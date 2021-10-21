Best Aveeno body wash

Aveeno body wash is well-known for its hydrating and moisturizing qualities that soothe dry and itchy skin while leaving it hydrated, feeling soft and smooth.

Which Aveeno body washes are best?

Aveeno skin products are best known for their hydrating and soothing formulas that are designed to lock in moisture and soothe sensitive skin. They are gentle enough to clean your skin while providing relief to dry, itchy skin. The dermatologist-recommended brand offers a line of body wash designed to provide nourishing relief. If you are looking for a creamy body wash that will leave your dry skin soft and moisturized, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Aveeno body wash

Skin type

If you have oily skin, you should look for a body wash that has a light foam so your pores won’t clog. They are designed to clean the skin without leaving it dry and in need of moisturizing. For dry skin types, choose a creamy body wash that will provide your skin with the oils that are washed away. If you have sensitive skin, you will want to be sure you read the label carefully to be sure it is free of parabens, sulfates, fragrances, formaldehyde, preservatives, dyes and lanolin that could cause an allergic reaction.

Scent

When it comes to choosing a scented body wash, you want to find one that does not have an overwhelming fragrance, especially if you plan on wearing a perfume as well. Body wash comes in many different scents from fruity and floral to clean or even fragrance-free for those with sensitive skin. You want to find one that has a light scent with the addition of sweet fruits like apricot.

Ingredients

If you have sensitive skin, it’s important to read the label to be sure the body wash you are purchasing does not contain anything that could cause an allergic reaction. Look for a body wash that contains natural ingredients and hydrating oils that will not harm your skin. A body wash should always leave your skin hydrated, so be sure to look for natural ingredients like oatmeal, vanilla, honey, almond oil or argan oil.

What to look for in a quality Aveeno body wash

Moisturizing

A nourishing body wash will gently cleanse your skin while leaving it hydrated and moisturized. If you have sensitive skin, it will replenish your skin with the hydration it needs, leaving you feeling fresh and clean.

Detoxifying

A detoxifying body wash will work to not only rid the body of oil, dirt and other impurities, but will also cleanse and purify your skin with grapeseed oil, leaving it silky smooth.

Stress relieving

Some body wash formulas contain stress-relieving natural ingredients that are designed to help you relax while gently cleansing your skin with nontoxic ingredients. Look for calming additions like lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang.

How much you can expect to spend on Aveeno body wash

A bottle of Aveeno body wash is typically about $6 for a 16-ounce bottle of daily moisturizing wash. For more advanced skin care, expect to pay a little more with multi-packs averaging in at $25.

Aveeno body wash FAQ

What are the benefits of using Aveeno?

A. Aveeno is well known for its fragrance-free formulas that help target dry, oily or sensitive skin or issues like eczema and psoriasis. The soothing formula nourishes skin and relieves it of itchy discomfort, while providing added hydration.

Is Aveeno good for my skin?

A. The soothing oatmeal formula calms dry, itchy and red skin and leaves skin feeling nourished, hydrated and healthy. Aveeno body wash is safe and gentle enough to use every day.

How do you use Aveeno body wash?

A. Aveeno body wash is safe to use every day to clean your body. Simply squeeze out a quarter-sized amount of body wash into a washcloth or a shower pouf. Massage with water until you form a lather. Move the washcloth all over your body until it is covered in its entirety then rinse.

What are the best Aveeno body washes to buy?

Top Aveeno body wash

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

What you need to know: Made with natural oils and emollients along with soothing oatmeal, this creamy cleanser is gentle enough on your skin to use every day.

What you’ll love: Designed for dry skin, this lightly-fragranced daily cleanser will form a creamy lather that is both soap-free and dye-free. It is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin and will lock in hydration leaving your skin feeling soft and moisturized.

What you should consider: Some have reported they wish the body wash had a stronger scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Aveeno body wash for the money

Aveeno Positively Nourishing Calming Body Wash

What you need to know: Made with lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang, the light scent of this body wash is designed to help you relax as the nourishing formula moisturizes skin while it cleans.

What you’ll love: The creamy body wash has a relaxing scent and a moisturizing formula designed to keep your skin hydrated all day long. Designed to relieve dry and itchy skin, this body wash helps anyone with skin issues to restore their skin to a proper pH level.

What you should consider: Some people have said the scent has changed recently and is not the same as it used to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Yogurt Body Wash

What you need to know: This creamy body wash has a hypoallergenic, nutrient-rich formula designed to keep your skin looking healthy.

What you’ll love: The gentle cleanser has a light apricot scent to wash impurities from your skin while providing added hydration. The combination of soothing oatmeal and nourishing yogurt revitalizes skin while removing dirt and oil.

What you should consider: This body wash is not designed for people with oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

