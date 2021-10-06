Best eyelash curler

Curl your eyelashes before you apply mascara. Using an eyelash curler after your lashes have mascara on them can cause them to stick to the curler and possibly pull them out.

Which eyelash curler is best?

Who doesn’t want long, fluttery eyelashes? If your mascara alone isn’t giving you the lashes you want and you’d rather not mess with false lashes, an eyelash curler can make all the difference. A curler creates a curve in your lashes that helps them look longer and thicker and gives the appearance of opening up your eyes, so they look wider.

Our top pick by Brilliant Beauty is made of stainless steel for added durability and includes a satin travel pouch to keep the curler safe when you’re on the go.

What to know before you buy an eyelash curler

Eyelash curlers are available in different types. They all effectively curl your lashes, but one type may be a better option than the others depending on your preferences.

Traditional eyelash curlers feature scissor-like handles and a curved clamp at the end. You separate the handles to open the clamp and carefully place it around your upper lashes. When you close the clamp, your eyelashes are curled along its curve.

feature scissor-like handles and a curved clamp at the end. You separate the handles to open the clamp and carefully place it around your upper lashes. When you close the clamp, your eyelashes are curled along its curve. Heated eyelash curlers feature a battery-operated wand with a comb head at the end. When you turn the curler on, the head heats up and you run the comb over your lashes, holding them in place to give them a gentle curl.

feature a battery-operated wand with a comb head at the end. When you turn the curler on, the head heats up and you run the comb over your lashes, holding them in place to give them a gentle curl. Spring-tension eyelash curlers are best if you have fragile lashes that break if you close a traditional eyelash curler over your lashes too firmly. The curler features a spring that makes it more difficult to close the clamp, so your lashes aren’t held too tightly.

Material

Eyelash curlers are usually made of either plastic or metal. Plastic eyelash curlers are a good option if you have sensitive skin or eyes. They’re not as durable as metal eyelash curlers, so you have to replace them more frequently. Metal eyelash curlers are extremely durable, so they last longer. They’re also less likely to break during travel.

What to look for in a quality eyelash curler

Handle design

If you’ve had trouble using an eyelash curler in the past, choose a model with an ergonomically designed handle. This allows you to hold the curler comfortably so your hand is steady and you don’t have to worry about pinching your skin. If you aren’t a fan of handles with scissor-style finger holes, opt for a curler with basic paddles for easier curling.

Pad thickness

Eyelash curlers have pads along the clamp to cushion your lashes and help curl them. Curlers with a thicker pad usually provide a more natural-looking curl and are less likely to break your lashes. Those with thinner pads typically provide a more dramatic-looking curl, although in some cases, they can crimp lashes rather than curl them. A curler with a thin pad is more likely to break your lashes.

Replacement pads

The pads along an eyelash curler’s clamp can break down over time. While you can buy replacement pads, some curlers include them. Many include a single replacement pad, but some curlers offer up to five or six additional pads.

How much you can expect to spend on an eyelash curler

Eyelash curlers usually range in price from $1 to $34. Those that cost $1-$5 can be made of plastic or metal, but they aren’t the highest quality. Curlers that range $5-$20 are usually made of solid metal and are much higher quality. If you’re willing to pay more than $20, you can find heated eyelash curlers and mechanical curlers from high-end cosmetic brands.

Eyelash curlers FAQ

Is an eyelash curler bad for your lashes?

A. If you use too much pressure when you close the clamp or tug on the curler when the clamp is closed, it’s possible to damage or even pull out your lashes. If you’re careful and use an eyelash curler properly, it’s safe to use it daily.

What’s the best way to clean an eyelash curler?

A. If there’s makeup residue on your eyelash curler, dampen a cotton ball with makeup remover and run it over the curler. Oil-based cleansers can also work well. Next, wipe the curler down with a rag dampened with warm, soapy water. Rinse it thoroughly and dry it with a towel.

What’s the best eyelash curler to buy?

Top eyelash curler

Brilliant Beauty Lash Prodigy Eyelash Curler With Satin Bag and Refill Pads

What you need to know: Combining performance, versatility and affordability, it’s one of the best options on the market.

What you’ll love: Made of surgical-grade stainless steel, it’s suitable for both home and professional use. The curve design can fit all eye shapes and sizes. It effectively curls lashes without pulling or tugging and includes two replacement pads and a travel pouch.

What you should consider: Replacement pads can be a little short. Some users found the pins inside the clamp mechanism were prone to falling out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyelash curler for the money

Kaasage Eyelash Curler With Advanced Silicone Refill Pads

What you need to know: Boasting a generous warranty, solid performance and five replacement pads, this is a great value.

What you’ll love: It features a stainless steel mechanism and silicone pads. The handles are easy to grip for outstanding control and includes a lifetime warranty. The spring-loaded design works for most eye shapes.

What you should consider: Some users find the curler pinches the skin. It may not be the best choice if you have smaller eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JAPONESQUE Go Curl Pocket Eyelash Curler

What you need to know: A new take on the same old eyelash curler, it’s not as durable as some other curlers on the market.

What you’ll love: Featuring a slim, compact design that makes it easy to take on the go, it’s curling pad is made of silicone and it comes with replacement pads. The flip-down easel makes sure you don’t put too much pressure on your lashes. This curler is good for individuals with large eyes.

What you should consider: Some users found the hinge broke within a few months. There can be a learning curve to get used to the innovative design. It doesn’t fit deep-set eyes well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

