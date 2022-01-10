Best L’Oreal eyeliner

If you find it hard to maintain a steady hand, try drawing tiny dashes along your upper lash line before using short strokes to connect them for a smooth finish.

Which L’Oreal eyeliner is best?

Eyeliner is a staple in most makeup bags. The right eyeliner can instantly lift and enhance the eyes for a bright, youthful look. Whether you’re going for a liquid liner or a pencil, it’s easy to find a formula that will help you create the look of your choice.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner is a mechanical pencil eyeliner with a rich, creamy formula that glides on smoothly and doesn’t budge for hours. It also has a built-in sharpener and smudger for added convenience and comes in seven shades.

What to know before you buy a L’Oreal eyeliner

Types of L’Oreal eyeliners

L’Oreal eyeliners come in four types:

Pencil: Pencil eyeliners are the easiest to apply and are great for beginners. Their creamy formula makes them blendable enough to create everything from soft definition to a bold smoky eye. While some pencil eyeliners need to be sharpened, others twist up and don’t require sharpening.

Liquid: Liquid eyeliners are designed with vivid, long-lasting color in mind, making them ideal for more dramatic looks. However, they can be tricky to work with as they tend to dry quickly. They come with either a brush tip or a felt tip and are perfect for winged looks and precision detailing.

Pen: Pen eyeliners are like liquid eyeliners but in a handy little pen. They typically have a sturdy felt tip or a brush tip and resemble a thin-tip marker. They offer better control for creating the sharpest, most precise lines or wings and are easier to use than liquid eyeliners.

Gel: Gel eyeliners deliver that sweet spot between pencil and liquid formulas. They usually come in a small pot that you use with an angled eyeliner brush. They have a creamy consistency and are best for creating solid lines or a smudged smoky eye look.

Finish

You’ll find L’Oreal eyeliners in both matte and glossy finishes. A matte finish doesn’t reflect light and is ideal for an everyday makeup look. It also looks more natural and photographs well. A glossy finish is high on shine as it reflects light, which in turn can help you add a little more contrast and dimension to the look.

What to look for in a quality L’Oreal eyeliner

Ingredients

Because you apply eyeliner so close to the eyes, it’s essential to seek out formulations you’re comfortable with. L’Oreal offers a variety of eyeliners, and each formula is different. Many contain soothing oils and waxes that help the product glide on smoothly and deliver intense pigment. Some also include natural, safe waxes like beeswax and carnauba wax. If you have sensitive eyes, it’s a good idea to opt for a hypoallergenic formula.

Shades

While most L’Oreal eyeliners are available in a select number of shades like black, brown and blue, some of the brand’s other liners come in a wider range of colors, including several glitter and metallic shades. L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Last Pencil, for instance, comes in over six shades, from cobalt blue to aubergine.

Wear time

Wear time is a huge factor to consider when it comes to any eyeliner purchase. L’Oreal’s eyeliners offer deep pigment and long-lasting wear for up to 8-12 hours. If you want an eyeliner that will stay put for longer without fading or smudging, it’s best to pick a formula that’s also waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on a L’Oreal eyeliner

L’Oreal eyeliners cost $8-$11. Generally, they vary in price based on their wear time, opacity and ingredients.

L’Oreal eyeliner FAQ

What’s the shelf life of L’Oreal eyeliners?

A. L’Oreal’s liquid and gel eyeliners have a short lifespan and should be replaced every 3-6 months. However, the brand’s pencil eyeliners may last up to 2 years. You can sharpen your pencil with each use to keep it fresh.

What’s the best way to remove waterproof eyeliner?

A. The best way to remove waterproof eyeliner is by using an oil-based eye makeup remover or micellar water. To use either, dip a cotton pad in the remover of your choice and gently press it down on the eye for 15-20 seconds. Now, slowly sweep it across your eyelid to wipe away the makeup.

What are the best L’Oreal eyeliners to buy?

Top L’Oreal eyeliner

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

What you need to know: This mechanical pencil eyeliner delivers smooth and precise application for rich, long-lasting color.

What you’ll love: It’s super easy to use and it lasts for a good 12 hours. It’s so soft that it almost melts into the skin, but it dries in seconds to prevent smudges. It has a built-in blender and a sharpener to create versatile eye makeup looks.

What you should consider: Some users found it had the tendency to smudge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top L’Oreal eyeliner for money

L’Oreal Paris Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner

What you need to know: This ultra-fine felt tip liquid liner helps you create thin to thick flawless clean lines.

What you’ll love: It gives great pigment and color payoff. It has a very precise tip for clean and easy application. It’s long-wearing and dries quickly. It comes in three shades.

What you should consider: The brush is a bit long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner

What you need to know: This gel liner has a smooth consistency that goes on easily and stays put all day.

What you’ll love: It’s waterproof and doesn’t flake or budge, even if you sweat. It has a rich, creamy formula that glides easily on the skin without pulling or tugging. It comes with a brush and is good value for money.

What you should consider: Some users found that it takes time to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

