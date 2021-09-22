Essential music festival hygiene products

Portable hygiene products to stay fresh while you party

This music festival season, give yourself and, more importantly, your festival companions the gift of good hygiene. Music festivals are a fun way to let loose and enjoy your favorite music but often come at the expense of your everyday self-care routine.

After a long day of dancing, all you want to do is climb into bed for a well-deserved rest. Next time you go to a music festival, you can flop into bed guilt-free by using a few essential products to stay fresh throughout the day.

Best music festival hygiene products

Best hair hygiene products for music festivals

Music festivals are all about glitz and glam, and a bad hair day is a quick way to get cropped out of your friends’ pictures. Use dry shampoo followed by a leave-in conditioner to keep your hair sleek, clean and frizz-free.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

This celebrity-endorsed dry shampoo boasts a patented OFPMA molecule that reduces the friction and frizz in your hair, leaving it voluminous and fresh. A quick spray of this will leave you looking, feeling and smelling like you just went to the salon.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Living Proof, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Dove Care Between Washes Dry Shampoo

Dove’s dry shampoo delivers similar results to PhD from Living Proof at a fraction of the cost. A cool, tropical scent infuses each spray. Also, this dry shampoo absorbs excess oil, making it the perfect choice for those hot summer festivals.

Sold by Amazon

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner

This leave-in conditioner has some serious credibility and is an excellent follow-up product to either dry shampoos mentioned above. Ideal for tangled, dry hair, this leave-in conditioner will help eliminate stubborn bed-head and keep your hair looking and smelling natural.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Ulta Beauty

Milk Shake Leave-In Conditioner

This leave-in conditioner smells as good as it sounds. Fortified with milk proteins, this leave-in does more than condition your hair. It protects it. Plus, it has great natural ingredients like papaya, strawberry, honey and sunflower extracts.

Sold by Amazon

Best facial hygiene products for music festivals

Get rid of built-up makeup, dirt and oil while keeping your skin protected, clear and fresh with these convenient products.

Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water

This convenient cleanser packs a serious punch. The Dermaclear Micro Water is fortified with mineral water and 90% natural ingredients, serving as a fantastic all-in-one cleaner, makeup remover and toner. It also comes in handy little packages perfect for tossing into a backpack or event pocket for use throughout the day.

Sold by Amazon

Olay Regenerist Micro Exfoliating Cleansing Wipes

If you’re after a deep clean with exfoliation, then the Olay Regenerist cloths are the way to go. These wipes are suitable for all skin types and come in small, pocket-sized packs. Use these wipes to get rid of build up-and reveal smooth, revitalized skin.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Avène Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water

Facial sprays and mists are an underdog in the skincare industry and are sure to help you stay clean during all your upcoming music festivals. You can count on this facial spray to gently hydrate and refresh your skin without leaving it oily, as creams and lotions do. To learn more about the benefits of facial sprays like Eau Thermale from Avène check out the complete facial spray buying guide on BestReviews.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Coola Organic Classic Face Sunscreen

Festival-goers will spend hours on end at their favorite artists’ set, and Coola’s heavily awarded, organic and lightweight facial sunscreen is here to protect you. Not only does Coola Classic block harmful UV rays, but it also contains antioxidants, organic oils and other anti-aging agents to leave your skin moisturized, glowing and healthier than it was before you applied it.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Best body hygiene products for music festivals

Defend your body from unwanted germs and stay smelling great at the same time with these travel-friendly music festival hygiene products.

Bayes Alcohol Free Spray Hand Sanitizer

Opt for an alcohol-free hand sanitizer so you can use it frequently without drying out your hands. Between mosh pits and water fountains, music festivals are full of germs that spread through touch. Protect yourself and others by using this spray periodically, and especially after you come into direct contact with someone.

Sold by Amazon

Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant

This deodorant’s light scent is suitable for everyone. Made from premium materials, this deodorant delivers premium results. Not only does it keep you smelling fresh, but the active antiperspirant also protects your clothes from developing sweat stains and enduring odors.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Scrubzz Rinse Free Bathing Wipes

It can be hard to find a shower at a festival, especially if you’re camping. However, with Scrubzz, all you need is a splash of water, and before you know it, you have a large, comfortable shower sponge ready to go. Rinse yourself off after a long day of movement and drift to sleep with the familiar post-shower feeling of calm.

Sold by Amazon

Real Time Pain Relief Foot Cream

No one wants to be the person sitting at the music festival, and a day’s worth of jumping, running and dancing can leave your feet feeling achy and neglected. This cream reduces inflammation and soreness resulting from overuse while it heals your skin. As a bonus, you’ll find key natural ingredients such as eucalyptus.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William B. writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.