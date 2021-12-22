Best Benefit mascara

When it comes to comparing long-wearing mascaras, water-resistant isn’t the same as waterproof. Whereas water-resistant mascara will only repel light moisture, waterproof mascara will cease to run or transfer when exposed to sweat, tears or rain.

Which Benefit mascaras are best?

If you’re looking to pump up the volume on your lash look, invest in a Benefit mascara. These award-winning formulas continue to earn praise for how well they sculpt, define and lengthen lashes.

Each Benefit mascara is designed to add drama to every eye look. They’re so effective that some wearers even forgo their falsies and retire their lash curlers. If you’re looking for an all-in-one formula, Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara remains a top choice as an everyday mascara.

What to know before you buy a Benefit mascara

Types of Benefit mascara

Benefit Cosmetics has four mascaras on the market, each of which has garnered something of a cult following.

The They’re Real Lengthening Mascara makes lashes appear longer and fuller. A newer variety, the They’re Real Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara, adds up to 40% more length. Both formulas are buildable and give lashes a soft, flexible texture. Benefit Badgal Bang mascara adds density and thickness to lashes with aero particles. The Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara, Benefit’s all-in-one formula, locks in curl, length and pigment for up to 12 hours.

How to apply mascara

Benefit mascaras add drama and style to any eye look, and to get the most out of the application, it’s worthwhile to learn a few techniques.

Apply lash primer to dry, clean lashes before mascara. Not only will it add thickness and volume, but it also maximizes wear time and may minimize flaking and transferring.

Begin with a few light layers of mascara and gradually build it to prevent clumping.

Use the spoolie tip for precision application to hard-to-reach areas, like the corners of the eye.

If you’re applying any face powder, be careful to avoid your eyes so tiny, light-colored particles don’t land on lashes.

What to look for in a quality Benefit mascara

Ingredients

On average, Benefit mascaras contain 12 or more ingredients. Water is usually the first ingredient for most formulas. Other ingredients found in the mascaras include paraffin, beeswax, carnauba wax, butylene glycol, tocopheryl acetate, glycerin, sodium laureth sulfate and stearic acid. Some Benefit mascaras contain nourishing ingredients like provitamin B5 and serin.

Wear time

Although all Benefit mascaras are considered long-wearing formulas, only the Badgal Bang and Roller Lash Curling mascaras are water-resistant. The latter also promises up to 12 hours of curl and wear time. Many Benefit Cosmetics loyalists use the brand’s popular primer, the They’re Real Tinted Lash Primer, to maximize wear time.

Spoolie shape

Each Benefit mascara has a different spoolie shape. While they all achieve full coverage, they deposit formulas differently on lashes. The Badgal Bang mascara, for example, has a triangular spoolie with a tapered tip to apply mascara in hard-to-reach areas. The Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara has a curved spoolie to curl lashes, while the They’re Real mascaras have barrel-shaped spoolies that make it easy to sculpt and build volume.

Sizes

All Benefit mascaras are now available as minis. They’re about half the size of regular mascaras, making them more portable and much easier to travel with. While the barrels and amount of product each one comes with may be smaller, the spoolies tend to be around the same size and shape as their full-size counterparts.

How much you can expect to spend on Benefit mascara

Benefit mini mascaras cost $13, and full-size varieties cost $26-$27. Benefit occasionally releases gift sets, which may include several mascara varieties or an assortment of other eye products.

Benefit mascara FAQ

How do I remove Benefit mascara?

A. Because most Benefit mascaras are long-wearing, you’ll need to use waterproof makeup remover products or cleansing balms. These formulas take off most of the mascara, and they should be followed by an eye-safe facial cleanser. As always, it’s best to gently massage eyes to remove makeup to prevent irritation or damage to lashes.

What colors do Benefit mascaras come in?

A. All Benefit mascaras come in black or jet black. The Badgal Bang Volumizing Mascara is also available in blue, while the They’re Real Lengthening mascara comes in dark brown. At this time, the Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara is only available in black.

What’s the best Benefit mascara to buy?

Top Benefit mascara

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a mascara that does it all, this one lengthens, lifts, volumizes and curls.

What you’ll love: The spoolie has a domed tip that helps define and fan out corner and bottom lashes. While the formula is high-pigment and thickening, it leaves lashes soft and lightweight. The mascara may lift and curl lashes enough to forgo using a lash curler.

What you should consider: It’s not available as a waterproof formula, which many shoppers were seeking.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Top Benefit mascara for the money

Benefit Cosmetics Mini They’re Real Lengthening Mascara

What you need to know: Many people agree this lengthening mascara, now available in a mini size, is ideal if you seek the false lashes look.

What you’ll love: The mini variety fits easily in any cosmetics case. Available in jet black, the mascara is highly pigmented and defines eye looks. Besides lengthening lashes, the formula is effective at lifting and separating. It’s a popular introductory Benefit product.

What you should consider: Because it’s much smaller than the full-size variety, you’ll need to replace it more often.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang Volumizing Mascara

What you need to know: This long-lasting formula stays put all day because it’s smudge-resistant, flake-free and water-resistant.

What you’ll love: The mascara is available in blue or black to complement any eye color. Thanks to a tapered spoolie, it’s easy to coat and sculpt individual lashes. It’s effective at defining lower lashes without getting clumpy throughout the day.

What you should consider: It’s a long-wearing formula that may be more difficult to remove than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

