Some varieties contain nourishing ingredients as well, such as panthenol, Ceramide-R, collagen, jojoba oil or vitamins.

Shade variety

All L’Oréal mascaras are available in at least one shade of black, and some formulas offer a brown shade. The L’Oréal Original Voluminous Mascara, however, comes in eight shades including bold colors like cobalt blue, deep burgundy and deep green. While these colors may seem unconventional, they actually complement certain eye colors just as much, if not more, than black or brown mascara shades.

Spoolie design

The brush at the end of a mascara wand is called a spoolie, which varies among L’Oréal mascaras. Traditional spoolies are cylindrical for even application. Other spoolies are tapered or pointed, which makes them easier to maneuver around the corners of the eye or the tips of lashes to lift and add length. There are a few mascara brushes that have one or multiple balls to help distribute pigment around sparse lashes.

Wear time

Although most L’Oréal mascaras last through several hours of wear, some are designed to last longer than others. Waterproof formulas, for example, last longer than regular formulas because they’re more resistant to moisture and humidity exposure. A few L’Oréal mascaras are advertised as long-lasting, and some promise up to 16 hours of flake-free wear time.

How much you can expect to spend on L’Oréal mascara

L’Oréal’s most affordable mascaras cost $6-$9, whereas specialty formulas cost closer to $10-$13. There are a handful of newer L’Oréal mascaras that range from $11-$25, including some gift sets that come with bonus products like lash primers or eyeliners.

L’Oréal mascara FAQ

Do I need to use eyelash primer with mascara?

A. It’s not necessary, but it could make a big difference in terms of wear time and thickening effects. When applied to your lashes before applying mascara, lash primer holds onto the mascara pigment, which means it’s less likely to smudge or flake. Primer also functions as an additional coat that adds a layer of thickness to each lash, and in turn, makes lashes appear lush and full.

Is it safe to wear L’Oréal mascara if I wear contact lenses?

A. Many L’Oreal mascaras are safe for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. This information is clearly marked on the packaging for easy reference. Some of these formulas are even hypoallergenic, free of mineral oil, fragrance-free or ophthalmologist-recommended.

What are the best L’Oréal mascaras to buy?

Top L’Oréal mascara

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara

What you need to know: This two-in-one primer and mascara set boosts lash volume and prolongs wear time.

What you’ll love: Many people appreciate the integrated design, which saves space in cosmetics bags. The formula is effective yet gentle enough for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. Although it’s smudge-proof, the mascara washes off easily.

What you should consider: There’s a bit of a learning curve when it comes to how much primer and mascara to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top L’Oréal mascara for the money

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

What you need to know: A best-selling formula, this mascara gives lashes a full appearance without clumping.

What you’ll love: It comes with a classic spoolie that is easy to maneuver around lashes. Although it’s a lightweight formula, the mascara has a noticeable thickening effect. It is available in several flattering colors, including purple.

What you should consider: Some wearers report the mascara has a tendency to smudge or flake.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Unlimited Lash Lifting and Lengthening Mascara

What you need to know: The unique design of this mascara barrel allows for precise application to top and bottom lashes.

What you’ll love: The barrel adjusts to 45 degrees to coat hard-to-reach lashes, particularly at the corners of the eye. It’s a long-wearing formula that maintains lift and curls all day. The mascara also contains jojoba oil, which conditions lashes.

What you should consider: It has a much thinner formula than expected and requires several coats in order to achieve a dramatic look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

